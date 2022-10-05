Three-day beer garden will highlight Newark's newest park

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teen Girl Was Five Months Pregnant When She Disappeared From Her Newark, Delaware Home. Where Is Janteyl Johnson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNewark, DE
Disappeared In Delaware: Where Are These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Castle, DE
He Went For A Weekend Visit With His Father. He Never Returned. The Disappearance Of Shawn WhiteThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWilmington, DE
View the Most Stunning Fall Foliage Along this Maryland Boat RideTravel MavenChesapeake City, MD
$3 million lottery ticket recently sold at Pennsylvania gas stationKristen WaltersWest Chester, PA
New Pizza Shop in West Chester Carries a Bit of a Mystique. Here’s Why
Pizza West Chester, a new addition to the local dining scene, is the very embodiment of the business advice to “stay in your lane.” In its case, that “lane” is two varieties of delicious pizza. And nothing more. Michael Klein profiled this laser-focused shop for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
we-heart.com
From a historic 1885 Victorian brownstone, The Quoin Hotel offers Wilmington, Delaware, a singular new hospitality concept...
A new 24-room hotel has opened in downtown Wilmington, Delaware. The luxurious boutique is a partnership between local developers The Buccini/Pollin Group (BPG) and hospitality firm Method Co. (familiar to these pages for projects such as Wm. Mulherin’s Sons, ROOST and HIROKI) and boasts the city’s first rooftop bar which is perched at penthouse level and offers one-of-a-kind views of the adjoining courtyard, as well as the steeple of the Old Town Hall.
PhillyBite
A Guide to Brunch Spots in Delaware
- If you're looking for a great way to kick off your weekend, consider eating brunch. Brunch is the time between breakfast and lunch. You can eat your breakfast until lunchtime, and you can even pair it with a cocktail. Brunch is a great way to start your weekend, and it will give you one last glimpse of the weekend before you head back to work or on vacation.
firststateupdate.com
County Police Detail Thursday’s Newark-Area Shooting
New Castle County Police looking for a suspect in a shooting that occurred in the Newark-Area on Thursday. Officials said Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Unit are currently investigating a shooting that occurred in the community of Red Mill Farms. At 2:30 PM officers responded to the unit block of Andries Road in reference to a shooting that just occurred. Prior to officers arriving it was broadcasted that the victim had been transported to Christiana Hospital emergency room by a private vehicle. Officers responded to the hospital and located a 22-year-old male victim who sustained a gunshot wound to his hand. The victim reported he was driving in the area at which point his car was shot multiple times. The victim was shot one time during the incident and remains in stable condition.
This Bucks County Inn Is Known For Its Delicious Food and It’s Beautiful Waterfront Ambience
The local inn is a popular spot for locals and visitors.Image via iStock. Of all the inns in Bucks County, one sticks out among the others because of its food, service, and amazing location on the waterfront. Frank Quattrone wrote about the inn for Bucks County Magazine.
CBS News
Trucker crashes into dental center in Ridley Township, Delaware County
WOODLYN, Pa. (CBS) -- A trucker was cut-off by a driver and crashed into the Ridley Dental Center in Ridley Township on Friday afternoon, officials said. The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on MacDade Boulevard. Officials said the trucker slammed on the brakes, ran into a couple of SUVs and...
WDEL 1150AM
Man shot in parking lot of New Castle - area bar
A 41-year-old man is being treated for a gunshot wound to his leg after being shot outside a bar in the New Castle area. Delaware State Police said troopers responded to the Paradigm Sports Bar on Route 13 just after 1:30 a.m. Friday for a reported shooting. The victim was wounded while he was standing in the parking lot. An acquaintance drove him to a hospital.
delawaretoday.com
8 Delaware Pumpkin Patches to Visit for Fall Festivities
Participate in fall fun like corn mazes, hayrides, bonfires and U-pick produce at these pumpkin patches, farms and orchards across Delaware. Every fall in Delaware, locals celebrate the season with autumnal festivities like sipping pumpkin spice lattes or hot cider, wearing cozy cardigans and picking the best pumpkins. It has become a tradition across the United States to go apple and pumpkin picking in fall, and there are so many Delaware farms from which to choose.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Food and drink: First Watch, Famous Dave’s, Kid’s, Dunkin’
First Watch has opened its second Delaware location at Barley Mill Plaza, near the Wegmans market, which is slated to open late this month. The Barley Mill location is the second in Delaware for the 445-unit breakfast and lunch spot. The other restaurant is in the Christiana-Stanton area across from the Delaware Tech campus.
Amazing, The Oldest Stewarts Root Beer In The Country Is In New Jersey
There are a lot of historic sites around New Jersey that are worth taking a day trip to see. There's Historic Smithville, The Central Railroad of New Jersey, Absecon Lighthouse, and Lucy the Elephant just to name a few!. What's even more fun though, is when you can visit a...
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOOTING – RED MILL FARMS
(Newark, DE 19711) Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Unit are currently investigating a shooting that occurred in the community of Red Mill Farms. On Thursday, October 6, 2022, at 2:30 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police responded to the unit block of Andries Road in reference to a shooting that just occurred. Prior to officers arriving it was broadcasted that the victim had been transported to Christiana Hospital emergency room by a private vehicle. Officers responded to the hospital and located a 22-year-old male victim who sustained a gunshot wound to his hand. The victim reported he was driving in the area at which point his car was shot multiple times. The victim was shot one time during the incident and remains in stable condition.
Newark police make arrest after 16-year-old shows up with to school with loaded gun
Newark, DE – The Newark police department arrested and charged a 16-year-old male after he...
Rare purple pearl found in Rehoboth Beach gets appraised
Remember the Phoenixville man who found a rare, purple pearl in the clam appetizer he almost sent back at a Rehoboth Beach restaurant this summer?
nccpdnews.com
GOLD ALERT FOR MISSING NEW CASTLE MAN – DONOVAN SERVICE
GOLD ALERT FOR MISSING NEW CASTLE MAN – DONOVAN SERVICE. (New Castle, DE 19720) New Castle County Division of Police has issued a Gold Alert for Donovan Service (33) of New Castle. On Thursday, October 6, 2022, at 12:40 PM officers were dispatched to the unit block of Helmsdale Circle – New Castle in reference to a missing person report. Officers learned that Donovan left his residence after making comments that caused concern for his welfare.
The Liberty Road Task Force announced a new grocery store is coming to the area
A new organization called, the Liberty Road Task Force, is working to redevelop the area by adding more grocery stores and business to the area.
A new fishing trend hits the Delaware and Schuylkill rivers, but fish aren’t the big catch
Sick of fish that won’t bite? It turns out there’s a much surer way to reel in a big catch: Magnet fishing. A Philadelphia fishing enthusiast is one of many who are embracing the trendy hobby.
WBOC
Food Bank of Delaware Hosting Drive-thru Mobile Pantries in October
DOVER, Del. - The Food Bank of Delaware on Wednesday announced the dates for its October drive-thru mobile food pantries. The first one is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 10 starting at 10 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food.
After More Than Century in West Chester, Iconic Drill Rig Maker Moving to Australia
Image via Bill Rettew, Daily Local News. After spending 122 years in West Chester, iconic drill rig maker Schramm is consolidating its operations and moving to Australia, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News.
SEPTA overhauling bus route system for 1st time in decades
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- For the first time in decades, SEPTA is overhauling its entire bus route system, and it could impact how you get in and around Philadelphia and its suburbs.SEPTA officials want to make big changes -- everything from having fewer buses in Center City to changing bus routes altogether.Amid the hustle and bustle at the Olney Transportation Center, Briana Quinones of North Philadelphia waits for her bus that goes to the Plymouth Meeting Mall, where she works."It's good because my job is like, as soon as I get off the bus," Quinones said, "I can walk right to...
WBOC
Series of Storms Impact Kent County
Although beach towns in southern Delaware are being hit the hardest, what's left of Hurricane Ian impacts Kent County as well. Roads in Milford, Magnolia and Frederica have been closed off due to flooding.
Newark Post Online
