ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Plains, NY

COUNTY EXECUTIVE GEORGE LATIMER PROMOTES FLU VACCINE AND COVID BIVALENT BOOSTER BY GETTING VACCINATED AT COUNTY HEALTH CLINIC

hamlethub.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hamlethub.com

HEALTH DEPARTMENT SECURES FUNDING TO PURCHASE H13 TRUE HEPA AIR PURIFIERS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH WESTCHESTER COUNTY’S SCHOOL DISTRICTS

Through a Contract with S&B Computer and Office Products, a Certified WBE,. 5,600 Units will be installed in 31 School Districts across the County. Somers and Yorktown are just 2 of the districts participating in the program. (White Plains, NY) – The Westchester County Department of Health will distribute more...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield Social Services and Ridgefield Library Provide Free Prescription Reviews for Medicare Recipients

Ridgefield Social Services and their team of CHOICES-certified Medicare counselors will once again be offering free prescription coverage reviews to Ridgefield residents at the Ridgefield Library. These free, one-on-one meetings will provide a confidential review of your prescription drug coverage, an explanation of benefits and general assistance to people with...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

SHU's Public Health & Health Science Programs Receive $1.5 Million Grant

FAIRFIELD, Conn.—Sacred Heart University has received a grant of nearly $1.5 million for a new endeavor: the public health scholarship program to strengthen the emergency preparedness workforce. The three-year grant is from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Health Resources and Services Administration, and it went into effect on Sept. 30.
FAIRFIELD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Westchester County, NY
White Plains, NY
Health
Westchester County, NY
Health
Westchester County, NY
Government
City
White Plains, NY
Westchester County, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
White Plains, NY
Government
Westchester County, NY
Vaccines
hamlethub.com

Walk/Run for Abilis Announces Event Ambassador is Darien Resident Sophia Moubayed

Walk/Run for Abilis is an annual fall tradition, with this year’s walk on Sunday, October 16th, being the nonprofit organization’s 17th annual Walk/Run. Part of that tradition is naming a Walk/Run ambassador! This year’s Walk/Run for Abilis Ambassador is Sophia Moubayed, a 24 year-old resident of Darien, Connecticut, and Abilis program participant.
DARIEN, CT
hamlethub.com

Support Chappaqua Merchants, Donate Candy for Trick-or-Treating!

Our merchants are always so incredibly generous when it comes to donating merchandise for fundraisers, sponsoring sport teams and so much more. Trick or treating in downtown is a wonderful community tradition but the cost of the candy for the merchants can average around $500!. So many people have asked...
CHAPPAQUA, NY
hamlethub.com

Leanne Budnick Explores Northeast During 'GEOFYRST' Trip

Leanne Budnick of Patterson, NY, was one of 16 students who took part in this year's GEOFYRST trip, an immersive outdoor experience for new SUNY Oneonta students. Pitching tents, cooking and camping under the starry night sky, jumping into swimming holes, hiking, and seeing the geology of the Adirondack Region first-hand? All in a day's work during GEOFYRST (Geologic Experience Outdoors: the First-Year Regional Summer Trip), a one-credit pre-semester fall course exploring New York and the Northeast. Budnick is studying Geology at SUNY Oneonta.
PATTERSON, NY
hamlethub.com

Sasco Pediatric Dentistry Celebrates Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting

Fairfield, CT - The Town of Fairfield’s Office of Community & Economic Development announced the official grand opening of Sasco Pediatric Dentistry, located at 1 Sasco Hill Road in Fairfield. The First Selectwoman, Brenda L., Kupchick, Office of Community and Economic Development Director, Mark Barnhart, and Chamber of Commerce President, Beverly Balaz, joined Dr. Michelle Neves, her family and team, to celebrate the grand opening of her practice in Fairfield with an official ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, August 30th.
FAIRFIELD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atrium Health#Covid 19 Vaccine#Linus Influenza#Diseases#General Health#County#Ny#Board Of Health
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter: Westport Mental Health

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Westport Mental...
WESTPORT, CT
hamlethub.com

Town of Southbury Announces Director of Senior Services Position

The Town of Southbury is currently accepting applications for the position of Director of Senior Services. The Town of Southbury is hiring a full-time Director of Senior Services to manage the Southbury Senior Center. The position is 35 hours/week and offers a comprehensive benefits package. Salary range is $75,000-$85,000/year. This position is responsible for management of staff, volunteers and department operations ensuring the Town meets the needs of the senior population.
SOUTHBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield Public Schools mourn passing of high school student Nia Simpson

Ridgefield Public School superintendent Dr. Susie Da Silva shared some sad news, informing the school community that Ridgefield High School junior Nia Simpson had passed away. Da Silva said, "RPS lost an RHS junior to a brief, devastating illness. Nia Simpson was a beloved part of our community— friend, three-season athlete, and student government member.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
hamlethub.com

This Week in the City: Learn About Danbury's Public Works Department

In this episode of This Week in the City, Mayor Dean Esposito highlights the hard work of our public works department and talks to the Superintendent of Public Services, Tim Nolan. We have 240 miles of road in the City of Danbury, and we evaluate every year the priority roads...
DANBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

Jacqueline A. Ryan of Patterson, NY, passed away in Brewster, NY on Sunday October 2, 2022

Jacqueline A. Ryan of Patterson, NY, passed away in Brewster, NY on Sunday October 2, 2022, at the age of 60. Jackie was born March 6, 1962, in Mt. Kisco, NY, daughter of Joan (Zecchin) Murtha of Danbury, CT and the late James F. Murtha. She graduated from Brewster High School in 1980. Jackie worked at Green Chimneys for thirty years as an administrator, retiring in 2020.
PATTERSON, NY
hamlethub.com

Tri-State Weather Conference is in Danbury on October 15!

On Saturday, Oct. 15, Western Connecticut State University will host the Eighth Tri-State Weather Conference in the Science Building on the university’s Midtown campus, 181 White Street in Danbury. Registration is $35 and the event is open to the public. Register online at www.wcsu.edu/weatherconference/registration.asp. The conference will begin at...
DANBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

Road work on Haviland between Still Road and Route 7, expect delays

The Town of Ridgefield has announced that nighttime road work is scheduled to take place on Haviland Road between Still Road and Route 7. The work will begin either this Friday, October 7th or the beginning of next week and will take place from 3 to 11pm, and there could be delays while traveling through the neighborhood, according to the Town. The work is part of the Pump Station, Force Main, and WWTF decommissioning project.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

New Milford Resident Matthew Doiron recipient of 2022 Provost’s Award for Teaching

Western Connecticut State University announced that Assistant Professor of Music Dr. Matthew Doiron has been chosen to receive the 2022 Provost’s Award for Teaching. Doiron is coordinator of the university’s music education program and conducts the Symphonic Band in WCSU’s Department of Music. His research and teaching interests include composition, improvisation and motivation. Doiron’s writings have been published by Oxford University Press and he has presented research and best-practice sessions at regional, national and international conferences throughout the United States and Europe.
NEW MILFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Connecticut Teacher of the Year 2023 - Carolyn Kielma of Bristol Eastern High School.

Governor Ned Lamont and Connecticut Education Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker have announced that Carolyn Kielma, a science teacher at Bristol Eastern High School in Bristol, has been selected as Connecticut’s 2023 Teacher of the Year, the state’s highest recognition honoring extraordinary teachers. Governor Lamont and Commissioner Russell-Tucker this...
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy