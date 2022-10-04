Read full article on original website
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Input meetings planned for Community Wildfire Protection Plan
Wildfire protection and forest health work will continue locally this fall including an additional 2,200 acres of fuels reduction work approved in northern Routt County, as well as public input meetings set for the update of the Community Wildfire Protection Plan. Long planned and finally approved through the required federal...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
One partnership ends as another begins for Yampa Valley Entrepreneurship Center
For 23 years the Yampa Valley Entrepreneurship Center has played a huge role in Steamboat Springs, promoting and facilitating effective planning for new business startups, with a helping hand from Colorado Mountain Collage. In November, however, the center will join forces with the Routt County Economic Development Partnership, ending a...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Plan for Brown Ranch hopes to inspire those trying to hang on in Steamboat
On Thursday, Oct. 6, the Yampa Valley Housing Authority will present what it has learned from its extensive work on purchasing and planning the Brown Ranch. The presentation, offered at both 2 and 6 p.m. at the Strings Music Pavilion, should give the community the most complete view yet of what could be Steamboat’s best chance to address affordable housing.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Wellness Week at CMC Steamboat Springs offers free activities for general public
With October recognized as Emotional Wellness Month, Colorado Mountain College Steamboat Springs will mark Wellness Week from Oct. 10-14 with more than a dozen planned activities. Wellness Week is not only for CMC students. While there are workshops and gatherings for CMC students, the college is encouraging members of the...
Dead calves may point to wolf depredation in northwest Colorado
According to a report from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, an investigation is underway following the discovery of dead cow calves in the area of Meeker. The calves were reportedly found on White River National Forest land with their fatal wounds consistent with those of typical wolf depredation. An investigation is...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Two bear cubs hit and killed on U.S. 40 in Steamboat
Two black bear cubs were killed on U.S. Highway 40 near Anglers Drive in Steamboat Springs just after 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5. Steamboat Springs Police Sgt. Rich Brown said one of the cubs had already died when officers arrived and the other cub was badly injured. After consulting with Colorado Parks and Wildlife, officers were advised to put the injured cub down.
Breathtaking 153-Acre Colorado Ranch is What Dreams Are Made of
Animals, mother nature, and a whole lotta land are all you'll need living at this gorgeous Colorado ranch. Oh, and money, lots and lots of money. According to MansionGlobal, a gigantic ranch just outside of Meeker, Colorado is going to auction for a cool $8.475 million on October 12, 2022.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Could a 15-minute bus line be possible this winter? The city’s transit manager believes so
Hiring four more bus drivers may be the difference between a 30-minute and 15-minute service time for the main bus route this winter, according to City Transit Manager Jonathan Flint. During the city’s budget retreat on Tuesday, Oct. 4, Flint brought Steamboat Springs City Council up to speed. “If...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Teenagers caught with weapons at Steamboat Springs High School released on bond
On Tuesday, Oct. 4, the two teenagers arrested at Steamboat Springs High School were released on bond from the Routt County Jail and Detention Center. Zachery Durham and Damion Rhodes were arrested on Sept. 27 and charged with attempted felony menacing and interfering with an education institution after being caught in the high school parking lot with an Airsoft rifle, a knife and several swords.
Two bear cubs dead following collision on Colorado highway
Two bear cubs were killed on Wednesday night, the result of being hit by a vehicle on U.S. 40 in Steamboat Springs, according to officials from the Steamboat Police Department. When police arrived on the scene, one of the cubs was deceased and the other was seriously injured. The second...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: STRs have a really good deal with potential tax breaks
This past summer there have been numerous articles and letters to the editor on the subject of STRs and the proposed STR tax. Most of the letters run along the same line. Any STR restriction or STR tax is bad. One letter stated an STR tax would drive visitors away and that the city could expect to go bankrupt. If all the STRs in Steamboat closed their doors today, the city most likely would have to review its spending and make a few cuts or adjustments, but to go bankrupt? No way.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Explore More: 7 events not to miss this weekend
Friday, Oct. 7, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 8, 9 a.m.-noon. Concordia Lutheran Church, 755 Concordia Lane, Steamboat Springs. Gently used donations were accepted from Oct. 3 through Oct. 6. No furniture, electronics or tires. Call 970-879-0175 for more info. Third Annual Fall Bulb & Peony Benefit — General...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
REPS, Buffalo Commons team up for ‘long overdue’ fundraiser this weekend
For the first time in years, Reaching Everyone Preventing Suicide is holding a fundraiser. In what will be a safe space, Buffalo Commons will entertain attendees at Old Town Pub on Friday, Oct. 7. “I think it’s going to be a really powerful evening,” said Mindy Marriott, executive director at...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Hayden library announces winners of annual award program
The Hayden Public Library has announced the three winners for its Bernadette F. Giannini Young Reader Awards. Daphne Doolin, Destiny Keeler and Jimmy Stanczak are all from Hayden and were nominated by library staff. They each received a certificate, handmade crocheted blanket from Susan Magaw and a gift card for...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Tickets for Steamboat Middle School’s Legally Blonde Jr. available now
Tickets for the middle school presentation of Legally Blonde Jr. are now available at the Steamboat Springs Middle School Office. The show will open performance on Thursday, Oct. 13, and will be followed by shows on Oct. 14, and Oct. 15. All of those performances begin at 7 p.m. in the Steamboat Springs Middle School auditorium at 39610 Amethyst Drive. There will also be a matinee show at 2 p.m., Oct. 15, in the auditorium.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Man airlifted to hospital after OHV crash in North Routt
Around 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, a side-by-side off-highway vehicle carrying four people rolled over near Farwell Mountain, north of Clark. North Routt Fire responded. Only the male driver sustained significant injuries. He was airlifted by Classic Air Medical to a medical facility. “Because of the pain level and type...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat gets first look at regional cross country course
Competing at the Warrior Lincoln Park Classic in Grand Junction on Thursday, Oct. 6, the Steamboat Springs boys and girls cross country teams took third and sixth place, respectively. Continuing a dominant season on the course, senior Autumn Oslowski crossed the finish line in seventh place with a time of...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Free screening of dyslexia documentary at Bud Werner Memorial Library
The Bud Werner Library and Steamboat Reading are hosting a free screening of “Embracing Dyslexia,” on Wednesday, Oct. 12, in Library Hall, followed by a question-and-answer session with a panel of experts that is designed for adults and older kids with dyslexia. “Embracing Dyslexia” examines dyslexia, a learning...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Plein Air pieces on display, feminine form is celebrated in October First Friday Art Walk
During October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Pine Moon Fine Art has put together a show called Au Naturel, which features the human form, while raising money for “Paint the Town Pink.”. It’s just one of many new shows debuting at First Friday Art Walk from 5-8 p.m. on Friday,...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Restaurant Week in Steamboat Springs has ‘something for everyone’
It’s a delicious weekend to be in Steamboat Springs as the seventh annual Restaurant Week, “Satisfying a Mountain of Appetites,” kicks off on Friday, Oct. 7. Over 20 restaurants will participate in the weeklong event, which is being hosted by Main Street Steamboat. With specials ranging in price from $10-$90, Lisa Popovich, Main Street’s executive director, said there will be something for everyone.
