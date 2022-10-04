ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte, MT

Comments / 0

Related
Fairfield Sun Times

Fuel Fitness closes it's doors in Helena and Butte

HELENA, Mont. - This week community members in Helena and Butte woke up to find their gym, Fuel Fitness, had closed down without warning. The closings came to light on October 2, as employee's and members showed up to both locations to see wood covering the doors and windows; along with a note saying the location was permanently closed.
HELENA, MT
Cat Country 102.9

FUELed by what? Fuel CEO 4 Page Rant On Butte and Helena Closure

You may remember the other day, an article I wrote about Fuel Fitness in Butte and Helena. It’s Not Working Out? Fuel Fitness Shutters Doors in Butte, Helena. Billings next?. They suddenly closed their doors this past weekend, leaving their customers AND employees high and dry, seemingly with no response coming. However, yesterday, all media outlets in the state that wrote on this received a FOUR PAGE statement from the CEO himself. Let's dive into it. (If you want the direct PDF of his complete response, you'll find a button at the bottom of this article.)
BUTTE, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Four Favorable Pheasant Friendly Areas for Montana Hunting Opener

Montana anglers have their "honey holes." Maybe Montana hunters will find some fertile pheasant fields flourishing this weekend. First, good luck to all of Montana's pheasant hunters on opening day this Saturday, October 8. And while there is probably no such thing as a sure thing, four of the state's Wildlife Management Areas are getting a boost from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana House candidates split on abortion, but debate shifts following Dobbs

The abortion debate has taken a different turn on the campaign trail in Montana since the U.S. Supreme Court released the Dobbs decision, which overturned Roe vs. Wade. Last week in Butte, moderators asked candidates running for the U.S. House of Representatives in Montana’s western district to clarify at what gestational age and under what […] The post Montana House candidates split on abortion, but debate shifts following Dobbs appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Butte, MT
Education
City
Butte, MT
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Education
Fairfield Sun Times

Missing 14-year-old last seen Friday located

HELENA, Mont. - A search is ongoing for 14-year-old Lazarus Koger-Ortloff who was last seen Friday, Sept. 30, according to the Helena Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to call HPD at 406-457-8865, or leave an anonymous tip with Crimestoppers at 406-443-2000, online at www.helenacrimestoppers.com or with the P3 Tips app.
HELENA, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy