Megill was placed on the injured list for an undisclosed reason Wednesday. The Mets didn't provide a reason for placing Megill on the injured list, suggesting that he's on the COVID-19 IL. Assuming that's the case, the right-hander will be eligible to return as soon as he clears the league's health and safety protocols, but it's not yet clear whether he'll be back in time for the upcoming NL Wild Card Series against the Padres, which begins Friday.

QUEENS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO