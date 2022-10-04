Georgia deputy helps groom who got into an accident on the way to his wedding

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia deputy helped a groom who got into an accident on the way to his wedding by giving him a ride, officials say.

According to WSB-TV, a Walton County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Friday helped rescue a groom who crashed his car on the way to his wedding.

The groom was in danger of being late to his own wedding, but the deputy wanted to make sure that didn’t happen, said WSB-TV.

“When a groom is on his way to his wedding and is involved in a traffic accident, who gets him to the wedding on time. We do,” said WCSO.

The deputy gave the groom a ride and helped save the day, according to WSB-TV.

