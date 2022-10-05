ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Comments / 0

Related
yr.media

First Filipina American Crowned Miss USA 2022

Miss Texas, R’Bonney Gabriel, made history this week as the first Filipina American to be chosen as Miss USA, and wore a dress she designed to celebrate her culture. The 28-year-old fashion designer from San Antonio will represent the United States at the Miss Universe competition in January. Gabriel stated that she created her clothing to honor her roots and parents.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
americanmilitarynews.com

Philippines, US Marines kick off large-scale drills

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Filipino and U.S. Marines kicked off large-scale joint drills Monday in and around Philippine islands facing the South China Sea and in Japan, with Japanese and South Korean military personnel participating as observers for the first time, officials said.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Rescue Team#Youth Service#Sustainable Community#Rotarian
The Independent

International outcry as journalist known for fierce government criticism is shot dead in Philippines

Media groups and activists are calling for swift action after a Philippine journalist was shot dead while driving in the capital city Manila, in what many are seeing as a blow to press freedom in the country.The 63-year-old radio journalist Percival Mabasa, more widely known as Percy Lapid, was shot dead by two assailants outside the gate of a residential complex in Manila’s Las Pinas area on Monday night, police officials said.The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines said: "That the incident took place in Metro Manila indicates how brazen the perpetrators were, and how authorities have failed to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
nationalinterest.org

U.S. Navy Reassures Pacific Islands on Climate Change and China

The Secretary of the Navy’s address to Pacific Island nations was meant to commit the United States to combat climate change—and Chinese expansionism. The U.S. Secretary of the Navy, Carlos Del Toro, recently addressed a grouping of Pacific Island nations, voicing his concerns about the devastating effects climate change could have, particularly against these low-lying countries.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CBS LA

Radio commentator killed by motorcycle-riding gunmen in Philippines

Motorcycle-riding gunmen killed a longtime radio commentator in metropolitan Manila in the latest attack on a member of the media in the Philippines, considered one of the world's most dangerous countries for journalists. Police said Percival Mabasa, 63, was driving his vehicle Monday night when two men on a motorcycle approached and shot him twice in the head in suburban Las Pinas City.The attackers escaped and an investigation is underway to identify and locate them, police officials said. They said investigators are trying to determine the motive for the attack.Mabasa, who used the broadcast name Percy Lapid, was critical of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

US, Philippines reinforce alliance with joint military drills

US and Philippine marines stormed a beach near a disputed rocky outcrop in the South China Sea on Friday as part of joint military drills involving more than 3,500 troops.  Around 300 troops were involved in Friday's amphibious drills held on an uninhabited beach in Zambales province, about 240 kilometres (150 miles) east of Scarborough Shoal, which China seized from the Philippines in 2012.
WORLD
vinlove.net

Vietnam has a “shocking dish” of Southeast Asian cuisine

The famous Russian travel magazine Vokrug Sveta has listed Vietnamese snake wine as one of the five “shocking” dishes and drinks of Southeast Asian cuisine. In its article, Vokrug Sveta, a famous Russian travel magazine, listed a list of “shocking dishes” in Southeast Asian cuisine. Even the article said that “these are dishes that not every man dares to taste”. With these dishes and drinks, Vietnam’s snake wine ranks first.
FOOD & DRINKS
960 The Ref

Marcos Jr. reaffirms US ties in first 100 days of presidency

MANILA, Philippines — (AP) — Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has been reaffirming ties with the United States in a key turnaround from the often-hostile demeanor his predecessor displayed toward Manila’s treaty ally. Marcos Jr., who marks his 100th day in office Saturday, inherited daunting problems at...
POLITICS
vinlove.net

Two Vietnamese resorts at the top of the world’s most popular

Six Senses Ninh Van Bay and InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort were honored in the top 50 most favorite resorts in the world in 2022. The Reader’s Choice Award of the American magazine Condé Nast Traveler (CNTraveler) on October 4 announced the 50 most chosen resorts in the world by tourists. Two representatives of Vietnam on the list are Six Senses Ninh Van Bay (Khanh Hoa), 7th and InterContinental Sun Peninsula Resort ( Da Nang ), 24th.
TRAVEL
drifttravel.com

A Voyage Of Discovery In Cambodia and Vietnam

From urban getaways to a beach retreat, leisure travelers can take a break and immerse in unforgettable cultural exploration with up to 25% off stays at four amazing Hyatt hotels and resorts in Cambodia and Vietnam, courtesy of the “Asia Discovery” exclusive offer. The “Asia Discovery” offer includes...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy