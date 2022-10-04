ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Routt County, CO

Comments / 0

Related
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Input meetings planned for Community Wildfire Protection Plan

Wildfire protection and forest health work will continue locally this fall including an additional 2,200 acres of fuels reduction work approved in northern Routt County, as well as public input meetings set for the update of the Community Wildfire Protection Plan. Long planned and finally approved through the required federal...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Plan for Brown Ranch hopes to inspire those trying to hang on in Steamboat

On Thursday, Oct. 6, the Yampa Valley Housing Authority will present what it has learned from its extensive work on purchasing and planning the Brown Ranch. The presentation, offered at both 2 and 6 p.m. at the Strings Music Pavilion, should give the community the most complete view yet of what could be Steamboat’s best chance to address affordable housing.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Routt County, CO
State
Arizona State
Local
Colorado Elections
Local
Colorado Government
Routt County, CO
Government
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Two bear cubs hit and killed on U.S. 40 in Steamboat

Two black bear cubs were killed on U.S. Highway 40 near Anglers Drive in Steamboat Springs just after 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5. Steamboat Springs Police Sgt. Rich Brown said one of the cubs had already died when officers arrived and the other cub was badly injured. After consulting with Colorado Parks and Wildlife, officers were advised to put the injured cub down.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#City Council#Environmental Education#Politics Local#Election Local#Western
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Teenagers caught with weapons at Steamboat Springs High School released on bond

On Tuesday, Oct. 4, the two teenagers arrested at Steamboat Springs High School were released on bond from the Routt County Jail and Detention Center. Zachery Durham and Damion Rhodes were arrested on Sept. 27 and charged with attempted felony menacing and interfering with an education institution after being caught in the high school parking lot with an Airsoft rifle, a knife and several swords.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Letter: STRs have a really good deal with potential tax breaks

This past summer there have been numerous articles and letters to the editor on the subject of STRs and the proposed STR tax. Most of the letters run along the same line. Any STR restriction or STR tax is bad. One letter stated an STR tax would drive visitors away and that the city could expect to go bankrupt. If all the STRs in Steamboat closed their doors today, the city most likely would have to review its spending and make a few cuts or adjustments, but to go bankrupt? No way.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Explore More: 7 events not to miss this weekend

Friday, Oct. 7, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 8, 9 a.m.-noon. Concordia Lutheran Church, 755 Concordia Lane, Steamboat Springs. Gently used donations were accepted from Oct. 3 through Oct. 6. No furniture, electronics or tires. Call 970-879-0175 for more info. Third Annual Fall Bulb & Peony Benefit — General...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Housing
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Hayden library announces winners of annual award program

The Hayden Public Library has announced the three winners for its Bernadette F. Giannini Young Reader Awards. Daphne Doolin, Destiny Keeler and Jimmy Stanczak are all from Hayden and were nominated by library staff. They each received a certificate, handmade crocheted blanket from Susan Magaw and a gift card for...
HAYDEN, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Tickets for Steamboat Middle School’s Legally Blonde Jr. available now

Tickets for the middle school presentation of Legally Blonde Jr. are now available at the Steamboat Springs Middle School Office. The show will open performance on Thursday, Oct. 13, and will be followed by shows on Oct. 14, and Oct. 15. All of those performances begin at 7 p.m. in the Steamboat Springs Middle School auditorium at 39610 Amethyst Drive. There will also be a matinee show at 2 p.m., Oct. 15, in the auditorium.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Man airlifted to hospital after OHV crash in North Routt

Around 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, a side-by-side off-highway vehicle carrying four people rolled over near Farwell Mountain, north of Clark. North Routt Fire responded. Only the male driver sustained significant injuries. He was airlifted by Classic Air Medical to a medical facility. “Because of the pain level and type...
CLARK, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat gets first look at regional cross country course

Competing at the Warrior Lincoln Park Classic in Grand Junction on Thursday, Oct. 6, the Steamboat Springs boys and girls cross country teams took third and sixth place, respectively. Continuing a dominant season on the course, senior Autumn Oslowski crossed the finish line in seventh place with a time of...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Free screening of dyslexia documentary at Bud Werner Memorial Library

The Bud Werner Library and Steamboat Reading are hosting a free screening of “Embracing Dyslexia,” on Wednesday, Oct. 12, in Library Hall, followed by a question-and-answer session with a panel of experts that is designed for adults and older kids with dyslexia. “Embracing Dyslexia” examines dyslexia, a learning...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Restaurant Week in Steamboat Springs has ‘something for everyone’

It’s a delicious weekend to be in Steamboat Springs as the seventh annual Restaurant Week, “Satisfying a Mountain of Appetites,” kicks off on Friday, Oct. 7. Over 20 restaurants will participate in the weeklong event, which is being hosted by Main Street Steamboat. With specials ranging in price from $10-$90, Lisa Popovich, Main Street’s executive director, said there will be something for everyone.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy