Seoul: North Korea fires another missile toward sea
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has launched a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the launch was made Thursday morning but gave no further details like how far the weapon flew. Thursday’s launch came two days...
NKorea launches 2 missiles toward sea after US-SKorea drills
SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters on Sunday, the latest of its recent barrage of weapons tests, a day after the North warned the redeployment of a U.S. aircraft carrier near the Korean Peninsula was inflaming regional tensions.
US, Japanese and South Korean warships perform missile defense exercise after North Korean tests
United States, South Korean and Japanese warships performed a missile defense exercise in the Sea of Japan on Thursday, two days after North Korean sent a ballistic missile over Japan, the US-Indo Pacific Command said in a statement. The two US warships, the guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville and the guided-missile...
Analysis: North Korean missile launches are a test for Biden
TOKYO (AP) — A drumbeat of increasingly powerful North Korean missile launches has been met with a U.S. aircraft carrier floating off the Korean Peninsula. It’s a pattern that has repeated many times over the years, and, as in the past, there are plenty of signs in the latest cycle that point to North Korea eventually testing a nuclear bomb. Yes, this is part of North Korea’s dogged march toward building a viable arsenal of nuclear-tipped missiles able to target any city on the U.S. mainland. But the extraordinary run of missile tests this year — its most ever — is also meant to grab the attention of an important, and decidedly distracted, audience of one: President Joe Biden.
Russia says three killed in Crimea bridge blast, army leadership changed
Russia said Saturday three people had been killed after a truck exploded on its bridge linking Crimea -- a symbol of its annexation of the peninsula -- without immediately blaming Ukraine. Russian investigators said three people had been killed.
Two Russians detained in Alaska were seeking asylum to avoid draft
Two Russians who crossed the Bering Strait, landing on western Alaska’s St. Lawrence Island earlier this week had been seeking asylum to avoid Russia’s draft in its ongoing war on Ukraine. “The Russian nationals reported that they fled one of the coastal communities on the east coast of...
Morale is plummeting in Putin’s private army as Russia’s war in Ukraine falters
The Ukrainians’ bodies lay side-by-side on the grass, the earth beside them splayed open by a crater. Dragged to the spot by Russian mercenaries, the victims’ arms pointed to where they had died. “Let’s plant a grenade on them,” a voice says in husky Russian, in what appears...
Human rights advocates from Russia, Ukraine and Belarus share Nobel Peace Prize
Human rights groups from Russia and Ukraine — Memorial and the Center for Civil Liberties — have won the Nobel Peace Prize for 2022, along with the jailed Belarusian advocate Ales Bialiatski. The new laureates were honored for “an outstanding effort to document war crimes, human right abuses...
Asia Pacific set to lose title as the world’s largest travel region
Asia Pacific is home to some of the world’s most beloved travel destinations, from the natural beauty of Bali to the urban buzz of Singapore. These dreamy vacation hotspots — teamed with the region’s business power — secured Asia Pacific the title of world’s largest travel region for much of the past decade.
Germans warned: Gas use is too high to avoid energy crisis
BERLIN (AP) — Germans are using too much gas now to avoid a potential energy shortage this winter. That’s the warning delivered Thursday by the head of Germany’s national network regulator. He says “gas consumption increased by too much last week.” There has been a reduction in natural gas flows from Russia amid the war in Ukraine. And German officials have urged citizens to cut back on gas usage and conserve energy heading into the colder months. But figures from the national network regulator show gas usage was nearly 10% higher last week than the average consumption from 2018 to 2021.
Appeals court orders another review of revised ‘DACA’
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court has ordered a lower court to review an Obama-era program preventing the deportation of hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought into the United States as children. A Texas-based federal judge last year declared that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program was illegal. But he left the program temporarily intact for those already benefiting from it, pending the appeal. Wednesday’s appellate ruling in New Orleans upholds the judge’s initial finding. But it sends the case back to him for a look at a new version of the rule issued by the Biden administration in late August.
