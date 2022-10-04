Read full article on original website
sent-trib.com
Fun at the farm
Hunter Swartz, 6, of Pemberville, turns a wheel while making apple cider at Carter Historic Farm during Heritage Farm Fest Oct. 1 along Carter Road. Visitors were able to tour the Depression-era farm with farming demonstrations, music, games, wagon rides and food grown on the farm. (Photo by J.D. Pooley | Sentinel-Tribune)
sent-trib.com
Local Briefs
PERRYSBURG — Citizens and business leaders are invited to join Mayor Tom Mackin for casual conversation at his next Chatting with the Mayor event this year. The mayor will be talking with members of the community in order to discover ways to work together to improve the City of Perrysburg and enhance the quality of life for all who live and work here.
WTOL-TV
Crumbl Cookies coming to Toledo with rotating menu; now hiring | Good Day on WTOL 11
Satisfy your sweet tooth with Crumbl Cookies, a franchise with themed menus and beloved baked goods. They are looking for a staff of 20 to man the Toledo location.
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Papa Moose’s Donuts
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The moose is loose! Papa Moose’s Donuts originated in Rossford. Now, they’re under new ownership and expanding into Arrowhead Shops in Maumee at the corner of Holland and Dussel. They’re also branching out with sandwiches, specialty coffee, and donut cakes. But their bread...
Florida rescue dogs arrive in Toledo
Six dogs rescued from hurricane-ravaged parts of Florida have arrived in Toledo. The Toledo Humane Society brought the dogs to Toledo from North Canton, Ohio, Wednesday night after the animals made their way from shelters in Florida. The dogs were relocated from Florida shelters to rescue groups in other states...
Sylvania Fall Festival returns for its 36th year
SYLVANIA, Ohio — The Sylvania Area Chamber of Commerce is bringing back the Sylvania Fall Festival for its 36th year. The annual fall event, presented by Dave White Chevrolet and Northwest Ohio Chevy dealers, is sure to be a hit with plenty of vendors, food, and events to check out.
Amazon aims to hire 700 in the Toledo area
TOLEDO, Ohio — Amazon announced Thursday it is hiring 150,000 employees at is United States facilities, including at least 700 in northwest Ohio. Openings are available for seasonal, part-time and full-time work. An Amazon press release did not specify if the hires will be made at the delivery station in Toledo or the fulfillment center in Rossford, but a complete list of all openings can be found here.
sent-trib.com
VIDEO: Science in the sun – Testing water quality in Pemberville
Bowling Green Middle School students, in partnership with the City of Bowling Green, Wood County Parks, and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, spent Wednesday and Thursday monitoring water quality from the Portage River at William Henry Harrison Park in Pemberville. (Video by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Easy Apple Cake
It’s apple season! Quarry Hill Orchards is located on Mason Road in Berlin Heights. 3-4 apples (peeled, halved, cored, and diced; McIntosh used in this variation, but recipe encourages use of different apples depending on seasonal availability!) Lastly, combine:. 2 Cups Flour. 2 t. baking soda. Fill a 9×9...
Seafood restaurant in Perrysburg's Levis Commons opens doors Monday
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Claude's Prime Seafood opened its doors in Perrysburg's Levis Commons to customers on Monday. Owner Claude Harmon hopes the restaurant and bar will help revitalize the area and give area residents a taste for high-quality seafood. Jeff Dinnebeil, the vice president of operations for the Benchmark...
It's not just a chore: 11 year old builds local lawnmowing business
TOLEDO, Ohio — Tre'shawn Pittard is a decisive 11-year-old with a plan to make his dreams a reality. The young entrepreneur's day begins at Riverside Elementary School in north Toledo. But as soon as the bell rings, it's time for work. Mowing his neighbors' yards turned into cutting grass...
Local jeweler holds raffle to benefit Morrissey family
OREGON, Ohio — Alan Miller Jewelers, on Navarre Avenue in Oregon, is hosting a raffle to benefit the loved ones of Ben and Max Morrissey, who died from injuries sustained in a fire at the BP-Husky Refinery on Sept. 20. In the weeks following the brothers' deaths, Oregon businesses...
sent-trib.com
Benchmark Restaurant Group 0pens Claude’s Prime Seafood in Perrysburg
PERRYSBURG – Benchmark Restaurant Group is opening of Claude’s Prime Seafood at the Shops at Levis Commons. Claude’s offers stunning settings, an impressive menu of seafood and non-seafood items, signature cocktails, and genuine hospitality. Features include alfresco dining, a large late-night bar with live piano and multiple...
sent-trib.com
Francis’ 4 goals propels No. 3 Perrysburg
NAPOLEON — Perrysburg senior Adelle Francis had 10 points on four goals and two assists as the Yellow Jackets routed Napoleon, 11-0, in Northern Lakes League girls soccer Wednesday. Perrysburg junior Avery Zeisloft had two goals and an assist, freshman Kinsley Jones scored twice, and freshman Emma Ogdahl had...
Halloween trick-or-treat schedule for your neighborhood
TOLEDO, Ohio — Stock up on your candy and other goodies. The little ghosts, goblins and other Halloween characters are headed your way for trick-or-treat this year. So when is trick-or-treat in Toledo, northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan? What about your specific neighborhood? Below you will find an extensive alphabetical guide to local community trick-or-treat times throughout the region for 2022.
Hulk Hogan-esque Toledo man competes in national mullet contest
MAUMEE, Ohio — Does the man make the mullet? Or does the mullet make the man?. Maumee native Dalton Cleghorn intends to find the answer and bring home the top prize at the 2022 USA Mullet Championships. Cleghorn began growing his hair out a few years back. "A good...
sent-trib.com
Giammarco, Barnett on first team All-NLL
In Northern Lakes League girls tennis, Perrysburg freshman Penelope Giammarco and Bowling Green junior Libbey Barnett are first team all-league. They join Anthony Wayne senior and defending state runner-up singles player Lilly Black. Also chosen first team are AW freshman Maya Boyd and sophomore Emily Szul and Sylvania Northview senior...
sent-trib.com
Celebrating Hispanic heritage
Zorailyn Martinez and Alonso Southard Salsa dance Saturday night inside the Junior Fair Building at the Wood County Fairgrounds during a celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month hosted by La Conexion. The evening included speakers, food and live music. (Photo by J.D. Pooley | Sentinel-Tribune)
sent-trib.com
Veterans can apply for holiday food vouchers
Any Wood County veteran or surviving spouse of a veteran, who is in need of food for the holidays, should contact the Wood County Veterans Assistance Center at 419-354-9147 to schedule an appointment to apply for the holiday food program. Requests for food vouchers must be received no later than...
themirrornewspaper.com
Retired Teacher Brings Hope, Lessons To Toledo’s Incarcerated
BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER— Kit Heintschel doesn’t Worry about showering or combing her hair when getting ready for work. Instead, she puts on loose-fitting clothes and loads her books into a clear backpack before making the trip to Toledo Correctional Institution every Tuesday. She enters the...
