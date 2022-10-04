ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Celebrity Gogglebox funnyman Babatunde Aleshe 'joins the cast of I'm a Celebrity'... after it was revealed Boy George has signed up for the show

By Kate Dennett, Owen Tonks For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Babatunde Aleshe has signed up for the upcoming series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, it has been claimed.

The comedian will reportedly jet to Australia to join the jungle camp as the show returns Down Under for the first time in two years after the Covid pandemic.

Bosses were said to be 'really excited' to get Babatunde involved after becoming impressed by his amusing one-liners while appearing on Celebrity Gogglebox with his pal Mo Gilligan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YUI1w_0iMD2cVT00
Exciting: Babatunde Aleshe has reportedly signed up for the upcoming series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

A show insider told The Sun: 'Bosses are really excited to have Babatunde in the mix.

'He's become a firm favourite with Celebrity Gogglebox viewers and producers reckon he'll be a great campmate.

'He's been doing stand-up for years but it's his banter and constant one-liners with best mate Mo on Celebrity Gogglebox that really impressed the casting team.'

He will reportedly be joining Boy George in the jungle, after MailOnline revealed the singer secured the highest fee in the history of the show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JnbvK_0iMD2cVT00
Funnyman: Bosses were reportedly impressed by his amusing one-liners while appearing on Celebrity Gogglebox with his pal Mo Gilligan

A spokesperson for ITV told MailOnline the line-up will be confirmed closer to the transmission date.

Babatunde has toured Britain doing stand-up comedy and won best newcomer at the Black Entertainment Comedy Awards.

He has featured on an array of comedy shows including Jonathan Ross' Comedy Club, Mo Gilligan + Friends and The Stand Up Sketch Show.

Babatunde, who is married and has a young son, has performed at London's O2 Arena and the Hackney Empire in his comedy career, but he first started out as an actor.

He had a small part on EastEnders playing a nurse called Sam, who looked after Tanya Branning (Jo Joyner) during her cancer battle in episodes that aired in 2011.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vwXNa_0iMD2cVT00
Heading off: The comedian will reportedly jet to Australia to join the jungle camp as the show returns Down Under for the first time in two years after the Covid pandemic

The funnyman also appeared on one episode of Law and Order in 2009 and had a one-time role in Doctor Who as Sean in 2010's episode The Lodger, featuring James Corden.

It comes after it was revealed that Boy George is set to join the cast of the upcoming series of I'm A Celebrity, securing the highest fee in the history of the show.

The singer, 61, will jet to Australia in November to join the jungle camp after agreeing nearly $1million for the booking, MailOnline can reveal.

An ITV source told us: 'It's beyond exciting that we've secured Boy George.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SUFJA_0iMD2cVT00
Big win: It comes after it was revealed that Boy George is set to join the cast of the upcoming series of I'm A Celebrity, securing the highest fee in the history of the show

'It's been a long time since we had a huge global star film the show and he will no doubt draw viewers.

'He's also hugely popular in Australia and with the show leaving Wales and heading back down under, he's the perfect addition.

'Filming is currently due to start in November just outside of Murwillumbah.

'He has also been secured the highest pay cheque in the history of the show - close to $1million. We know it's a huge coup to land Boy George and we can't wait for filming to begin.

'He is thriving at the moment, he is about to perform with Culture Club at the legendary Austin City Limits in the coming weeks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2snUq2_0iMD2cVT00
Big bucks: The singer, who rose to fame as the lead singer of Culture Club in the eighties, has secured an almost $1million fee to appear on the ITV show (pictured in 1984)

'He's a national treasure and we have no doubt viewers will make him king of jungle.'

MailOnline has approached Boy George's representative for comment.

In April this year, The Culture Club star said he would gladly appear on the reality show - as long as bosses met one condition.

During an appearance on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway he joked to Ant McPartlin, 46, and Declan Donnelly, 47, who host I'm A Celeb, that bosses would have to meet his dietary requirements.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H6tR0_0iMD2cVT00
Conditions: The star told show hosts Ant McPartlin, 46, and Declan Donnelly, 47, in April that he would consider appearing if bosses made the show vegan (Ant and Dec pictured on show in 2020)

He joked: 'Unless you do a vegan version and then I'm in.'

The musician would avoid many of the show's eating challenges which involve consuming jungle creepy crawly delicacies if his vegan requests were met.

The reality show is returning to the Australian jungle for the first time in three years after it was held in Gwrych Castle in North Wales due to travel restrictions caused by the pandemic.

