Fayetteville, AR

arkansasrazorbacks.com

Kentucky Takes Match One Over Arkansas, 3-1

While the Razorbacks got out to a hot start in their series opener with the No. 19 Wildcats, the visiting team fired back with three straight set wins and took a 3-1 victory on Friday night. Arkansas is now 11-4 on the season and 2-3 in SEC play. Kentucky moves...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

10 Things to Know – Mississippi State

1. – This year’s schedule, which has featured four ranked FBS opponents in the first six games, is Arkansas’ “toughest” schedule since last season, when the Razorback also faced four ranked FBS opponents in their first six games. Since 2020, 21 of Arkansas’ 27 FBS opponents have either been ranked or received votes in the national polls.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Arkansas MGolf Finishes 3rd at Blessings Collegiate

FAYETTEVILLE – The #26 Arkansas men’s golf program finished third (284-293-298=875 / +11) in the third annual Blessings Collegiate Invitational, presented by Tyson Foods. Arkansas was led by Julian Perico, who tied for seventh with a 54-hole score of 215 (-1) with rounds of 71-74-70. Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira, Manuel Lozada and Segundo Oliva Pinto all posted top 20 finishes.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Women’s Tennis Earns Three Wins on First Day at SMU Fall Invite

DALLAS – The University of Arkansas women’s tennis team opened up the SMU Fall Invitational facing Wichita State in doubles play and the University of Texas at Arlington in singles play on the first day of competition. Junior Lenka Stara went 2-0 on the day, grabbing a win in doubles and singles while freshman Yuhan Liu earns a singles victory.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Channel Finder: Hogs vs. Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. — The Arkansas Razorbacks hit the road Saturday for its first true road game of the season at No. 23 Mississippi State. Kickoff from Davis Wade Stadium will be at 11:00am CT on SEC Network. How to watch: Fans can watch today’s game on SEC Network or...
STARKVILLE, MS
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Razorbacks, Rangers Instructs to Play on Oct. 12-13

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas will host the Texas Rangers’ Instructional League team in a pair of fall scrimmages on Wednesday, Oct. 12, and Thursday, Oct. 13, at Baum-Walker Stadium. First pitch in Wednesday’s nine-inning game is set for 6 p.m., and Thursday’s seven-inning contest gets underway at 4...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
saturdaydownsouth.com

Greg McElroy explains what it will take for Arkansas to bounce back against Mississippi State

After a disappointing 49-26 loss to Alabama last Saturday, Arkansas is looking to bounce back in its matchup with Mississippi State in Week 6. According to analyst Greg McElroy, the key to an Arkansas win will be the return of quarterback KJ Jefferson. In an interview with Always College Football, McElroy spoke about Arkansas’ win potential, saying “I think a lot of this depends on the health of KJ Jefferson.”
STARKVILLE, MS
Road & Track

This $6.7-Million Arkansas Mansion Has Its Own 1.2-Mile Race Track

If you've ever had to travel to a race track, you'll know it's not easy. Most tracks are located out in the middle of nowhere, several hours from the nearest major city. Do you risk driving your temperamental car to the track, or fork out for a trailer and a rig? The trip is always a hassle. But what if the track days came to you? That's the idea behind this massive property in northwestern Arkansas, complete with a mansion, endless room for car storage, and its own race track.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Latco Truss building in Lincoln, Arkansas, catches fire

LINCOLN, Ark. — A fire broke out at the Latco Truss building in Lincoln, Arkansas, on Friday morning, the city's police department confirmed. The fire started at about 9:30 a.m., the fire chief said. One person was inside the building at the time, and they were able to get out safely.
LINCOLN, AR
talkbusiness.net

Real Deals: Willow Creek building in Springdale sells for $2.6M

A 13,424-square-foot medical office building in Springdale changed hands recently for $2.6 million. The purchase price equals $193.68 per square foot. OZRE Capital bought the two-story building at 5230 Willow Creek Drive. John and Patricia Kendrick were the sellers. Waco Title Co. in Springdale was the title agent. Pat Morrison...
SPRINGDALE, AR
Power 95.9

People Say This Small Arkansas Town Is Truly Wicked

If you ever traveled Hwy 71 North to Fort Smith, Arkansas chances are you had to go through a small community name Witcherville. I don't know about you but every time I passed through this town I would get creepy vibes and with Halloween around the corner, it just seems even creepier.
FORT SMITH, AR

