SkySports
England captain Leah Williamson ruled out of Lionesses' games against USA and Czech Republic
England captain Leah Williamson has been ruled out of the games against USA and Czech Republic after sustaining an injury in training. Earlier on Tuesday, the Football Association said Williamson had picked up the unspecified issue in training and was to undergo further assessment, but the defender has now returned to Arsenal for further assessment.
England vs USA live stream: How to watch Lionesses’s friendly online and on TV tonight
England Women are back in action tonight as they take on the reigning world champions, USA.And England are back at Wembley Stadium for the first time since winning Euro 2022, returning to the scene of their famous extra-time victory over Germany in the summer which sparked celebrations across the country. Already eyes are looking ahead to next year’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, and although this meeting is only a friendly, it will provide an interesting insight into two of the leading candidates for glory in 10 months’ time.The US will offer stern opposition, having not lost all...
Chelsea's game against AC Milan was 'over after 70 minutes,' claims NBC soccer analyst Robbie Mustoe, as he slams the introduction of five substitutes in the Champions League
NBC analyst Robbie Mustoe has slammed the Champions League decision to allow teams to use five substitutions. The substitution limit was initially changed from three to five, in 2020 as a way to deal with a jam-packed schedule following the Covid-19 outbreak. Fast forward to October 2022 and the Champions...
FOX Sports
Lionel Messi confirms 2022 World Cup will be his last
Soccer superstar Lionel Messi has announced that the 2022 World Cup will officially be his last. "Surely, this will be my final World Cup," Messi said in an interview with ESPN. "I’m counting down the days until the World Cup. The truth is, there’s a little anxiety, saying: ‘Well, we’re here, what’s going to happen? It’s my last one, how’s it going to go?’. On one hand, I can’t wait for it to arrive, but I’m also desperate for it to go well."
FIFA・
Yardbarker
Inter Coach Simone Inzaghi On Barcelona Coach Xavi’s Anger With Referee: “We Should’ve Had A Penalty Too”
Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi feels that Barcelona can’t complain too much about being denied a penalty towards the end of yesterday’s Champions League clash, as the Nerazzurri could have also been awarded one earlier. Speaking in a press conference after the match, as reported by FCInterNews, the...
'We don't know the extent yet': Chelsea anxiously await an update after their new £70m signing Wesley Fofana injured his knee in their 3-0 Champions League win over AC Milan
Chelsea are facing an anxious wait to discover the extent of a knee injury sustained by marquee summer signing Wesley Fofana in last night’s win over AC Milan. The £70million capture, who opened his account for Chelsea against the Italians, left Stamford Bridge on crutches raising concern that the defender could have suffered a serious knee injury in the win over AC Milan.
Rio Ferdinand and Joe Cole pick their England XIs for World Cup 2022 but disagree over formation
RIO FERDINAND and Joe Cole picked their England XIs after working as pundits on Chelsea's 3-0 win over AC Milan. The Blues' dominant victory saw Three Lions regular Reece James put in another brilliant performance at right-back, even getting himself on the scoresheet. Both pundits agreed that they would start...
The top 10 most goals scored in a single Premier League season
Alan Shearer may have the record for most Premier League goals overall, but who has got the most in a single season?
BBC
Premier League predictions: Chris Sutton takes on Scotland defender Ryan Porteous for this weekend's games
Chris Sutton was right when he said Manchester City would "pump" Manchester United last weekend, and he is going for another high score with his prediction of Arsenal versus Liverpool this time. BBC Sport's football expert Sutton said: "It felt like Lawro never predicted Liverpool to lose at all in...
Napoli stars Raspadori and Kvaratshkelia are on fire, while Rangers veteran McGregor almost single-handedly kept Liverpool out... but do goalscoring right-backs James and Alexander-Arnold BOTH make our Champions League team of the week?
Another thrilling round of Champions League games brought far more success to English sides in the competition, who went unbeaten in round three. Manchester City put five past Copenhagen and were so comfortable in the tie that Pep Guardiola thought it safe to take off Erling Haaland at the break having scored just the two goals in the first half.
Preston 1-0 West Brom: Steve Bruce on the brink after Emil Riis' seventh-minute strike leaves visitors languishing in the Championship relegation zone
West Brom paid a heavy price for starting yet another game slowly as defeat by Preston at Deepdale left them languishing in the Championship relegation zone, with just one win all season. Before the game, under-pressure boss Steve Bruce described their unwanted record of going a goal down within the...
CBS Sports
Inter Milan vs. Barcelona score: Live Champions League Matchday 3 updates as Inzaghi's squad faces big test
Tuesday's UEFA Champions League slate features a doozy as Inter Milan host Barcelona on Matchday 3. These two sides will play each other on the following matchday next week. The next two showdowns could take one of these teams out of contention for the knockout stages with Bayern Munich expected to top the group. Both teams are dealing with a litany of injuries which means young players with limited minutes may just have to step up in a big spot. You can watch the match live at 3 p.m. ET on Paramount+.
UEFA・
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears OC Luke Getsy takes shot at Justin Fields’ decision making
Luke Getsy’s offense has a low completion percentage. Balls hitting a wide receiver’s gloves and staying there for the duration of a play has been a rarity for freshman offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s offense this season. According to Next Gen Stats, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields’ completion percentage is the worst in the NFL for any player with at least 38 attempted passes this season. His completion percentage is just 50.7 heading into Week 5 against the Minnesota Vikings.
Sadio Mane On Target As Bayern Munich Set New UCL Record By Thrashing Viktoria Plzen
Mane also provided an assist for Leroy Sane, who scored twice.
UEFA・
Yardbarker
'Theo Pinson Rule' enforced in Lakers-Suns preseason game
The NBA has vowed to cut down on bench celebrations this season. New "points of emphasis" for referees this year include new guidelines that forbid bench players to stand for extended amounts of time, to walk out onto the court, or to stand behind players and yell as they take three-pointers in front of the bench.
NBA・
BBC
Beth Mead: Forward voted England Player of the Year
Arsenal forward Beth Mead has been voted England women's Player of the Year for 2021-22 after an historic year for the Lionesses. The accolade adds to the Golden Boot and Player of the Tournament Mead won in England's victorious Euros campaign. The 27-year-old has also been shortlisted for the Ballon...
BBC
Friday's gossip: Ronaldo, Kante, Taremi, Silva, Calhanoglu, Haaland, Bellingham
Galatasaray want to sign Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, from Manchester United in January. (Fotomac - in Turkish) Bayern Munich chief executive Oliver Kahn says the Bundesliga giants considered a move for Ronaldo in the summer. (Bild, via Mail) Wolves are expected to hold talks with Julen Lopetegui this weekend,...
