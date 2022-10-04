ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

The Independent

England vs USA live stream: How to watch Lionesses’s friendly online and on TV tonight

England Women are back in action tonight as they take on the reigning world champions, USA.And England are back at Wembley Stadium for the first time since winning Euro 2022, returning to the scene of their famous extra-time victory over Germany in the summer which sparked celebrations across the country. Already eyes are looking ahead to next year’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, and although this meeting is only a friendly, it will provide an interesting insight into two of the leading candidates for glory in 10 months’ time.The US will offer stern opposition, having not lost all...
Daily Mail

Chelsea's game against AC Milan was 'over after 70 minutes,' claims NBC soccer analyst Robbie Mustoe, as he slams the introduction of five substitutes in the Champions League

NBC analyst Robbie Mustoe has slammed the Champions League decision to allow teams to use five substitutions. The substitution limit was initially changed from three to five, in 2020 as a way to deal with a jam-packed schedule following the Covid-19 outbreak. Fast forward to October 2022 and the Champions...
FOX Sports

Lionel Messi confirms 2022 World Cup will be his last

Soccer superstar Lionel Messi has announced that the 2022 World Cup will officially be his last. "Surely, this will be my final World Cup," Messi said in an interview with ESPN. "I’m counting down the days until the World Cup. The truth is, there’s a little anxiety, saying: ‘Well, we’re here, what’s going to happen? It’s my last one, how’s it going to go?’. On one hand, I can’t wait for it to arrive, but I’m also desperate for it to go well."
Daily Mail

'We don't know the extent yet': Chelsea anxiously await an update after their new £70m signing Wesley Fofana injured his knee in their 3-0 Champions League win over AC Milan

Chelsea are facing an anxious wait to discover the extent of a knee injury sustained by marquee summer signing Wesley Fofana in last night’s win over AC Milan. The £70million capture, who opened his account for Chelsea against the Italians, left Stamford Bridge on crutches raising concern that the defender could have suffered a serious knee injury in the win over AC Milan.
Daily Mail

Napoli stars Raspadori and Kvaratshkelia are on fire, while Rangers veteran McGregor almost single-handedly kept Liverpool out... but do goalscoring right-backs James and Alexander-Arnold BOTH make our Champions League team of the week?

Another thrilling round of Champions League games brought far more success to English sides in the competition, who went unbeaten in round three. Manchester City put five past Copenhagen and were so comfortable in the tie that Pep Guardiola thought it safe to take off Erling Haaland at the break having scored just the two goals in the first half.
Daily Mail

Preston 1-0 West Brom: Steve Bruce on the brink after Emil Riis' seventh-minute strike leaves visitors languishing in the Championship relegation zone

West Brom paid a heavy price for starting yet another game slowly as defeat by Preston at Deepdale left them languishing in the Championship relegation zone, with just one win all season. Before the game, under-pressure boss Steve Bruce described their unwanted record of going a goal down within the...
CBS Sports

Inter Milan vs. Barcelona score: Live Champions League Matchday 3 updates as Inzaghi's squad faces big test

Tuesday's UEFA Champions League slate features a doozy as Inter Milan host Barcelona on Matchday 3. These two sides will play each other on the following matchday next week. The next two showdowns could take one of these teams out of contention for the knockout stages with Bayern Munich expected to top the group. Both teams are dealing with a litany of injuries which means young players with limited minutes may just have to step up in a big spot. You can watch the match live at 3 p.m. ET on Paramount+.
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears OC Luke Getsy takes shot at Justin Fields’ decision making

Luke Getsy’s offense has a low completion percentage. Balls hitting a wide receiver’s gloves and staying there for the duration of a play has been a rarity for freshman offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s offense this season. According to Next Gen Stats, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields’ completion percentage is the worst in the NFL for any player with at least 38 attempted passes this season. His completion percentage is just 50.7 heading into Week 5 against the Minnesota Vikings.
Yardbarker

'Theo Pinson Rule' enforced in Lakers-Suns preseason game

The NBA has vowed to cut down on bench celebrations this season. New "points of emphasis" for referees this year include new guidelines that forbid bench players to stand for extended amounts of time, to walk out onto the court, or to stand behind players and yell as they take three-pointers in front of the bench.
BBC

Beth Mead: Forward voted England Player of the Year

Arsenal forward Beth Mead has been voted England women's Player of the Year for 2021-22 after an historic year for the Lionesses. The accolade adds to the Golden Boot and Player of the Tournament Mead won in England's victorious Euros campaign. The 27-year-old has also been shortlisted for the Ballon...
