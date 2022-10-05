Read full article on original website
yr.media
First Filipina American Crowned Miss USA 2022
Miss Texas, R’Bonney Gabriel, made history this week as the first Filipina American to be chosen as Miss USA, and wore a dress she designed to celebrate her culture. The 28-year-old fashion designer from San Antonio will represent the United States at the Miss Universe competition in January. Gabriel stated that she created her clothing to honor her roots and parents.
Philippines to shut 175 offshore gambling firms, deport 40,000 Chinese workers
The Philippines will stop operations of 175 offshore gambling firms and deport about 40,000 Chinese workers, a justice ministry official said on Monday, part of a crackdown on the notoriously opaque online gaming industry.
More than 400 people won the lotto in the Philippines. Some people just can't believe it
A 236 million peso ($4 million) lottery jackpot shared among a record number of more than 400 winners has sparked questions in the Philippine Senate as skeptical lawmakers demand an inquiry into the results.
americanmilitarynews.com
Philippines, US Marines kick off large-scale drills
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Filipino and U.S. Marines kicked off large-scale joint drills Monday in and around Philippine islands facing the South China Sea and in Japan, with Japanese and South Korean military personnel participating as observers for the first time, officials said.
International outcry as journalist known for fierce government criticism is shot dead in Philippines
Media groups and activists are calling for swift action after a Philippine journalist was shot dead while driving in the capital city Manila, in what many are seeing as a blow to press freedom in the country.The 63-year-old radio journalist Percival Mabasa, more widely known as Percy Lapid, was shot dead by two assailants outside the gate of a residential complex in Manila’s Las Pinas area on Monday night, police officials said.The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines said: "That the incident took place in Metro Manila indicates how brazen the perpetrators were, and how authorities have failed to...
They were tortured under Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos Snr. Now they fear their stories are being erased
When Philippine President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jnr. met US President Joe Biden in New York last week, there was an uncomfortable sense of deja vu for some older Filipinos.
Jailed under Duterte, Philippine politician sends dire warnings on democracy
Supporters say Leila de Lima is a human rights defender still paying the price for speaking out against the abuses of the former president's drug war.
nationalinterest.org
U.S. Navy Reassures Pacific Islands on Climate Change and China
The Secretary of the Navy’s address to Pacific Island nations was meant to commit the United States to combat climate change—and Chinese expansionism. The U.S. Secretary of the Navy, Carlos Del Toro, recently addressed a grouping of Pacific Island nations, voicing his concerns about the devastating effects climate change could have, particularly against these low-lying countries.
US News and World Report
Philippines' Marcos Open to Buying Russian Fuel, Proposes New Myanmar Approach
MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Wednesday said his nation may need to turn to Russia to fulfil its fuel needs amid rising global energy prices, bucking pressure from Western allies for countries to shun Moscow. Speaking to the Manila Overseas Press Club, Marcos, who is also...
On This Day: 7.1-magnitude earthquake kills hundreds in Mexico
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1777, British soldiers won the first Battle of Saratoga in the Revolutionary War, but the Americans would go on to win the second battle less than a month later. In 1881, U.S. President James Garfield, 49, who had been shot...
Radio commentator killed by motorcycle-riding gunmen in Philippines
Motorcycle-riding gunmen killed a longtime radio commentator in metropolitan Manila in the latest attack on a member of the media in the Philippines, considered one of the world's most dangerous countries for journalists. Police said Percival Mabasa, 63, was driving his vehicle Monday night when two men on a motorcycle approached and shot him twice in the head in suburban Las Pinas City.The attackers escaped and an investigation is underway to identify and locate them, police officials said. They said investigators are trying to determine the motive for the attack.Mabasa, who used the broadcast name Percy Lapid, was critical of...
US, Philippines reinforce alliance with joint military drills
US and Philippine marines stormed a beach near a disputed rocky outcrop in the South China Sea on Friday as part of joint military drills involving more than 3,500 troops. Around 300 troops were involved in Friday's amphibious drills held on an uninhabited beach in Zambales province, about 240 kilometres (150 miles) east of Scarborough Shoal, which China seized from the Philippines in 2012.
‘The mountains protect us’: safeguards sought for Philippines’ Sierra Madre shield against typhoons
Kaliwa dam project in the Sierra Madre would be disastrous for main island’s storm defences as well as biodiversity, say conservationists
Marcos Jr. reaffirms US ties in first 100 days of presidency
MANILA, Philippines — (AP) — Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has been reaffirming ties with the United States in a key turnaround from the often-hostile demeanor his predecessor displayed toward Manila’s treaty ally. Marcos Jr., who marks his 100th day in office Saturday, inherited daunting problems at...
Solomon Islands leader to travel to Australia on fence-mending visit
SYDNEY, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare will visit Australia on Thursday as both countries look to mend ties which soured after the Pacific nation struck a security pact with China in April.
‘Strange and unusual’ Philippines lottery win draws call for inquiry
Prize worth £3.55m to be split between 433 winners who all chose multiples of nine for their numbers
