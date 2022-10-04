ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Daily Mail

DANNY MURPHY: Ronaldo has every right to be angry, but ten Hag needs to get him out as soon as possible... the star's demeanour is bad for morale

How do you solve a ‘problem’ like Cristiano Ronaldo? It might depend on whether you’re the CEO of Manchester United, or the manager. There is definitely a financial element in the decision-making around Ronaldo. He has global commercial and merchandising appeal but if you stick to the football, I’m surprised Erik ten Hag didn’t deliver a more definitive verdict in the summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Bayer Leverkusen 4-0 FC Schalke: Xabi Alonso enjoys winning start as manager

Former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso enjoyed a winning start to his managerial career at Bayer Leverkusen as they beat Schalke in the Bundesliga. The 40-year-old, previously head coach of Real Sociedad's B team, was appointed on Wednesday. Moussa Diaby drove in the opener in the 38th minute before providing the...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Borussia Dortmund 2-2 Bayern Munich: Substitute Anthony Modeste scores 95th-minute equaliser in Der Klassiker as hosts go level on points with Julian Nagelsmann's side in third

Borussia Dortmund snatched a hugely dramatic late point in a thrilling 2-2 comeback draw against Bayern Munich in Der Klassiker on Saturday night. Bayern midfielder Leon Goretzka gave the visitors the lead after half an hour, latching onto Jamal Musiala's pass and steering the ball home from the edge of the box in front of a sold-out crowd of 81,000 at the Signal Iduna Park.
SOCCER
BBC

E﻿verton v Man Utd: Head-to-head record

Following a 1-0 win over Manchester United in April, Everton are looking to win consecutive Premier League games against the Red Devils for the first time since winning both games in the 2013-14 season. Manchester United have won just one of their past seven Premier League matches against Everton (D4...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sports
Yardbarker

Cristiano Ronaldo At Loggerheads With Erik Ten Hag At Manchester United

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly at ‘loggerheads’ with Erik Ten Hag. Ronaldo has been searching for an exit from United since the summer transfer window. The relationship between the pair is said to have been worsening over the past weeks, according to other reports. Sources close...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Euro 2028 qualifying groups capped at five teams as Nations League expands

Men’s European Championship qualifying groups are set to be capped at no more than five teams for the 2028 tournament onwards, with more matches set to be introduced in the Nations League.The PA news agency understands the proposals were presented to national association chiefs at a UEFA meeting in Frankfurt on Saturday.Officials also heard a proposal to introduce a Women’s Nations League competition from next year, to run in conjunction with qualification for the 2025 Women’s Euro.It looks certain now that the men’s Euro in 2028 – which the UK and Ireland are bidding to host – will still be...
UEFA
BBC

Kwadwo Asamoah: Ghana midfielder retires 'blessed and thankful'

Former Ghana and Juventus midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah says he "feel blessed and thankful" after being overwhelmed by tributes following his retirement from professional football. The 33-year-old has opted to become an agent after ending a playing career that saw him become Africa's most decorated player in the Italian top flight,...
SOCCER
FOX Sports

Kluivert nets first goal for Valencia in 2-1 win at Osasuna

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Justin Kluivert scored his first goal for Valencia to help Gennaro Gattuso’s side win 2-1 against an Osasuna side that finished the testy Spanish league match with nine men on Friday. Kluivert, a forward, was making his first start in his fourth appearance since...
SOCCER
ESPN

Marcus Rashford double helps Man United beat Omonia Nicosia 3-2 in Europa League

Marcus Rashford came off the bench to score twice and help Manchester United overcome a half-time deficit to beat Omonia Nicosia 3-2 in a Europa League group phase clash in Cyprus on Thursday. With United stunningly trailing to a first-half goal from Karim Ansarifard, Rashford came on at the interval...
MLS
Daily Mail

Meet the Socceroos secret weapon for the World Cup: Sir Alex Ferguson's former Man United assistant Rene Meulensteen helped make Cristiano Ronaldo a world-beater and is now the ace up Graham Arnold's sleeve

As the Socceroos prepare for the World Cup in Qatar in November, fans will be looking to manager Graham Arnold in the hope of seeing success at the highest possible level. Arnold, in turn, will be relying heavily on his assistant coach Dutchman Rene Meulensteen - a man who is very experienced in his own right.
PREMIER LEAGUE

