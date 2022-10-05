Read full article on original website
Related
Android Headlines
These Pixel 7 Features Are Coming To Pixel 6 Phones
Google will offer a number of newly-announced Pixel 7 features on its Pixel 6 smartphones. This information comes from Phone Arena, as the site claims it got the info directly from Google. Google will bring over quite a few Pixel 7 features to Pixel 6 series phones. According to the...
Android Headlines
Will The Pixel Watch Be Exclusive To Only Pixel Phones?
Google just announced the new Pixel Watch along with the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, and Android fans from all over are excited about it. Now, since Google likes to reserve certain key features for its Pixel phones, we were all wondering if the Pixel Watch was going to be compatible with all Android phones.
Android Headlines
The Google Home App Is Live For Wear OS, But There's A Catch
The Google Pixel Watch was recently unveiled, which means that Google is going to start focusing more on Wear OS. Shortly after launching a Pixel Watch app to the Play Store, Google has now released the Google Home app for Wear OS (via XDA Developers). The Pixel watch is Google’s...
Android Headlines
Top 7 Reasons Why Android Is Better Than iPhones
Do you think Android phones are superior to iPhones? The discussion has been everyone’s topic ever since the dawn of iOS and Android, with Android fans claiming their platform is superior to Apple’s iPhone and iOS fans claiming the opposite. Check out this list showing how Android fares...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Android Headlines
Here's When You Can Buy The Pixel 7 And Pixel 7 Pro
Want to buy one of the new Pixel 7 series phones but aren’t sure when exactly you can throw your hard-earned money at Google? Well, not to worry. Because we’re here to help you do just that. Following Google’s Pixel event today Google has set out to get its latest hardware products into your hands as quickly as possible.
Android Headlines
How To Pre-Order The Google Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro
So you’ve seen Google announce the new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro in full now. Even after they pre-announced them at Google I/O in May. And now you want to buy it. Well how do you do it? We have you covered there. Google is offering the Pixel...
Android Headlines
How Fast Does The Pixel Watch Charge?
It’s Google Pixel day! Fans are lining up to get their hands on the newly-announced Pixel devices (Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro), and one of them is the new Pixel Watch. This device is touted to last you a full day without breaking a sweat, and people are going to put that to the test. So, let’s talk about the Pixel Watch, its battery, and how fast it can charge.
Android Headlines
Android 13 QPR1: Beta 2 Coming To Pixel Phones With Some Changes
Android 13 QPR1 Beta 2 has started rolling out to Pixel phones. For those of you who are not familiar with these updates, the ‘QPR’ stands for Quarterly Platform Release. We’re in for another beta build next month, before a stable update arrives in December. What’s worth...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Android Headlines
Best Google Pixel 7 Pro Cases
The Google Pixel 7 Pro is now finally official, and it’s keeping the same price as the Pixel 6 Pro from last year. Starting at $899, which does undercut some of the competition out there. With a lot of premium flagships starting at $999 or more. If you’re going to pick up a Pixel 7 Pro, you’re going to want to get a case or two for your new phone. So we’ve rounded up the very best cases for your new phone.
Android Headlines
Pixel 7 Bundles With Free Pixel Watch Or Buds Pro Are Coming, But…
Google will announce its new flagship smartphone series today, the Pixel 7 phones. Along with the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, the Pixel Watch will also land. Having said that, it seems like Google will offer Pixel 7 bundles with a free Pixel Watch or Pixel Buds Pro, but there’s a catch.
Android Headlines
The OnePlus 7 Phones Are Finally Getting Stable Android 12
OnePlus is a shell of its former self at this point. Much like with Nokia, Blackberry, HTC, and other companies, people think fondly of the way the company used to be. A classic from the company, the OnePlus 7, is finally getting the stable update to Android 12, according to Android Authority.
Android Headlines
Every New Pixel 7 And Pixel 7 Pro Camera Upgrade
The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro come with some really good upgrades to the camera, and Google is highlighting 10 of them to help you make the most out of your photos. Google’s computational photography has always been top notch, and every year it seems to take things a little further. There’s no difference this time around and Google is keen on putting its best new camera upgrade features front and center for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro owners.
Android Headlines
The Pixel 7 Pro In Hazel Leaks In Hands-On Video Prior To Launch
Google’s Pixel 7 Pro in Hazel is likely to be a popular color with consumers, and you can get your first real-life look at it in a hands-on video shared this afternoon. As was to be expected, Google’s latest hardware has popped up numerous times prior to the device’s impending launch. While Google officially unveiled the Pixel 7 and Pixel Pro at Google I/O earlier this year, there was still a lot of information left out.
Android Headlines
Check Out All Official Pixel 7 Series & Pixel Watch Videos
As most of you know by now, Google hosted a press event yesterday, during which it announced a range of new products. The Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch got announced, while Google also released a bunch of official videos for those products. Before we begin, do note...
Android Headlines
Check Out These Incipio Cases For The New Google Pixel 7
Now that the Google Pixel 7 series is official, it’s time to start talking about cases. Incipio and kate spade new york have announced their case lineup for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. For Incipio, they are announcing the Incipio Duo for $34.99 and the Incipio Grip...
Android Headlines
Hands On With The New Google Pixel 7 Series
The new Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro has finally been unveiled and we were in Brooklyn at Google’s event to go hands on with the new flagships from Google. Let’s start off with the Pixel 7. It’s not a huge upgrade, physically, compared to the Pixel 6. The biggest change you’ll see is with the camera bar. It is no longer completely black. But instead it really points out the cameras on the back. The camera bar will be a different color depending on the color you get. The Snow and Obsidian colors get a silver color (the obsidian color gets a darker silver). While the Lemongrass gets a sort of warm gold look. It’s pretty cool, to be quite honest.
Android Headlines
The Pixel Watch Comes With 6 Months Of Fitbit Premium
Today, Google just announced the new Pixel Watch, it explained everything that we need to know about this new wearable. Along with the device, the company also announced that people who pick up this watch will also get six months of Fitbit premium. We’ve been excited about the Pixel Watch...
Android Headlines
You Can Download The Pixel Watch App Now
Google just announced the new Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch. People are clamoring to see what this new wearable has to offer. While we still need to wait for the Pixel Watch to come out, the official app is now available on the Google Play Store, according to 9To5Google.
Android Headlines
Meet The New ZAGG Accessories For The Pixel 7
Google just held its latest Pixel event, and Pixel fans are reeling with excitement. The company officially launched the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro. Hot on the heels of the event, mobile accessory maker ZAGG just announced some new accessories for the Pixel 7 phones. If you’re curious...
Android Headlines
The Pixel Watch Will Get Fall Detection In 2023
The Google Pixel Watch will not boast fall detection at launch. The company announced the feature during the watch’s unveiling yesterday. However, users will only get it next year. Google hasn’t even provided a precise date yet. It simply says fall detection is “coming in 2023”. An official support page states that the feature will roll out this winter. So we might get it early next year. We will let you know when the Pixel Watch picks up fall detection.
Comments / 0