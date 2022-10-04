Read full article on original website
ABC 15 News
One-year-old Mesa girl battling rare condition that causes seizures
Uplifting Arizona with the push to get a little girl to Disneyland! She's battling a rare condition, but the Mesa one-year-old is already proving to be quite the fighter. "I had a normal pregnancy. There were no signs,’ said Landrie Williams. Meet Williams and her 17-month-old daughter, Hazel. "We...
fox10phoenix.com
Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Oct 7-10
PHOENIX - Need plans this weekend? From Indigenous Peoples' Day celebrations to Greek festivals to psychic fairs, here's a few fun events in the Phoenix metropolitan area to check out for Oct. 7-10: Want your weekend event featured? Click the link here to send over your ideas. Indigenous Peoples' Day...
iheart.com
'Definitely A Head Turner': Truck Seen Hauling Some Creepy Cargo In Arizona
Several people spotted a truck driving around Scottsdale with some creepy cargo in the back. 12 News reported that a giant skull was seen in the back of a dump truck at the intersection of Highland Avenue and North Scottsdale Road. So where was the giant skull being taken?. The...
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
If you happen to live in the beautiful state of Arizona or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are four of them that you should add to your list.
AZFamily
Inspectors find fruit flies on donuts, ice stored in garbage bags at Phoenix-area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
'Dinosaurs In The Desert' Is Back In Arizona And Better Than Ever!
"It’s the comeback tour and we’re excited because this year they brought friends."
12news.com
There's a giant skull being driven around Scottsdale. Here's why
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A construction worker on Monday spotted a giant skull in the back of a truck driving around Scottsdale. Marco Canzano said while he was working one of his jobs, he saw the creepy cargo and took a photo near the intersection of Highland Avenue and North Scottsdale Road.
AZFamily
Line of dust moves into the southeast Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Monsoon season doesn’t seem to be over quite yet! The metro Phoenix area was previously under a blowing dust advisory as dust rolled into the Valley on Friday evening. Arizona’s Family news chopper was in the East Valley, near Chandler, and saw the hazy cloud of dust covering the cityscape. Drivers should be cautious of the blowing dust and slow down.
oucampus.org
1338 W Sherman St Unit 1
Coming Soon! Great 4 Bedroom in Phoenix! - Wow! A great 4 bedroom home with 2 full baths in Phoenix. New Paint! New Stove!. No Carpet! Tile throughout the home. Don't miss out! It will go fast!. **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED...
West Valley View
Downtown Buckeye ready for ‘Rockin’ & Shoppin’’
Celebrate fall in Downtown Buckeye at the Rockin’ & Shoppin’ festivities from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9. This free multi-day event has plenty of fun and activities for the entire family. Enjoy live and local entertainment throughout the weekend. New this year is Sangria at Sunset from 5...
ABC 15 News
Arizona Game and Fish investigating reports of dead birds, geese
PHOENIX — Arizona Game and Fish Department is investigating reports of dead birds in the Valley and working to determine possible cases of avian flu. A spokesperson with the department confirmed Wednesday that they have received reports of about two dozen Canada geese and three to four ducks that have died at Phoenix-area parks with water features.
oucampus.org
1107 W. Osborn Rd. #113
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom in Central Phoenix - Very private 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in central Phoenix with lots of natural lighting. All appliances are included (glass top stove and vintage oven) except the washer/dryer located in the on-site laundry room. Assigned covered parking spot with plenty of guest parking in the rear of the complex. The onsite pool is right outside your patio. This unit is pet friendly with some breed restrictions. Water, sewer & trash are included in your rent.
AZFamily
Body-cam video shows Phoenix officers shooting, killing man throwing rocks at them
Arizona's 15-week abortion ban still in effect after court grants appeal. A three-judge panel halted Arizona’s near-total abortion ban Friday afternoon, but the 15-week abortion law is still in effect. Democratic congressman Tom O'Halleran discusses chances of re-election. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. O'Halleran is seeking his fourth term...
AZFamily
UPS looking to hire nearly 3,000 seasonal workers in Arizona; starting pay up to $23 per hour
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you’re looking for a way to make some extra money as the holiday season fast approaches, a part-time job could help make holiday shopping and traveling a little less stressful. UPS is hiring for the upcoming holiday season with starting warehouse pay at up...
KTAR.com
Community park in Avondale to celebrate grand opening Saturday
PHOENIX — A 40-acre community park in Avondale is opening Saturday. Alamar Park is located at 4155 S. El Mirage Road between Lower Buckeye Road and Southern Avenue. It’ll offer a range of amenities, including baseball and softball fields, tennis, four pickleball courts, three playgrounds, a lake, a splash pad, an amphitheater, a dog park and picnic ramadas, city officials said in a press release.
kjzz.org
Phoenix lacks staff to maintain bulk trash collection schedule
Phoenix is unable to keep up with trash collection. The city’s solid waste division doesn’t have enough people to keep up with its scheduled bulk trash collection. Bulk trash includes items that are too big for garbage containers, things like furniture, appliances and tree and shrub clippings. Pickups...
