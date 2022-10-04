Read full article on original website
Report: Luis Suarez In Talks With Steven Gerrard's Former Club
Former Liverpool player could be about to make a move to the MLS after spell at Nacional.
DANNY MURPHY: Ronaldo has every right to be angry, but ten Hag needs to get him out as soon as possible... the star's demeanour is bad for morale
How do you solve a ‘problem’ like Cristiano Ronaldo? It might depend on whether you’re the CEO of Manchester United, or the manager. There is definitely a financial element in the decision-making around Ronaldo. He has global commercial and merchandising appeal but if you stick to the football, I’m surprised Erik ten Hag didn’t deliver a more definitive verdict in the summer.
BBC
Bayer Leverkusen 4-0 FC Schalke: Xabi Alonso enjoys winning start as manager
Former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso enjoyed a winning start to his managerial career at Bayer Leverkusen as they beat Schalke in the Bundesliga. The 40-year-old, previously head coach of Real Sociedad's B team, was appointed on Wednesday. Moussa Diaby drove in the opener in the 38th minute before providing the...
Female football fan, 23, becomes the first woman in Britain to be banned from matches after she hurled a flare onto the pitch when her team lost
A female football fan has become the first woman in Britain to be banned from all 'regulated' soccer matches after she hurled a flare onto the pitch as she watched her team being thrashed at home. Abbie-Leigh Reay, 23, was arrested after she grabbed the missile and threw it towards...
ng-sportingnews.com
Omonia vs. Man United result, highlights & analysis as Rashford and Martial come to Ten Hag's rescue
Manchester United came from a goal down to beat Omonia in Europa League action as substitutes Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial came to Erik ten Hag's rescue with the goals. The former bagged a brace and the latter bagged a critical strike to send the Red Devils through to victory.
Match Preview: Arsenal vs Liverpool, Premier League
Liverpool return to Premier League action this weekend as they travel to Mikel Arteta's Arsenal at The Emirates
Borussia Dortmund 2-2 Bayern Munich: Substitute Anthony Modeste scores 95th-minute equaliser in Der Klassiker as hosts go level on points with Julian Nagelsmann's side in third
Borussia Dortmund snatched a hugely dramatic late point in a thrilling 2-2 comeback draw against Bayern Munich in Der Klassiker on Saturday night. Bayern midfielder Leon Goretzka gave the visitors the lead after half an hour, latching onto Jamal Musiala's pass and steering the ball home from the edge of the box in front of a sold-out crowd of 81,000 at the Signal Iduna Park.
BBC
Everton v Man Utd: Head-to-head record
Following a 1-0 win over Manchester United in April, Everton are looking to win consecutive Premier League games against the Red Devils for the first time since winning both games in the 2013-14 season. Manchester United have won just one of their past seven Premier League matches against Everton (D4...
Yardbarker
Cristiano Ronaldo At Loggerheads With Erik Ten Hag At Manchester United
Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly at ‘loggerheads’ with Erik Ten Hag. Ronaldo has been searching for an exit from United since the summer transfer window. The relationship between the pair is said to have been worsening over the past weeks, according to other reports. Sources close...
Euro 2028 qualifying groups capped at five teams as Nations League expands
Men’s European Championship qualifying groups are set to be capped at no more than five teams for the 2028 tournament onwards, with more matches set to be introduced in the Nations League.The PA news agency understands the proposals were presented to national association chiefs at a UEFA meeting in Frankfurt on Saturday.Officials also heard a proposal to introduce a Women’s Nations League competition from next year, to run in conjunction with qualification for the 2025 Women’s Euro.It looks certain now that the men’s Euro in 2028 – which the UK and Ireland are bidding to host – will still be...
UEFA・
SkySports
Scotland 1-0 Austria: Hosts progress in World Cup play-offs after Abi Harrison's extra-time winner at Hampden Park
Substitute Abi Harrison sent Scotland one step closer to the Women's World Cup finals with an extra-time winner against Austria. Bristol City forward Harrison headed home Erin Cuthbert's corner from six yards in the 92nd minute of the first-round play-off in front of a record crowd of 10,182 at Hampden and Scotland held on for a 1-0 victory.
Omonia Nicosia vs Manchester United: Where To Watch - Live Stream - UEFA Europa League - Neo GSP Stadium
Manchester United will try to bounce back to the victory path with their European participation against Omonia Nicosia.
UEFA・
BBC
Kwadwo Asamoah: Ghana midfielder retires 'blessed and thankful'
Former Ghana and Juventus midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah says he "feel blessed and thankful" after being overwhelmed by tributes following his retirement from professional football. The 33-year-old has opted to become an agent after ending a playing career that saw him become Africa's most decorated player in the Italian top flight,...
FOX Sports
Kluivert nets first goal for Valencia in 2-1 win at Osasuna
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Justin Kluivert scored his first goal for Valencia to help Gennaro Gattuso’s side win 2-1 against an Osasuna side that finished the testy Spanish league match with nine men on Friday. Kluivert, a forward, was making his first start in his fourth appearance since...
"Arsenal Have Been Better Than Us", Claims Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola
City have been the EPL's leading scorers so far with 29 goals. But Arsenal have gained one point more from their first eight matches.
ESPN
Marcus Rashford double helps Man United beat Omonia Nicosia 3-2 in Europa League
Marcus Rashford came off the bench to score twice and help Manchester United overcome a half-time deficit to beat Omonia Nicosia 3-2 in a Europa League group phase clash in Cyprus on Thursday. With United stunningly trailing to a first-half goal from Karim Ansarifard, Rashford came on at the interval...
ESPN
Champions League talking points: Barcelona troubles, Brugge make history, our favorite goals
Matchday three of the Champions League group stage is wrapped up, providing fans with plenty to talk about and more to look forward to. After an exciting third round of games, we asked our writers Sam Marsden, Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens to answer some of our burning questions. -...
SB Nation
Omonia vs. Manchester United: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online
Manchester United will endeavor to bounce back from their Manchester derby drubbing when they resume Europa League duties against Omonia in Group E on Thursday night. United have taken three points from their opening two games to sit second in the rankings, while their Cypriot hosts are rock bottom without a single point to their name.
ng-sportingnews.com
Cristiano Ronaldo goal scoring record: List of all-time top scorers though totals are up for debate
Cristiano Ronaldo's career has been built on achieving the seemingly impossible with an ever-present ruthless efficiency in front of goal. The 37-year-old has sent goalscoring records tumbling throughout his trophy-laden career, as the top marksman in the history of both Real Madrid and the Portugal national team. However, his hat...
Meet the Socceroos secret weapon for the World Cup: Sir Alex Ferguson's former Man United assistant Rene Meulensteen helped make Cristiano Ronaldo a world-beater and is now the ace up Graham Arnold's sleeve
As the Socceroos prepare for the World Cup in Qatar in November, fans will be looking to manager Graham Arnold in the hope of seeing success at the highest possible level. Arnold, in turn, will be relying heavily on his assistant coach Dutchman Rene Meulensteen - a man who is very experienced in his own right.
