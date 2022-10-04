ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Lehigh Valley IronPigs get preliminary approval from Allentown for $1.5 million in improvements to Coca-Cola Park

By Graysen Golter, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 3 days ago
Fans sit and watch the game Wednesday, July 6, 2022, against the Rochester Red Wings at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown. Rick Kintzel/The Morning Call/TNS

The Lehigh Valley IronPigs are on track to receive $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan funds for Coca-Cola Park renovations after an Allentown City Council committee gave its unanimous approval Tuesday night.

The IronPigs must make roughly $10 million in improvements to the park by April 2023 to continue the team’s affiliation with Major League Baseball and the Philadelphia Phillies. The estimated cost was originally $6 million, but has ballooned due to inflation, according to Lehigh County General Services Director Rick Molchany.

Team co-owner Joe Finley implored the committee, “hat in hand,” to approve the money, noting the difficulty that came with losing a baseball season to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and the fact that he won’t know what to do without the money.

“We need the money,” he said.

The bill to grant the IronPigs funding says the organization might be forced to leave Coca-Cola Park and relocate to a different city if they cannot raise enough money for the renovations. But some council members have said allocating ARPA funding to the IronPigs and Da Vinci Center shows an unfair preference to the two major organizations, and shirks their responsibility to address pressing issues like homelessness and gun violence.

Council member Candida Affa, who cast the deciding vote after publicly wavering on the decision, said she didn’t want to lose the IronPigs, and called Major League Baseball a “poor organization” for not contributing any money toward the necessary improvements.

“If it weren’t for COVID, what would have happened?” she said. “It’s kind of disgusting in so many ways.”

The Allentown Budget and Finance Committee approved the $1.5 million for the IronPigs, but decreased a proposed outlay for the Da Vinci Science Center.

The science center was slated to be awarded $1.5 million, but the committee approved $1 million to install a heating, ventilation and air conditioning system and exhibits and programming for its new facility in downtown Allentown, slated to open in 2024.

The committee decreased it due to concerns about capital projects in the next few years.

City Council has wavered on whether or not to award ARPA funding to the IronPigs and the Da Vinci Center since late 2021. Former Mayor Ray O’Connell presented council with an ARPA budget that would award $1 million to the IronPigs and $2 million to the science center, but changed plans after pushback from nonprofit leaders and some council members.

Jim McLean, the board chairman at the Da Vinci Science Center, highlighted the scientific educational opportunities the new facility will bring to Allentown children who may not have them otherwise. He added it’d be the “largest cultural project” ever undertaken in the Lehigh Valley, on par with the Franklin Institute in Philadelphia.

“We looked at the possibility of becoming a part of the renaissance of downtown Allentown, and we considered the overwhelming need that exists to provide the youth of this city with opportunities for educational advancement, and we decided to take the risk,” he said. “We still believe that we made the right choice.”

Council member Joshua Siegel said both items would go before City Council on Oct. 19 for possible amendments and final approval.

“Bottom line . . . these projects are for youth in the city, and I think both baseball and science are things that are very important to the community,” Council member Daryl Hendricks said. “I just wish we had a lot more money to give out.”

Lehigh County General Services Director Rick Molchany said he was pleased with the decision and is anticipating the final approval, adding that the stadium will continue advancing local residents’ quality of life.

“Allentown is the key for this initiative,” he said. “[IronPigs] carry the name Lehigh Valley, but this is clearly an Allentown asset, owned by the county, and we are please to continue our partnership. . . . I’m happy for the citizens of Lehigh County, and specifically Allentown who find delight with the family fun of attending a baseball game and the enjoyment of the minor league game experience.”

The Lehigh County commissioners had the initial reading of a proposed bill to pay up to $3 million toward the Coca-Cola Park renovations at its meeting late last month. It was approved by all nine commissioners. A vote on the bill is expected at the commissioners’ next meeting on Oct. 12.

The IronPigs are expanding the home and visiting clubhouses, have already built a third stadium entrance, and are adding a female locker room in addition to other upgrades to help meet a demand by Major League Baseball to upgrade facilities by Opening Day in April.

Morning Call reporter Lindsay Weber contributed to this story.

Comments / 0

Related
Times News

Lehighton beverage outlet gets council approval

A wine store and beverage outlet proposed for the heavily traveled Blakeslee Boulevard in Lehighton has received the stamp of approval. Borough council on a 4-0 vote on Monday granted a request from Mitch 328 LLC for a waiver pertaining to sidewalks, and granted conditional approval for the land development plan.
LEHIGHTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Glendon Hotel townhouses will cost $370K each to build, be sold for about $126K

The five townhomes to be built on the site of the former Glendon Hotel will cost about $1.85 million total, or $370,000 each. They will still be a big bargain for five households, with a sales price of about a third of the cost, according to a plan presented Thursday by Community Action Lehigh Valley. CALV is a not-for-profit group based in Bethlehem that is in charge of the development on Main Street in Glendon borough.
GLENDON, PA
lvpnews.com

D&L Trail connects North Catasauqua to Northampton

A ribbon-cutting ceremony Sept. 26 at the North Catasauqua trailhead celebrated the opening of the new completed section of the D&L Trail from Northampton to North Catasauqua. Local representatives from North Catasauqua and Northampton boroughs and local legislators were present, along with the Delaware and Lehigh National Heritage Corridor, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and National Resources, trail landowners, project funders, legislators and additional partners.
NORTHAMPTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Popular Easton-based sandwich shop, Ciao!, opening doors at College Hill location Saturday

After a bit of a delay, Easton’s Ciao! Sandwich Shoppe will be greeting customers at its newest location this weekend. The popular sandwich shop is launching its third location with a grand opening at 11 a.m. on Saturday at 325 Cattell St. The original target date was Aug. 1, but their new spot is finally joining the original and the Downtown Allentown Market location that opened earlier in the summer.
EASTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Allentown, PA
Sports
Bethlehem, PA
Sports
County
Lehigh County, PA
Allentown, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Bethlehem, PA
City
Rochester, PA
Lehigh County, PA
Government
Lehigh County, PA
Sports
City
Allentown, PA
Bethlehem, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
WBRE

Man charged with hacking a Lackawanna County business computer

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials are charging a man with intentionally damaging a business’ private computer system. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, John Molinaro, 28, of Plains Township, allegedly transmitted information via the internet to intentionally interrupt the network operations of a Lackawanna County business, resulting in a loss of more than $5,000. […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

8-story hotel along Route 611 in Easton earns city’s approval

The developers of an eight-story hotel along Route 611 in Easton received conditional final approval Wednesday night from the city’s planning commission. Land owner Terry Briggs and his Chester Franklin Group LLC propose building the full-service Grand Riverview Hotel with 108 rooms, event spaces and restaurant on 6.43 acres at 289-303 S. Delaware Drive, also known as Route 611, across from the Delaware Canal and Delaware River.
EASTON, PA
uncoveringpa.com

Riding the Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway from Jim Thorpe, PA

Jim Thorpe is one of my favorite small towns in Pennsylvania in large part because of how many great things there are to do in the “Switzerland of America”. And, one of the most fun and most popular things to do in town is to ride the Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway.
JIM THORPE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Mclean
Person
Joe Finley
WBRE

Four men charged with drug trafficking in Luzerne, Lackawanna counties

SCRANTON, LACKAWANA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Four out of nine people are facing drug charges for allegedly trafficking drugs in Luzerne and Lackawanna counties. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, between May 2021 and April 2022 in Luzerne County, Gerinardo Rivera, 52, of Plains, Ramon Severino Fernandez, 40, of Kingston, Andrew Pope, 44, of Wilkes-Barre, and […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Rowhome fire in Schuylkill County affects several families

MAHANOY CITY, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dozens of firefighters were on the scene of a rowhome fire in Schuylkill County Friday night. Eyewitness News was on the scene of a fire on the 100 block of East Mahanoy Street in Mahanoy City. Officials tell Eyewitness News the fire was first reported around 7:52 p.m. and […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Shankweiler's temporarily closed pending purchase, owner says

N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The nation's oldest continuous running drive-in theater may soon be under new ownership. Movie fans have noticed Shankweiler's in North Whitehall Township, Lehigh County, has been "temporarily closed" for several weeks. Owner Paul Geissinger says that's because the property seems to finally have a buyer.
NORTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, PA
WOLF

Turnpike to Close 37 Miles for Bridge Replacement

CARBON CO. (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is closing about 37 miles of Route 4-76 between Carbon and Lehigh counties. The commission says the Huckleberry Road Bridge in South Whitehall Township will be replaced. The detour is expected to last from 9:00p.m. on Friday, October 14th until 4:00a.m....
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lehigh Valley Ironpigs#Coca Cola#Coca Cola Park#The Rochester Red Wings#American#Allentown City Council#Major League Baseball#The Philadelphia Phillies#Arpa
LehighValleyLive.com

5,000-square-foot recycling center proposed for Corriere Road in Palmer Township

The owner of Rizz Containers & Disposal LLC in Palmer Township is proposing a fairly simple solution to reduce some of the landfill waste in the Lehigh Valley. Rizz Containers & Disposal LLC principal Robert Rizzolino proposed building a 5,000-square-foot recycling sorting center at 2210 Corriere Road to sift through trash that should only be recyclable materials.
PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Township discusses defective zoning ordinance

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A special meeting was held Thursday in Pocono Township to discuss what they call its “defective” zoning ordinance. The township declared its zoning ordinance was invalid back in september following two proposed warehouse plans to be built in the township. One of the plans was approved on Warner Road, […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsRadio WILK

"Title washing" probe nets 19 people in NEPA

State Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced criminal charges have been filed against 19 individuals and 13 businesses for what is called "title washing". They include George Frietto of George's Garage in Scranton as well as several car dealers and PA Title and Tag company in Lackawanna County and car dealers and garages in Carbon, Luzerne and Monroe counties as well. The title fraud scheme involved vehicles that were "totaled" in crashes which had to undergo a safety inspection to determine their safety. It's alleged Frietto claimed to have inspected hundreds of vehicles and submitted photos of the vehicles which did not match the paperwork of the make and model. The vehicles then appeared legitimate for resale when they were not safe.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

DEP hearing on proposed pipeline expansion project

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Questions and concerns are being raised about a proposed expansion of a natural gas pipeline from NEPA’s Marcellus Shale production region into New Jersey. The proposed project will extend through seven PA counties, including two in our coverage area. The Regional Energy Access Expansion Project was the focus of a virtual […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Morning Call

The Morning Call

Allentown, PA
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

 https://www.mcall.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy