Read full article on original website
Related
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Candidate column: Kathi Meyer for Routt County commissioner
What makes a highly effective county commissioner? I believe the job should be administrative, not political, much like a corporate board of directors. And a good commissioner will represent all of Routt County — not just one political party, issue or geographic section. She should also be well-versed in land-use issues, be a strong student of financial management and be a steward of the long-term financial health of Routt County and the fiduciary responsibility to taxpayers.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Input meetings planned for Community Wildfire Protection Plan
Wildfire protection and forest health work will continue locally this fall including an additional 2,200 acres of fuels reduction work approved in northern Routt County, as well as public input meetings set for the update of the Community Wildfire Protection Plan. Long planned and finally approved through the required federal...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
One partnership ends as another begins for Yampa Valley Entrepreneurship Center
For 23 years the Yampa Valley Entrepreneurship Center has played a huge role in Steamboat Springs, promoting and facilitating effective planning for new business startups, with a helping hand from Colorado Mountain Collage. In November, however, the center will join forces with the Routt County Economic Development Partnership, ending a...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Routt County real estate sales eclipse $42M from Sept. 30-Oct. 6
Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $42.6 million across 37 sales for the week of Sept. 30 to Oct. 6. Property Description: 565-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 4, Building Delta at Walton Village Condo. Last sold for $191,500 in 2019. 23910 Arapahoe Road. Seller: Brent R. and Cheryl L....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Two bear cubs hit and killed on U.S. 40 in Steamboat
Two black bear cubs were killed on U.S. Highway 40 near Anglers Drive in Steamboat Springs just after 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5. Steamboat Springs Police Sgt. Rich Brown said one of the cubs had already died when officers arrived and the other cub was badly injured. After consulting with Colorado Parks and Wildlife, officers were advised to put the injured cub down.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Chamber could face cuts following City Council’s budget retreat
During Steamboat Springs City Council’s budget retreat on Tuesday, Oct. 4, several adjustments were made to next year’s budget, but none was as large as the adjustment council is considering for the Steamboat Chamber. The last time City Council discussed the Steamboat Chamber’s annual funding on Sept. 20,...
Two bear cubs dead following collision on Colorado highway
Two bear cubs were killed on Wednesday night, the result of being hit by a vehicle on U.S. 40 in Steamboat Springs, according to officials from the Steamboat Police Department. When police arrived on the scene, one of the cubs was deceased and the other was seriously injured. The second...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Man airlifted to hospital after OHV crash in North Routt
Around 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, a side-by-side off-highway vehicle carrying four people rolled over near Farwell Mountain, north of Clark. North Routt Fire responded. Only the male driver sustained significant injuries. He was airlifted by Classic Air Medical to a medical facility. “Because of the pain level and type...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Steamboat Pilot & Today
First units at Brown Ranch expected by end of 2026
Construction at the Brown Ranch would start in 2026 with the first units coming at the end of that year and all 1,200 units planned for the first phase of development built by the middle of 2029, according to the development plan presented Thursday, Oct. 6. When fully built out...
Breathtaking 153-Acre Colorado Ranch is What Dreams Are Made of
Animals, mother nature, and a whole lotta land are all you'll need living at this gorgeous Colorado ranch. Oh, and money, lots and lots of money. According to MansionGlobal, a gigantic ranch just outside of Meeker, Colorado is going to auction for a cool $8.475 million on October 12, 2022.
UPDATE: Police say public safety threat in Eagle is over
Police activity in the area of I-70 mile marker 146 and Wapiti Road in Eagle has ended, according to an EC alert issued at 5:53 p.m. Wednesday. Activity in the area led to traffic issues westbound on I-70 in the Eagle area. An earlier alert told residents to not pick up hitchhikers and to contact police for suspicious persons in the area.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Could a 15-minute bus line be possible this winter? The city’s transit manager believes so
Hiring four more bus drivers may be the difference between a 30-minute and 15-minute service time for the main bus route this winter, according to City Transit Manager Jonathan Flint. During the city’s budget retreat on Tuesday, Oct. 4, Flint brought Steamboat Springs City Council up to speed. “If...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Tickets for Steamboat Middle School’s Legally Blonde Jr. available now
Tickets for the middle school presentation of Legally Blonde Jr. are now available at the Steamboat Springs Middle School Office. The show will open performance on Thursday, Oct. 13, and will be followed by shows on Oct. 14, and Oct. 15. All of those performances begin at 7 p.m. in the Steamboat Springs Middle School auditorium at 39610 Amethyst Drive. There will also be a matinee show at 2 p.m., Oct. 15, in the auditorium.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Hayden library announces winners of annual award program
The Hayden Public Library has announced the three winners for its Bernadette F. Giannini Young Reader Awards. Daphne Doolin, Destiny Keeler and Jimmy Stanczak are all from Hayden and were nominated by library staff. They each received a certificate, handmade crocheted blanket from Susan Magaw and a gift card for...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat gets first look at regional cross country course
Competing at the Warrior Lincoln Park Classic in Grand Junction on Thursday, Oct. 6, the Steamboat Springs boys and girls cross country teams took third and sixth place, respectively. Continuing a dominant season on the course, senior Autumn Oslowski crossed the finish line in seventh place with a time of...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Restaurant Week in Steamboat Springs has ‘something for everyone’
It’s a delicious weekend to be in Steamboat Springs as the seventh annual Restaurant Week, “Satisfying a Mountain of Appetites,” kicks off on Friday, Oct. 7. Over 20 restaurants will participate in the weeklong event, which is being hosted by Main Street Steamboat. With specials ranging in price from $10-$90, Lisa Popovich, Main Street’s executive director, said there will be something for everyone.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
REPS, Buffalo Commons team up for ‘long overdue’ fundraiser this weekend
For the first time in years, Reaching Everyone Preventing Suicide is holding a fundraiser. In what will be a safe space, Buffalo Commons will entertain attendees at Old Town Pub on Friday, Oct. 7. “I think it’s going to be a really powerful evening,” said Mindy Marriott, executive director at...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Plein Air pieces on display, feminine form is celebrated in October First Friday Art Walk
During October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Pine Moon Fine Art has put together a show called Au Naturel, which features the human form, while raising money for “Paint the Town Pink.”. It’s just one of many new shows debuting at First Friday Art Walk from 5-8 p.m. on Friday,...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: STRs have a really good deal with potential tax breaks
This past summer there have been numerous articles and letters to the editor on the subject of STRs and the proposed STR tax. Most of the letters run along the same line. Any STR restriction or STR tax is bad. One letter stated an STR tax would drive visitors away and that the city could expect to go bankrupt. If all the STRs in Steamboat closed their doors today, the city most likely would have to review its spending and make a few cuts or adjustments, but to go bankrupt? No way.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Soroco volleyball falls to Plateau Valley, 3-1
Despite four close sets, the Soroco Rams were unable to pull off a victory in a volleyball game against Plateau Valley on Thursday, Oct. 6, in Oak Creek. Winning the opening set 25-23, the Rams would go on to lose three straight to the visiting Cowboys. This loss brings Soroco’s record to 2-14 on the year and 2-7 in league play.
Comments / 0