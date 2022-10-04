COUNTY EXECUTIVE GEORGE LATIMER PROMOTES FLU VACCINE AND COVID BIVALENT BOOSTER BY GETTING VACCINATED AT COUNTY HEALTH CLINIC

Read full article on original website
HEALTH DEPARTMENT SECURES FUNDING TO PURCHASE H13 TRUE HEPA AIR PURIFIERS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH WESTCHESTER COUNTY’S SCHOOL DISTRICTS
Through a Contract with S&B Computer and Office Products, a Certified WBE,. 5,600 Units will be installed in 31 School Districts across the County. Somers and Yorktown are just 2 of the districts participating in the program. (White Plains, NY) – The Westchester County Department of Health will distribute more...
Ridgefield Social Services and Ridgefield Library Provide Free Prescription Reviews for Medicare Recipients
Ridgefield Social Services and their team of CHOICES-certified Medicare counselors will once again be offering free prescription coverage reviews to Ridgefield residents at the Ridgefield Library. These free, one-on-one meetings will provide a confidential review of your prescription drug coverage, an explanation of benefits and general assistance to people with...
SHU's Public Health & Health Science Programs Receive $1.5 Million Grant
FAIRFIELD, Conn.—Sacred Heart University has received a grant of nearly $1.5 million for a new endeavor: the public health scholarship program to strengthen the emergency preparedness workforce. The three-year grant is from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Health Resources and Services Administration, and it went into effect on Sept. 30.
SafeWalk: Ridgefield resident Chip Neumann and Fairfield County Bank are top fundraisers
The Center Far Exceeded Its Fundraising Goal for the 16th Annual Virtual SafeWalk. Chip Neumann of Ridgefield was The Center’s top individual fundraiser. Fairfield County Bank’s Strength in Numbers was the highest fundraising team for the fourth year in a row. The Center for Empowerment and Education, formerly...
Walk/Run for Abilis Announces Event Ambassador is Darien Resident Sophia Moubayed
Walk/Run for Abilis is an annual fall tradition, with this year’s walk on Sunday, October 16th, being the nonprofit organization’s 17th annual Walk/Run. Part of that tradition is naming a Walk/Run ambassador! This year’s Walk/Run for Abilis Ambassador is Sophia Moubayed, a 24 year-old resident of Darien, Connecticut, and Abilis program participant.
Support Chappaqua Merchants, Donate Candy for Trick-or-Treating!
Our merchants are always so incredibly generous when it comes to donating merchandise for fundraisers, sponsoring sport teams and so much more. Trick or treating in downtown is a wonderful community tradition but the cost of the candy for the merchants can average around $500!. So many people have asked...
Leanne Budnick Explores Northeast During 'GEOFYRST' Trip
Leanne Budnick of Patterson, NY, was one of 16 students who took part in this year's GEOFYRST trip, an immersive outdoor experience for new SUNY Oneonta students. Pitching tents, cooking and camping under the starry night sky, jumping into swimming holes, hiking, and seeing the geology of the Adirondack Region first-hand? All in a day's work during GEOFYRST (Geologic Experience Outdoors: the First-Year Regional Summer Trip), a one-credit pre-semester fall course exploring New York and the Northeast. Budnick is studying Geology at SUNY Oneonta.
Sasco Pediatric Dentistry Celebrates Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting
Fairfield, CT - The Town of Fairfield’s Office of Community & Economic Development announced the official grand opening of Sasco Pediatric Dentistry, located at 1 Sasco Hill Road in Fairfield. The First Selectwoman, Brenda L., Kupchick, Office of Community and Economic Development Director, Mark Barnhart, and Chamber of Commerce President, Beverly Balaz, joined Dr. Michelle Neves, her family and team, to celebrate the grand opening of her practice in Fairfield with an official ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, August 30th.
Why Small Businesses Matter: Westport Mental Health
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Westport Mental...
Town of Southbury Announces Director of Senior Services Position
The Town of Southbury is currently accepting applications for the position of Director of Senior Services. The Town of Southbury is hiring a full-time Director of Senior Services to manage the Southbury Senior Center. The position is 35 hours/week and offers a comprehensive benefits package. Salary range is $75,000-$85,000/year. This position is responsible for management of staff, volunteers and department operations ensuring the Town meets the needs of the senior population.
Ridgefield Public Schools mourn passing of high school student Nia Simpson
Ridgefield Public School superintendent Dr. Susie Da Silva shared some sad news, informing the school community that Ridgefield High School junior Nia Simpson had passed away. Da Silva said, "RPS lost an RHS junior to a brief, devastating illness. Nia Simpson was a beloved part of our community— friend, three-season athlete, and student government member.
October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, New Canaan Proclamation on Thursday, October 13
October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month! You are invited to join New Canaan Police at the New Canaan Proclamation on Thursday, October 13 in front of New Canaan High School at 9am!. If you or a loved one is experiencing verbal or physical abuse in any relationship, help is...
Flanders Nature Center Provides Unique Educational Experiences for Area Youngsters
Local nonprofit Flanders Nature Center & Land Trust recently celebrated its largest Summer Camp and Academy season with record enrollment. Flanders was pleased to provide the highest amount of camp scholarships or “camperships” to date with 40 children able to attend camps and Academies at no cost. Due...
This Week in the City: Learn About Danbury's Public Works Department
In this episode of This Week in the City, Mayor Dean Esposito highlights the hard work of our public works department and talks to the Superintendent of Public Services, Tim Nolan. We have 240 miles of road in the City of Danbury, and we evaluate every year the priority roads...
Jacqueline A. Ryan of Patterson, NY, passed away in Brewster, NY on Sunday October 2, 2022
Jacqueline A. Ryan of Patterson, NY, passed away in Brewster, NY on Sunday October 2, 2022, at the age of 60. Jackie was born March 6, 1962, in Mt. Kisco, NY, daughter of Joan (Zecchin) Murtha of Danbury, CT and the late James F. Murtha. She graduated from Brewster High School in 1980. Jackie worked at Green Chimneys for thirty years as an administrator, retiring in 2020.
Local Dunkin Donuts Donates to Support Homeless Shelter and Soup Kitchen in Milford
The newly renovated Dunkin Donuts on 214 Woodmont Road in Milford recently presented the Beth-El Center with a check for $5,000 as part of their grand re-opening event on September 8, 2022. Franchise owners Alex Dipietro and Margaret Bagueiro oversee five Dunkin Donuts locally, providing jobs and training, and have...
Tri-State Weather Conference is in Danbury on October 15!
On Saturday, Oct. 15, Western Connecticut State University will host the Eighth Tri-State Weather Conference in the Science Building on the university’s Midtown campus, 181 White Street in Danbury. Registration is $35 and the event is open to the public. Register online at www.wcsu.edu/weatherconference/registration.asp. The conference will begin at...
Road work on Haviland between Still Road and Route 7, expect delays
The Town of Ridgefield has announced that nighttime road work is scheduled to take place on Haviland Road between Still Road and Route 7. The work will begin either this Friday, October 7th or the beginning of next week and will take place from 3 to 11pm, and there could be delays while traveling through the neighborhood, according to the Town. The work is part of the Pump Station, Force Main, and WWTF decommissioning project.
New Milford Resident Matthew Doiron recipient of 2022 Provost’s Award for Teaching
Western Connecticut State University announced that Assistant Professor of Music Dr. Matthew Doiron has been chosen to receive the 2022 Provost’s Award for Teaching. Doiron is coordinator of the university’s music education program and conducts the Symphonic Band in WCSU’s Department of Music. His research and teaching interests include composition, improvisation and motivation. Doiron’s writings have been published by Oxford University Press and he has presented research and best-practice sessions at regional, national and international conferences throughout the United States and Europe.
Connecticut Teacher of the Year 2023 - Carolyn Kielma of Bristol Eastern High School.
Governor Ned Lamont and Connecticut Education Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker have announced that Carolyn Kielma, a science teacher at Bristol Eastern High School in Bristol, has been selected as Connecticut’s 2023 Teacher of the Year, the state’s highest recognition honoring extraordinary teachers. Governor Lamont and Commissioner Russell-Tucker this...
