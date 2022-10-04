This past summer there have been numerous articles and letters to the editor on the subject of STRs and the proposed STR tax. Most of the letters run along the same line. Any STR restriction or STR tax is bad. One letter stated an STR tax would drive visitors away and that the city could expect to go bankrupt. If all the STRs in Steamboat closed their doors today, the city most likely would have to review its spending and make a few cuts or adjustments, but to go bankrupt? No way.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO