Walton County, GA

Georgia deputy helps groom who got into an accident on the way to his wedding

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia deputy helped a groom who got into an accident on the way to his wedding by giving him a ride, officials say.

According to WSB-TV, a Walton County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Friday helped rescue a groom who crashed his car on the way to his wedding.

The groom was in danger of being late to his own wedding, but the deputy wanted to make sure that didn’t happen, said WSB-TV.

When a groom is on his way to his wedding and is involved in a traffic accident, who gets him to the wedding on time. We do,” said WCSO.

The deputy gave the groom a ride and helped save the day, according to WSB-TV.



Serial 'jogger rapist' to be released from Oregon prison

PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — An Oregon serial rapist is set to be released from prison in mid-December after serving nearly 36 years behind bars, almost all of his maximum sentence. Richard Gillmore, arrested in 1986 and called the “jogger rapist” because he staked out victims as he...
PORTLAND, OR
Kentucky couple arrested after missing child’s remains were found in storage unit

DAVIESS CO., Ky. — A couple in Kentucky has been arrested after their missing child’s remains were found in a storage unit, officials say. According to a news release from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call about a possible missing person on September 30. A concerned caller said that a young girl was missing from a family and that they had not seen her for some time. The caller claimed that Jose Gomez-Alvarez and Cheyanne Porter took care of multiple children and kept making different excuses as to where the missing child was.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
