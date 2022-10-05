ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Volunteers needed as Jazz Fest approaches next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Jazz Fest held a media event to gear up for the upcoming event next week. With three stages, 53 bands and 59 performances, the festival is in need of more volunteers. The president of the festival told 3NEWS that inflation has caused pricing for some essential items to go up.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Rockport-Fulton Seafair seeks volunteers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Rockport-Fulton Seafair is underway in Rockport with more than 108 vendors and a carnival. There's even a car show, live music, and a 10-team gumbo cook off. While thousands are expected in the Seafair's 47th year, there are concerns about not having enough people...
ROCKPORT, TX
Are you turtley enough for the turtle club? Head to the first ever Sea Turtle Festival this weekend!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Calling all turtle lovers! There is a festival just for you this weekend and it's being put on to support wildlife rehabilitation efforts. The Texas Sealife Center, which began in 2010 as a group of volunteers rescuing wildlife in South Texas, rehabilitates birds and sealife and educates the community on efforts to save the wildlife population. They have grown from a small building into a hospital, education center and nature trail.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
St. Thomas Czechfest makes a grand come back after pandemic

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Czech Fest is back and has been taking place at St. Thomas church for 38 years now and is better than ever. A car show was added this year along with, craft booths, inflatable houses, and plenty of czech meals. A 5-k and 10-k walk took place yesterday, but the main attraction was of course the food.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
TAKE OUR POLL: Who Has the Best Breakfast Tacos?

Today is National Taco Day so I thought it would be a perfect time to take a poll and ask you, who has the best breakfast tacos in the Crossroads? . Before we get there, here is a look back at my horrible breakfast taco experience in Austin, Texas. This breakfast taco almost cost me five bucks and was made with a store-bought tortilla. Are you kidding me? You can also check out an awesome breakfast taco challenge in Corpus Christi below.
AUSTIN, TX
