2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves $516,537,079 in BTC Across Two Huge Crypto Transactions

A crypto whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) across two separate transactions. According to data from crypto whale-watching platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor initially moved 11,299 BTC worth about $228 million from an unknown wallet to an unknown wallet before transferring 14,545 BTC worth nearly $290.5 million about eight hours later.
If You Invested $1,000 in Bitcoin in 2013, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

Bitcoin has been one of the best performing financial assets over the past several years, turning even a small investment into a huge sum. Up to this point, Bitcoin has been viewed mainly as a tool for financial speculation as opposed to real utility. While it's unlikely that Bitcoin will...
Bitcoin
Meme
Economy
Markets
Twitter
Kiplinger

Should I Invest in Bitcoin or Other Cryptocurrency?

About 145 million American adults say that they own or have owned cryptocurrency. Statistically, that’s more than half of your co-workers, neighbors and friends. It’s also about the number of Americans who own stocks. Even though it’s not regulated by a government agency, cryptocurrency is becoming mainstream. However,...
e-cryptonews.com

Gambling with Bitcoin: The Way to Make Money with Cryptocurrency

When it comes to earning money with cryptocurrency, there are a few different ways to do it. One popular method is gambling with Bitcoin. While it may seem risky, gambling with Bitcoin can be a great way to earn some extra money with cryptocurrency. This article will discuss why you...
u.today

Mysterious Bitcoin Whale Allocated Almost 5,000 BTC Since Mid-September

Just like all the other major cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin (BTC) has failed to end its bearish recession in early Q4, 2022. However, some whales are sure that dips are for buying. $500 million whale keeps buying: Analyst. Anonymous Bitcoin (BTC) analyst and investor who goes by @Capital15C on Twitter has shared...
u.today

"Rich Dad Poor Dad" Author Gives Reason for Interest in Bitcoin: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
NEWSBTC

Compared to Veteran Cryptos like Ethereum (ETH) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), Flasko (FLSK) will Show Stronger Performance

In 2022, several of the most widely used cryptocurrencies have seen dramatic declines in value. Researching bull and bear market trends is essential before putting money into any stock or cryptocurrency. Sometimes, presale tokens are regarded as better investments than large crypto equities since they are offered cheap initially and have the ability to soar.
bitcoinmagazine.com

How Publicly Traded Bitcoin Miners Survive In The Bear Market

This is a transcribed excerpt of the “Bitcoin Magazine Podcast,” hosted by P and Q. In this episode, they are joined by Marathon Digital Holdings CEO Fred Thiel to talk about what it's like to be a publicly traded bitcoin miner during the bear market and what moves bitcoin miners can make to better secure their future while navigating bear markets.
