2 guns found inside Weaver High School in Hartford
The student who allegedly brought the weapons to school is in custody, Hartford police said.
VTDigger
Connecticut man arrested in drug trafficking bust following Church Street chase
A Connecticut man was arrested on Wednesday following a weekslong investigation into fentanyl trafficking in the Burlington area, the Vermont State Police said in a press release. Devontrez Flowers, 26, of Hartford, Connecticut, had been the subject of an investigation involving the Northwest Vermont Drug Task Force, according to the...
2 firearms found in Hartford high school: Officials
HARTFORD, Conn. — A high school in Hartford was on high alert after two firearms were found in the building Friday, school officials said. One student was detained. Two firearms were found in Weaver High School, and the building went into "code yellow" lockdown, where school security personnel secured the classrooms and began a comprehensive search.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Police: man arraigned after attempting to lure young girl into car
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A man faced was arraigned Friday, after Springfield Police said he tried to lure a young girl into his car. Eulogio Rodriguez was arrested Thursday. He’s being charged with enticing of a child and indecent assault and battery. “Our detective bureau has been investigating a case...
mychamplainvalley.com
Connecticut man accused of dealing drugs lead police on foot chase
Burlington, VT — A Connecticut man accused of dealing fentanyl has been arrested after leading police on a brief foot chase on Church Street. During their investigations, law enforcement conducted two purchases of fentanyl from Devontrez Flowers, 26, of Hartford, CT. Following his arrest, police also executed a search...
$100,000 bail set for Springfield man accused of trying to lure children into black SUV
Springfield, Mass (WWLP) – Eulogio Rodriguez, 44, of Springfield faces multiple charges of enticing a child under 16 and one count of indecent assault and battery of a child. 22News was in Springfield District Court Friday when Rodriguez appeared in front of a judge. According to court documents, Rodriguez attempted to lure an 11-year-old girl […]
westernmassnews.com
Saturday morning news update
In this update, a man faced was arraigned yesterday after Springfield Police said he tried to lure a young girl into his car, three people are facing charges in Holyoke after a lengthy investigation with drug trafficking at a Pine Street apartment, and two people have been arrested in connection with several armed robberies in Chicopee. Plus, Meteorologist Zack Duhaime has your latest forecast.
sheltonherald.com
West Hartford man charged with drug and firearm offenses after turning himself in, police say
WEST HARTFORD — Police say they have arrested a local man on drug and firearm charges. Byron Jones, 53, was charged with criminal possession of a pistol or revolver and failure to obtain serial numbers by West Hartford police after he turned himself in to the agency Thursday. He was held on $800,000 bond and was scheduled to be arraigned at state Superior Court in Hartford on Friday.
New Haven Police Officer shot in CT
A New Haven police officer was shot Thursday night.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: concerns over speeding on Lower Westfield Road in Holyoke
Hampden D.A., defense attorney address presidential pardon on simple marijuana possession offenses. Hampden D.A., defense attorney address presidential pardon on simple marijuana possession offenses. Halloween hanging candles you can add to your spooky decorations. Updated: 10 hours ago. Amanda chats with Juliette Mooers from Valley Art Supply about a decorative...
5 charged after police find guns, over 3,000 bags of heroin in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Five people were arrested following a search warrant execution in Waterbury on Wednesday. Police executed two search warrants on Aetna Street and Fieldwood Road in Waterbury. As a result of the investigation, task force recovered a Glock 9mm handgun with extended magazine containing 6 live rounds of ammunition, a Glock 9mm […]
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: October 7
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In Springfield, a flag raising ceremony was held to help spread awareness for domestic violence. The Springfield Women’s Commission identifies domestic violence awareness as a top priority. The ceremony began with remarks remembering victims, survivors and their families.
newstalknewengland.com
Nia Dinzey Of Springfield, Massachusetts Was Sentenced To 86 Months For Distribution Of Heroin and Cocaine
Nia Dinzey, a/k/a “Nia Moore-Bush,” 32, of Springfield, Massachusetts woman was sentenced on Monday by U.S. Senior District Court Judge William G. Young to 86 months in prison and four years of supervised release. On July 13, 2022, Dinzey pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute...
westernmassnews.com
3 arrested, drugs and unlicensed gun seized on Pine Street in Holyoke
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Three people are facing charges after a lengthy investigation in Holyoke. Holyoke Police Capt. Matthew Moriarty said that the investigation targeted open-air heroin and cocaine trafficking at a Pine Street apartment and resulted in a search warrant being issued. On Tuesday, local, state, and federal...
ctnewsjunkie.com
Alcohol-Fueled Incidents Triple in Connecticut Prisons Since Pandemic
Incidents involving pruno, a kind of improvised alcohol, have roughly tripled inside Connecticut prisons since the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic in a problem officials say is an unintended consequence of operational changes meant to mitigate spread of the virus. Across the state’s prison system, incidents involving intoxicated incarcerated people...
westernmassnews.com
East Longmeadow Police search for counterfeit money suspects
Springfield’s mayor, police superintendent bartend to raise funds for youth programs. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno tended bar Wednesday night to support Elks Lodge and the Springfield Police youth program. Former employees of Holyoke cannabis cultivation center speak out after colleague’s death. Updated: 8 hours ago. Western Mass News...
6 gas stations robbed at gunpoint in Norwich area
NORWICH, Conn — Six gas stations have been robbed at gunpoint in New London County on Friday night. Norwich police said they got a 911 call at 7:44 p.m. reporting an armed robbery at a gas station at 275 Washington Street. The suspect was seen wearing a gray/black mask with a black hat, black puffy winter jacket, gray sweatpants and black shoes.
Driver with loaded gun crashes into 5 vehicles on Riverdale Street in West Springfield
After multiple crashes on Riverdale Street, a driver was found to have a suspended Massachusetts Driver's License and was allegedly in possession of a gun.
westernmassnews.com
Police search for missing four-month-old baby from Enfield
ENFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - A four-month-old baby was reported missing on Saturday. State police say they are looking for Dhimani Pearson after he was last seen in Enfield on Saturday. Dhimani Pearson is described as a 14-pound baby who is 19″ and has brown hair and eyes. Peason is a...
Man accused of shooting of New Haven police officer arrested in Hartford
A New Haven police officer was wounded in a shootout captured on dashcam video while responding to a car crash early Friday morning. The suspect was captured hours later in Hartford.
