Newark, DE

Three-day beer garden will highlight Newark's newest park

By By Josh Shannon
Newark Post Online
Newark Post Online
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o2nTG_0iMD3cTG00

Newark will celebrate the city’s newest park next week with a three-day beer garden event.

The event at Hillside Park runs from 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 13 and Oct. 14 and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 15.

Newark, DE
