Three-day beer garden will highlight Newark's newest park

New Castle County Police looking for a suspect in a shooting that occurred in the Newark-Area on Thursday. Officials said Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Unit are currently investigating a shooting that occurred in the community of Red Mill Farms. At 2:30 PM officers responded to the unit block of Andries Road in reference to a shooting that just occurred. Prior to officers arriving it was broadcasted that the victim had been transported to Christiana Hospital emergency room by a private vehicle. Officers responded to the hospital and located a 22-year-old male victim who sustained a gunshot wound to his hand. The victim reported he was driving in the area at which point his car was shot multiple times. The victim was shot one time during the incident and remains in stable condition.

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE ・ 23 HOURS AGO