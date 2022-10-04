ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sent-trib.com

Fun at the farm

Hunter Swartz, 6, of Pemberville, turns a wheel while making apple cider at Carter Historic Farm during Heritage Farm Fest Oct. 1 along Carter Road. Visitors were able to tour the Depression-era farm with farming demonstrations, music, games, wagon rides and food grown on the farm. (Photo by J.D. Pooley | Sentinel-Tribune)
PEMBERVILLE, OH
sent-trib.com

Local Briefs

PERRYSBURG — Citizens and business leaders are invited to join Mayor Tom Mackin for casual conversation at his next Chatting with the Mayor event this year. The mayor will be talking with members of the community in order to discover ways to work together to improve the City of Perrysburg and enhance the quality of life for all who live and work here.
PERRYSBURG, OH
13abc.com

Dine in the 419: Papa Moose’s Donuts

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The moose is loose! Papa Moose’s Donuts originated in Rossford. Now, they’re under new ownership and expanding into Arrowhead Shops in Maumee at the corner of Holland and Dussel. They’re also branching out with sandwiches, specialty coffee, and donut cakes. But their bread...
MAUMEE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Toledo, OH
Lifestyle
Bowling Green, OH
Lifestyle
Toledo, OH
Food & Drinks
City
Bowling Green, OH
City
Toledo, OH
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Palestine, OH
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
WTOL 11

Florida rescue dogs arrive in Toledo

Six dogs rescued from hurricane-ravaged parts of Florida have arrived in Toledo. The Toledo Humane Society brought the dogs to Toledo from North Canton, Ohio, Wednesday night after the animals made their way from shelters in Florida. The dogs were relocated from Florida shelters to rescue groups in other states...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Sylvania Fall Festival returns for its 36th year

SYLVANIA, Ohio — The Sylvania Area Chamber of Commerce is bringing back the Sylvania Fall Festival for its 36th year. The annual fall event, presented by Dave White Chevrolet and Northwest Ohio Chevy dealers, is sure to be a hit with plenty of vendors, food, and events to check out.
SYLVANIA, OH
WTOL 11

Amazon aims to hire 700 in the Toledo area

TOLEDO, Ohio — Amazon announced Thursday it is hiring 150,000 employees at is United States facilities, including at least 700 in northwest Ohio. Openings are available for seasonal, part-time and full-time work. An Amazon press release did not specify if the hires will be made at the delivery station in Toledo or the fulfillment center in Rossford, but a complete list of all openings can be found here.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

VIDEO: Science in the sun – Testing water quality in Pemberville

Bowling Green Middle School students, in partnership with the City of Bowling Green, Wood County Parks, and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, spent Wednesday and Thursday monitoring water quality from the Portage River at William Henry Harrison Park in Pemberville. (Video by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune.
PEMBERVILLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Food Processor#Street Food#White Rice#Traditional Food#Food Drink#Syrian
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Easy Apple Cake

It’s apple season! Quarry Hill Orchards is located on Mason Road in Berlin Heights. 3-4 apples (peeled, halved, cored, and diced; McIntosh used in this variation, but recipe encourages use of different apples depending on seasonal availability!) Lastly, combine:. 2 Cups Flour. 2 t. baking soda. Fill a 9×9...
BERLIN HEIGHTS, OH
WTOL 11

Local jeweler holds raffle to benefit Morrissey family

OREGON, Ohio — Alan Miller Jewelers, on Navarre Avenue in Oregon, is hosting a raffle to benefit the loved ones of Ben and Max Morrissey, who died from injuries sustained in a fire at the BP-Husky Refinery on Sept. 20. In the weeks following the brothers' deaths, Oregon businesses...
OREGON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
sent-trib.com

Benchmark Restaurant Group 0pens Claude’s Prime Seafood in Perrysburg

PERRYSBURG – Benchmark Restaurant Group is opening of Claude’s Prime Seafood at the Shops at Levis Commons. Claude’s offers stunning settings, an impressive menu of seafood and non-seafood items, signature cocktails, and genuine hospitality. Features include alfresco dining, a large late-night bar with live piano and multiple...
PERRYSBURG, OH
sent-trib.com

Francis’ 4 goals propels No. 3 Perrysburg

NAPOLEON — Perrysburg senior Adelle Francis had 10 points on four goals and two assists as the Yellow Jackets routed Napoleon, 11-0, in Northern Lakes League girls soccer Wednesday. Perrysburg junior Avery Zeisloft had two goals and an assist, freshman Kinsley Jones scored twice, and freshman Emma Ogdahl had...
PERRYSBURG, OH
WTOL 11

Halloween trick-or-treat schedule for your neighborhood

TOLEDO, Ohio — Stock up on your candy and other goodies. The little ghosts, goblins and other Halloween characters are headed your way for trick-or-treat this year. So when is trick-or-treat in Toledo, northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan? What about your specific neighborhood? Below you will find an extensive alphabetical guide to local community trick-or-treat times throughout the region for 2022.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Giammarco, Barnett on first team All-NLL

In Northern Lakes League girls tennis, Perrysburg freshman Penelope Giammarco and Bowling Green junior Libbey Barnett are first team all-league. They join Anthony Wayne senior and defending state runner-up singles player Lilly Black. Also chosen first team are AW freshman Maya Boyd and sophomore Emily Szul and Sylvania Northview senior...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Celebrating Hispanic heritage

Zorailyn Martinez and Alonso Southard Salsa dance Saturday night inside the Junior Fair Building at the Wood County Fairgrounds during a celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month hosted by La Conexion. The evening included speakers, food and live music. (Photo by J.D. Pooley | Sentinel-Tribune)
WOOD COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Veterans can apply for holiday food vouchers

Any Wood County veteran or surviving spouse of a veteran, who is in need of food for the holidays, should contact the Wood County Veterans Assistance Center at 419-354-9147 to schedule an appointment to apply for the holiday food program. Requests for food vouchers must be received no later than...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
themirrornewspaper.com

Retired Teacher Brings Hope, Lessons To Toledo’s Incarcerated

BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER— Kit Heintschel doesn’t Worry about showering or combing her hair when getting ready for work. Instead, she puts on loose-fitting clothes and loads her books into a clear backpack before making the trip to Toledo Correctional Institution every Tuesday. She enters the...
TOLEDO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy