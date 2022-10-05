Read full article on original website
Volunteers needed as Jazz Fest approaches next week
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Jazz Fest held a media event to gear up for the upcoming event next week. With three stages, 53 bands and 59 performances, the festival is in need of more volunteers. The president of the festival told 3NEWS that inflation has caused pricing for some essential items to go up.
Rockport-Fulton Seafair seeks volunteers
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Rockport-Fulton Seafair is underway in Rockport with more than 108 vendors and a carnival. There's even a car show, live music, and a 10-team gumbo cook off. While thousands are expected in the Seafair's 47th year, there are concerns about not having enough people...
Visit the only haunted house on a ship in Texas: Haunting on the Blue Ghost opens Friday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 24 more days until Halloween and things are getting spooky on Corpus Christi Bay. If you're looking for thrills and chills, why not visit the largest haunted house on a ship in Texas? Actually, it's the only haunted house on a ship in Texas. Haunting on the Blue Ghost, a spooky experience aboard USS Lexington, opens tonight.
Coastal Bend Blood Center helps "Triumph Over Kid Cancer" with large donation
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Blood does not discriminate, and neither does cancer. The Coastal Bend Blood Center donated more than $2,600 to fellow non-profit Triumph Over Kid Cancer. The partnership began in September with the Blood Center donating a dollar for every blood donation they received for the entire month.
Tejano Heritage Awards honor 3NEWS alumni Lilly Flores (Vela) Janecek
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 3NEWS was able to reconnect with a familiar face as she was one of four recipients for the Tejano Heritage Awards out of Texas A&M University-Kingsville. Lilly Flores (Vela) Janecek has long been hailed as a 3NEWS legend. Her reporting and eventual anchoring graced the...
Port of Corpus Christi donates $100,000 to Buc Days Commission Leadership Program
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Next year's Buc Days is still months away – but the Buccaneer Commission celebrated a big win today. Today, they held the annual appreciation party for the volunteers and sponsors that make Buc Days happen every year. There, the Port of Corpus Christi gave...
Positively Pink: A terminal diagnosis is not keeping one Coastal Bend woman from living
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We continue our Positively Pink: Survivor series with a true go-getter defying the odds of her breast cancer diagnosis while helping others. Amanda Medina hopes her experiences guide others on a similar path... but has one big wish. If you are looking for someone full...
Are you turtley enough for the turtle club? Head to the first ever Sea Turtle Festival this weekend!
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Calling all turtle lovers! There is a festival just for you this weekend and it's being put on to support wildlife rehabilitation efforts. The Texas Sealife Center, which began in 2010 as a group of volunteers rescuing wildlife in South Texas, rehabilitates birds and sealife and educates the community on efforts to save the wildlife population. They have grown from a small building into a hospital, education center and nature trail.
Orange Grove man hasn't missed the International Balloon Festival in 50 years
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While the rest of us have our feet firmly on the ground of the Coastal Bend, one Orange Grove native has his head in the clouds and his eyes on the hottest of hot air balloons. David Flores has been up in Albuquerque this week...
Habitat for Humanity is building houses for children, too
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Habitat for Humanity is known for building houses for low income families. While continuing that mission, they are on a new mission of teaching kids about the joys of homeownership while providing them a safe place to play. "Through our mission, we want to definitely...
Students get their hands dirty learning about habitat preservation
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Kids across the Coastal Bend had a break from their computers with a trip to Fennessey Ranch. That's where the 14th annual 'Monarch Madness' event took place. Organizers told 3NEWS that the event is also a way for students to get into nature and learn...
Texas A&M Kingsville Honors 4 Alumni
Some very special alumni from Texas A&M Kingsville returned to campus on Wednesday night. They were there to be honored at the University's Tejano Heritage Awards Banquet.
TDFPS' investigator explains the common theme in victims
The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services has three new investigative units covering financial exploitation. Investigators warn, the common victims of this crime are the elderly.
St. Thomas Czechfest makes a grand come back after pandemic
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Czech Fest is back and has been taking place at St. Thomas church for 38 years now and is better than ever. A car show was added this year along with, craft booths, inflatable houses, and plenty of czech meals. A 5-k and 10-k walk took place yesterday, but the main attraction was of course the food.
New health director's name, qualifications to be revealed Monday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi announced it's new health director nearly a month ago, but they haven't released her name after repeated requests for that information. 3NEWS reached out to city manager Peter Zanoni to see who the mystery director is, and how they are...
TAKE OUR POLL: Who Has the Best Breakfast Tacos?
Today is National Taco Day so I thought it would be a perfect time to take a poll and ask you, who has the best breakfast tacos in the Crossroads? . Before we get there, here is a look back at my horrible breakfast taco experience in Austin, Texas. This breakfast taco almost cost me five bucks and was made with a store-bought tortilla. Are you kidding me? You can also check out an awesome breakfast taco challenge in Corpus Christi below.
Anybody missing a leg? Fake leg washes ashore at Mission-Aransas Reserve
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's official: Spooky Season has come to the Gulf Coast. Today, the Mission-Aransas Reserve posted a series of photos detailing the latest objects to wash ashore on the beach, one of which was a freaky, fake leg wrapped in a tattered pant leg. The leg...
The price to make tamales has doubled since inflation, local vendors say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tamale season in Corpus Christi is year-round, normally picking up the pace during the holidays, but the cost of making tamales has sky rocketed. "Just the 'maseca' for example used to be $27 a bag and now it's $41 and the oil too. It used to be $28 a jug and now it's $42," said Melissa Martinez, media relations for Granny's Tamales.
Skills and Trade event calling all those looking for work
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Head over to the Windward campus on 4101 Old Brownsville Rd. on October 19, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to see what jobs are available to you through the Career development department. The event is free and open to the public. Reach out...
Calallen ISD mom says her Native American son was given ISS after trying to grow a tribal braid
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Kristin Vanna said her family moved from Washington State last year and enrolled her 16-year-old son Phoenix at Calallen High School. Her son belongs to the Suquamish tribe, even though she said to some, he may not appear Native American. "We came down last year,...
