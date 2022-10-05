Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
This Poll Show Hispanic Voters Overwhelming Favor O’Rourke Over AbbottTom HandyTexas State
Ex-NBA Player Suing DFW Airport for Lack of Development Around Sports ComplexLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Former Dallas Cowboys Star Cole Beasley Announces RetirementLarry LeaseDallas, TX
T. D. Jakes Passes the Torch to His DaughterTom HandyAtlanta, GA
fox4news.com
Court rejects qualified immunity defense in civil lawsuit against Arlington officer in fatal shooting
ARLINGTON, Texas - A federal appeals court ruled a civil lawsuit against an Arlington police officer who shot and killed a man can move forward. The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals denied officer Craig Roper's claim of qualified immunity, which would have protected him from a lawsuit. Roper killed Tavis...
Dallas Police take down large carjacking ring led by teens
DALLAS — Dallas Police and the FBI have taken down a large carjacking ring. Police say the robbers were stealing everything from Chargers to SUVs at gunpoint. In court documents police say the suspects videotaped themselves inside the stolen cars. One of them bragging to his friend, “I got you a better Chrysler.”
fox4news.com
Arlington police taking innovative approach to solve gun crimes
ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police are expanding the use of a ballistics database in an attempt to reduce gun violence and solve crimes more quickly. The partnership between Arlington PD and federal authorities helps detectives track shootings and works with neighboring agencies to help connect weapons and suspects. The pilot...
blackchronicle.com
Dallas Texas deed fraud defendant flees hearing
During a three-hour hearing, prosecutors referred to as witnesses who described a scheme involving properties with a mixed worth of greater than $1 million. Devon Lewis testified that he was the proprietor of a house on Elm Falls in Mesquite. In 2015, somebody filed a deed on the courthouse that presupposed to switch possession from Lewis’ firm to the Pierces. Lewis testified that his signature was solid on the deed.
wbap.com
Rick Roberts: Should Texas Legalize Marijuana
Joe Biden said he wants to pardon thousands of those convicted of federal marijuana possession and usage crimes. Some say it’s the first step to legalizing weed nationally. For now, states can decide on their own whether to legalize weed. Liberal states like California have pretty much given the green light for recreational use. What about Texas? Should the Lone Star State bow to the inevitable and legalize? Should Gov. Abbott pardon those convicted of state weed crimes? Beto has said he would! WBAP Reporter Clayton Neville asked residents of Dallas what they think and he’s here with the latest. The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP …. (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
Dallas man sentenced to 20 years for human trafficking, 'systematically' brutalizing his victims, officials announce
DALLAS — A Dallas man who called himself “Macknificent” was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison Thursday for human trafficking, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. Tremont Blakemore, 43, was first arrested in September 2018 and later charged in September...
Denton voters set to decide on decriminalizing marijuana this November
DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — There are signs popping up all over Denton reading "Vote For Prop B" as election day nears.Prop B would ban Denton police from arresting people for and throw out penalties for misdemeanor marijuana possession. Under Texas law, possession up to two ounces is a misdemeanor; more than four ounces is a felony.Deborah Armintor is part of Decriminalizing Denton which gathered enough signatures to put this measure on the ballot. She said the state's current marijuana laws are outdated and haunt those who get arrested for years after."People end up going to jail, getting citations and arrests that stay...
Deed fraud defendant flees hearing after forged signatures detailed in testimony
WFAA’s “Dirty Deeds” series highlights how easy it is to steal houses with the stroke of a pen. Realtor Deon Britton snapped a picture at the title company of a couple selling a house in 2019. “The pose that you see here is that of a husband...
wbap.com
Amber Alert Cancelled by Midlothian Police Department
MIDLOTHIAN (WBAP/KLIF) – The Ellis County sheriff’s office has canceled an Amber Alert for two children taken by their parents against a court order. 12 year old Jada and 7 month old Tristan Welch were found safe in Missouri and are in the custody of Missouri Child Protective Services.
murphymonitor.com
Two suspects detained, one at large in Murphy robbery
Officers from the Murphy Police Department were dispatched around 9:10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, in response to a panic alarm from the Verizon store located at 218 E. FM 544. Upon arriving at the scene, officers determined that the store and its employees were robbed at gunpoint, according to an Oct. 5 news release. Three suspects were identified by the Murphy Police Department.
Four arrested for involvement in string of Dallas carjackings
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police and the FBI Violent Crime Task Force have arrested four suspects involved in a string of carjackings. At about 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, arrest and search warrants were served at four locations in Southwest Dallas. Four people were arrested and multiple firearms were seized. Anthony Garcia, 17; Sergio Ramirez, 18; Eduardo Castillo, 19; and Alexander Castanon, 17, were each arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated robbery. Police determined the suspects were responsible for at least five armed carjackings in Southwest Dallas over the last few months.
WFAA
3 arrested after shooting at Dallas home
Officers at the scene told WFAA that one person was shot during the incident. It was later confirmed that at least two people were shot.
Meet the North Texas residents who are trying to make their city no longer exist
RENO, Texas — Sometimes it feels as if the smaller a city is, the bigger its politics become. That's certainly the case in one North Texas town, where some of its residents are petitioning to have their city no longer be. The City of Reno is located about 20...
Dallas Police Department, FBI Violent Crime Task Force arrest four in connection with armed carjackings
DALLAS, Texas — The Dallas Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation's (FBI) Violent Crime Task Force arrested four young men in connection with a string of armed carjackings in southwest Dallas, the department announced today. This morning, October 4, 2022, at approximately 7:15 a.m., the Dallas Police Department...
police1.com
After PD's ‘car salesman’ recruitment video goes viral, applications roll in
FORT WORTH, Texas — Texas police officer, Buddy Calzada, sat down recently to discuss the success of a viral Fort Worth Police Department recruitment video that had viewers wanting to “come on down.”. "Our number-one job was to get the attention of people and have recruits sign up,...
FBI continues to seek leads, identifying information in Mesquite bank robbery
MESQUITE, Texas — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) continues to seek leads and information from the public in an effort to identify an unknown bank robbery suspect who robbed a Mesquite bank earlier this year. The robbery occurred on January 3, 2022, at the 1st Convenience Bank inside...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
In Unusual Environmental Crime, Ellis County Man Charged With Lying About Burning, Burying House
In an unusual environmental crime, a former Italy City Council member faces charges he lied about demolishing a house that was burned and buried in 2019, according to his indictment and state regulators. Paul Shearin, 51, was arrested last month by Italy police and spent six days in the Ellis...
Texas Mom Makes Her Way Onto School Bus To Fight With Student
Latoya Denise Smith and Lanajia Shantay Yvette Miller are facing assault charges.
keranews.org
Seven Tarrant County women were killed by abusive partners in 2021, down from pandemic spike
If you’re experiencing abuse or partner violence and need help, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or you can chat with an advocate on their website. SafeHaven of Tarrant County's crisis hotline is 1-877-701-7233, and resources are available on their website. In 2021, seven Tarrant County women...
nypressnews.com
Mother of 14-year-old gunned down in South Dallas begs public for help to bring justice
DALLAS — It was one week ago when a 14-year-old was shot and killed in South Dallas. That teen was steps away from his home when he was gunned down. On Sunday, the family held a balloon release with the help of No More Violence, an organization that helps murder victims’ families.
