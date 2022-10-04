Men’s European Championship qualifying groups are set to be capped at no more than five teams for the 2028 tournament onwards, with more matches set to be introduced in the Nations League.The PA news agency understands the proposals were presented to national association chiefs at a UEFA meeting in Frankfurt on Saturday.Officials also heard a proposal to introduce a Women’s Nations League competition from next year, to run in conjunction with qualification for the 2025 Women’s Euro.It looks certain now that the men’s Euro in 2028 – which the UK and Ireland are bidding to host – will still be...

UEFA ・ 5 HOURS AGO