ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFAA

Dallas Police take down large carjacking ring led by teens

DALLAS — Dallas Police and the FBI have taken down a large carjacking ring. Police say the robbers were stealing everything from Chargers to SUVs at gunpoint. In court documents police say the suspects videotaped themselves inside the stolen cars. One of them bragging to his friend, “I got you a better Chrysler.”
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Arlington police taking innovative approach to solve gun crimes

ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police are expanding the use of a ballistics database in an attempt to reduce gun violence and solve crimes more quickly. The partnership between Arlington PD and federal authorities helps detectives track shootings and works with neighboring agencies to help connect weapons and suspects. The pilot...
ARLINGTON, TX
blackchronicle.com

Dallas Texas deed fraud defendant flees hearing

During a three-hour hearing, prosecutors referred to as witnesses who described a scheme involving properties with a mixed worth of greater than $1 million. Devon Lewis testified that he was the proprietor of a house on Elm Falls in Mesquite. In 2015, somebody filed a deed on the courthouse that presupposed to switch possession from Lewis’ firm to the Pierces. Lewis testified that his signature was solid on the deed.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Violence#Gun Control#Insurance#Eagle Gun Range#The Blm Riots
wbap.com

Rick Roberts: Should Texas Legalize Marijuana

Joe Biden said he wants to pardon thousands of those convicted of federal marijuana possession and usage crimes. Some say it’s the first step to legalizing weed nationally. For now, states can decide on their own whether to legalize weed. Liberal states like California have pretty much given the green light for recreational use. What about Texas? Should the Lone Star State bow to the inevitable and legalize? Should Gov. Abbott pardon those convicted of state weed crimes? Beto has said he would! WBAP Reporter Clayton Neville asked residents of Dallas what they think and he’s here with the latest. The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP …. (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Denton voters set to decide on decriminalizing marijuana this November

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — There are signs popping up all over Denton reading "Vote For Prop B" as election day nears.Prop B would ban Denton police from arresting people for and throw out penalties for misdemeanor marijuana possession. Under Texas law, possession up to two ounces is a misdemeanor; more than four ounces is a felony.Deborah Armintor is part of Decriminalizing Denton which gathered enough signatures to put this measure on the ballot. She said the state's current marijuana laws are outdated and haunt those who get arrested for years after."People end up going to jail, getting citations and arrests that stay...
DENTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
wbap.com

Amber Alert Cancelled by Midlothian Police Department

MIDLOTHIAN (WBAP/KLIF) – The Ellis County sheriff’s office has canceled an Amber Alert for two children taken by their parents against a court order. 12 year old Jada and 7 month old Tristan Welch were found safe in Missouri and are in the custody of Missouri Child Protective Services.
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
murphymonitor.com

Two suspects detained, one at large in Murphy robbery

Officers from the Murphy Police Department were dispatched around 9:10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, in response to a panic alarm from the Verizon store located at 218 E. FM 544. Upon arriving at the scene, officers determined that the store and its employees were robbed at gunpoint, according to an Oct. 5 news release. Three suspects were identified by the Murphy Police Department.
MURPHY, TX
CBS DFW

Four arrested for involvement in string of Dallas carjackings

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police and the FBI Violent Crime Task Force have arrested four suspects involved in a string of carjackings. At about 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, arrest and search warrants were served at four locations in Southwest Dallas. Four people were arrested and multiple firearms were seized. Anthony Garcia, 17; Sergio Ramirez, 18; Eduardo Castillo, 19; and Alexander Castanon, 17, were each arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated robbery. Police determined the suspects were responsible for at least five armed carjackings in Southwest Dallas over the last few months.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy