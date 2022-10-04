ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

KESQ

Seoul: North Korea fires another missile toward sea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has launched a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the launch was made Thursday morning but gave no further details like how far the weapon flew. Thursday’s launch came two days...
WORLD
KESQ

Analysis: North Korean missile launches are a test for Biden

TOKYO (AP) — A drumbeat of increasingly powerful North Korean missile launches has been met with a U.S. aircraft carrier floating off the Korean Peninsula. It’s a pattern that has repeated many times over the years, and, as in the past, there are plenty of signs in the latest cycle that point to North Korea eventually testing a nuclear bomb. Yes, this is part of North Korea’s dogged march toward building a viable arsenal of nuclear-tipped missiles able to target any city on the U.S. mainland. But the extraordinary run of missile tests this year — its most ever — is also meant to grab the attention of an important, and decidedly distracted, audience of one: President Joe Biden.
MILITARY
KESQ

Two Russians detained in Alaska were seeking asylum to avoid draft

Two Russians who crossed the Bering Strait, landing on western Alaska’s St. Lawrence Island earlier this week had been seeking asylum to avoid Russia’s draft in its ongoing war on Ukraine. “The Russian nationals reported that they fled one of the coastal communities on the east coast of...
ALASKA STATE
KESQ

Asia Pacific set to lose title as the world’s largest travel region

Asia Pacific is home to some of the world’s most beloved travel destinations, from the natural beauty of Bali to the urban buzz of Singapore. These dreamy vacation hotspots — teamed with the region’s business power — secured Asia Pacific the title of world’s largest travel region for much of the past decade.
TRAVEL
KESQ

Germans warned: Gas use is too high to avoid energy crisis

BERLIN (AP) — Germans are using too much gas now to avoid a potential energy shortage this winter. That’s the warning delivered Thursday by the head of Germany’s national network regulator. He says “gas consumption increased by too much last week.” There has been a reduction in natural gas flows from Russia amid the war in Ukraine. And German officials have urged citizens to cut back on gas usage and conserve energy heading into the colder months. But figures from the national network regulator show gas usage was nearly 10% higher last week than the average consumption from 2018 to 2021.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KESQ

Appeals court orders another review of revised ‘DACA’

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court has ordered a lower court to review an Obama-era program preventing the deportation of hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought into the United States as children. A Texas-based federal judge last year declared that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program was illegal. But he left the program temporarily intact for those already benefiting from it, pending the appeal. Wednesday’s appellate ruling in New Orleans upholds the judge’s initial finding. But it sends the case back to him for a look at a new version of the rule issued by the Biden administration in late August.
CONGRESS & COURTS

