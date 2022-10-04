COUNTY EXECUTIVE GEORGE LATIMER PROMOTES FLU VACCINE AND COVID BIVALENT BOOSTER BY GETTING VACCINATED AT COUNTY HEALTH CLINIC

The Town of Ridgefield has announced that nighttime road work is scheduled to take place on Haviland Road between Still Road and Route 7. The work will begin either this Friday, October 7th or the beginning of next week and will take place from 3 to 11pm, and there could be delays while traveling through the neighborhood, according to the Town. The work is part of the Pump Station, Force Main, and WWTF decommissioning project.

RIDGEFIELD, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO