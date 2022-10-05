Read full article on original website
Sevilla 1-1 Athletic Bilbao: Jorge Sampaoli's return spoiled by Mikel Vesga's brilliant strike... as the midfielder's goal cancels out Oliver Torres early goal
Jorge Sampaoli's faced a difficult task in his first match of his second spell as Sevilla manager as his side battled LaLiga title challenging Athletic Bilbao at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium. Midfielder Oliver Torres gave the new boss a flying start to his reign as he fired in from close...
Brighton 0 Tottenham 1: Harry Kane scores vital goal to get Spurs back to winning ways after devastating Arsenal defeat
WE have all been making such a fuss about Erling Haaland that Harry Kane’s own blistering start has gone under the radar. Granted, the England captain’s early haul of eight goals in his opening nine league games is not a patch on Haaland’s frankly absurd 15 in the same time.
Marseille's unbeaten run ends after loss to Ajaccio
Dimitri Payet's milestone goal couldn't stop Marseille losing its unbeaten record in the French league to lowly Ajaccio by 2-1