The jungle camp setting is bigger and better than before, with wild west themed challenges being built and the return of the iconic interview hut.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AIP0Q_0iMD2cVT00
Born to perform: George, full name George Alan O'Dowd, would avoid many of the show's eating challenges which involve consuming jungle delicacies if his vegan requests were met (George, left, pictured with Culture Club in 1983. L-R George, Jon Moss, Mikey Craig and Roy Hay)

Hastily built Wild West-themed structures on the site are surrounded by large trees and endless greenery.

Ropes are attached to several trees above a swimming pool filled with dirty water - a challenge that will be sure to get the celebrities adrenaline pumping.

The famous red hut, where celebrities take part in exit interviews and do the iconic walk out is also standing among the greenery.

ITV confirmed that I'm A Celebrity will finally return to its usual home in the Australian jungle this Autumn for the latest instalment of the long-running show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YH7Ts_0iMD2cVT00
Comeback: Carol Vorderman (left) and Helen Flanagan have reportedly been lined up to appear on the upcoming I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! spin-off
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BultN_0iMD2cVT00

Ant and Dec are set to welcome 12 new famous faces into the Australian camp in November.

In a statement, ITV said: 'Autumn also brings I'm A Celebrity which makes a welcome return to ITV from the Australian jungle.'

The 2021 series saw Danny Miller crowned as King of the Castle, while Giovanna Fletcher was the first person to win the Welsh version of the show the year before.

It comes after a host of former show stars returned from South Africa this week after reportedly filming for the I'm A Celebrities All Stars spin-off series.

Carol Vorderman, Helen Flanagan, Paul Burrell and Fatima Whitbread were all spotted arriving back at Heathrow airport on Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22UMoj_0iMD2cVT00
Fame game: Other stars said to be appearing include former You Are What You Eat star Gillian McKeith, 62 (right), and Happy Mondays band member Shaun Ryder, 59 (left) (both pictured in 2010 on the show)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OZG9j_0iMD2cVT00

Georgia Toffolo and Myleene Klass are all also tipped to be among the famous faces making an appearance on the show.

They will reportedly be joined by Joe Swash, Gillian McKeith, Phil Tufnell, Amir Khan, Jordan Banjo, Andrew Whyment, Dean Gaffney and Shaun Ryder with Janice Dickinson completing the line-up.

The new spin-off series is set to hit TV screens in 2023 and will see fan favourites battle it out in the jungle once more.

According to The Sun, viewers will see a group of 15 soap stars, reality TV personalities and sporting icons enter the camp.

A source said to the publication: 'It's a different format to Australia, who knows when and where celebrities will enter camp, literally anything could happen.

'It's not clear how many will start in camp or how many will be there by the end when one is crowned King or Queen of the jungle, possibly for a second time.

'It's the best of I'm A Celebrity, quite literally, but there's some twists and surprises along the way for viewers and campers so it's not going to be as straightforward as they might think.'

MailOnline contacted a representative for ITV for comment.

Earlier this week, Ant and Dec wrote on Twitter: 'South Africaaaaaaa! That's right, we're filming a very special version of I'm A Celebrity in South Africa which is coming to your tellies in 2023.'

Describing it as the 'worst kept secret in telly', Dec continues: 'We can confirm that we're doing a very special series of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! In South Africa!

'It's going to be your favourite celebrities from the last 20 years who are going back in to do it one more time.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3728dY_0iMD2cVT00
Excited: Ant and Dec tweeted this week: 'South Africaaaaaaa! That's right, we're filming a very special version of I'm A Celebrity in South Africa which is coming to your tellies in 2023'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'That guy is a legend!': Peter Kay delights audience as he 'performs a secret comedy gig with new material' - after five years away from the limelight

He stepped back from the public eye in 2017, when he cancelled a huge 14-month stand-up tour due to 'unforeseen family circumstances'. But Peter Kay delighted audiences this week as he reportedly performed a 'secret' comedy gig for select audiences. The comedian, 49, appeared at a theatre in Salford and...
THEATER & DANCE
Daily Mail

'It makes the whole dance look like a joke!' Strictly viewers slam Richie Anderson and Giovanni Pernici's 'ridiculous' Lion King costumes

Strictly Come Dancing fans were left unimpressed after watching Richie Anderson and his professional partner Giovanni Pernice dance in 'ridiculous' costumes on Saturday evening. Radio and TV personality Richie, 34, and Giovanni, 32, took to the stage as Lion King characters Timon and Pumbaa for their Samba to Hakuna Matata...
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fatima Whitbread
Person
Paul Burrell
Person
Myleene Klass
Person
Ant Mcpartlin
Person
James Corden
Person
Declan Donnelly
Person
Boy George
Person
Jonathan Ross
Person
Mo Gilligan
Person
Phil Tufnell
Person
Jo Joyner
Person
Georgia Toffolo
Person
Giovanna Fletcher
Daily Mail

Girl 'stolen' by travellers at age four in Yorkshire and taken to Canada, New Zealand and Australia is finally reunited with her family 53 YEARS later who admitted: 'We NEVER thought this would happen'

A woman who was 'stolen' from her family in the UK when she was just four years old and raised by travellers in Canada and New Zealand, before settling down in Australia, has been reunited with her biological family. Susan Gervaise, 57, was taken from her biological family in Pontefract,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'We've got a very tiny 3.4lb baby': Simon Thomas reveals his newborn daughter won't be coming home for 'about five to six weeks' after being born eight weeks early

Simon Thomas has revealed his newborn daughter will not be coming home for about five to six weeks after being born eight weeks early. The presenter, 49, took to Instagram on Wednesday to confirm that his wife Derrina, 31, had given birth to a baby girl after falling 'rapidly ill' from preeclampsia.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Stand Up Comedy#Itv#O2 Arena#The Hackney Empire
Daily Mail

Horrifying moment three smartly-dressed 'have-a-go heroes' are stabbed while bravely trying to stop mugging gang on electric bikes from snatching worker's phone in City of London - as police hunt two suspects

The horrifying moment three smartly-dressed 'have-a-go heroes' are stabbed while reportedly trying to stop a mugging gang on electric bikes snatching a worker's phone can be seen in images of a shocking City of London incident as police hunt two suspects. Three people were stabbed and a further person injured...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Farmer Wants a Wife's Leish announces SHOCK split from Farmer Ben and admits she tried 'everything' to make their relationship work: 'I am absolutely shocked and heartbroken'

Farmer Wants a Wife's Leish has announced her shock split from Farmer Ben. In a surprising statement shared to Instagram on Thursday evening, Leish, 31, revealed she tried 'everything' to make their relationship work and was 'absolutely shocked and heartbroken'. 'I am completely heartbroken to announce that sadly Ben and...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Daily Mail

Award-winning novelist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie who was cancelled for saying 'transwomen are transwomen' insists she will continue to 'say what she thinks' and is happy to 'accept the consequences'

Award-winning novelist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has said she will continue to speak her mind regardless of the consequences after she faced online backlash for saying 'transwomen are transwomen' in a 2017 interview. The Half of a Yellow Sun author, who has won several awards for her works, recalled coming under...
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Mail

'We will not be getting back together': Tony Hadley rules out a reunion for iconic band Spandau Ballet as he appears on Loose Women - after Steve Norman said he wanted to reunite

Tony Hadley has dashed hopes of a Spandau Ballet reunion. Appearing on Loose Women on Friday, the singer, 62, asserted that the band 'will not be getting back together' anytime soon. It comes after bandmate and guitarist Steve Norman told The Daily Star he hopes the band can reunite for...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Harry and Meghan announce plan to donate $1 million to American women in need through the Archewell Foundation - in a project 'inspired by the Duchess' Archetypes podcast'

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will help women in need across the US with a $1million dollar fund in a charity project inspired by Meghan's podcast. Harry and Meghan's charitable Archewell Foundation has teamed up with The VING Project to give grants of $1,000 to women throughout the US who have been nominated by teenagers aged between 14 and 18 for inspiring others.
CHARITIES
Daily Mail

'I'm crying my eyes out!' Gogglebox fans left in tears as they watch emotional scene in which a mother gives birth to an unresponsive baby

Friday night's Gogglebox took an emotional turn as viewers were left in tears as they watched a mother give birth to an unresponsive baby. The Gogglebox stars were watching a segment from Emma Willis: Delivering Babies, which showed couple Ololade and Adekunle excitedly preparing to welcome their third child via a planned cesarean birth.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

DAN WOOTTON: It was painfully inevitable that Harry and Meghan would end up at odds with Netflix. The Sussexes did a deal with the Hollywood devil to reveal all – now the streaming giant is demanding its pound of flesh

It’s a modern tragicomedy that the Duke and Duchess of Woke thought they could demand a deal worth, at minimum, tens of millions of dollars from a Hollywood streaming giant without having to deliver the goods. Perhaps at the moment they signed, when Netflix profits and subscriptions were continuing...
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Come on Red Roses! Princess of Wales represents England in Zara blazer and says she'll be 'setting her alarm early' to cheer on women's team in a video message wishing them luck ahead of the Rugby World Cup 2022 in New Zealand

The Princess of Wales has said she will be setting her alarm early to wake up in time for England Women's rugby matches as they compete in the World Cup in New Zealand this autumn. Kate, a patron of England Rugby since earlier this year, sent a video message to...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

641K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy