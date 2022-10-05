ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

VTDigger

Connecticut man arrested in drug trafficking bust following Church Street chase

A Connecticut man was arrested on Wednesday following a weekslong investigation into fentanyl trafficking in the Burlington area, the Vermont State Police said in a press release. Devontrez Flowers, 26, of Hartford, Connecticut, had been the subject of an investigation involving the Northwest Vermont Drug Task Force, according to the...
BURLINGTON, VT
FOX 61

2 firearms found in Hartford high school: Officials

HARTFORD, Conn. — A high school in Hartford was on high alert after two firearms were found in the building Friday, school officials said. One student was detained. Two firearms were found in Weaver High School, and the building went into "code yellow" lockdown, where school security personnel secured the classrooms and began a comprehensive search.
HARTFORD, CT
mychamplainvalley.com

Connecticut man accused of dealing drugs lead police on foot chase

Burlington, VT — A Connecticut man accused of dealing fentanyl has been arrested after leading police on a brief foot chase on Church Street. During their investigations, law enforcement conducted two purchases of fentanyl from Devontrez Flowers, 26, of Hartford, CT. Following his arrest, police also executed a search...
HARTFORD, CT
westernmassnews.com

Saturday morning news update

In this update, a man faced was arraigned yesterday after Springfield Police said he tried to lure a young girl into his car, three people are facing charges in Holyoke after a lengthy investigation with drug trafficking at a Pine Street apartment, and two people have been arrested in connection with several armed robberies in Chicopee. Plus, Meteorologist Zack Duhaime has your latest forecast.
CHICOPEE, MA
sheltonherald.com

West Hartford man charged with drug and firearm offenses after turning himself in, police say

WEST HARTFORD — Police say they have arrested a local man on drug and firearm charges. Byron Jones, 53, was charged with criminal possession of a pistol or revolver and failure to obtain serial numbers by West Hartford police after he turned himself in to the agency Thursday. He was held on $800,000 bond and was scheduled to be arraigned at state Superior Court in Hartford on Friday.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: concerns over speeding on Lower Westfield Road in Holyoke

Hampden D.A., defense attorney address presidential pardon on simple marijuana possession offenses. Hampden D.A., defense attorney address presidential pardon on simple marijuana possession offenses. Halloween hanging candles you can add to your spooky decorations. Updated: 10 hours ago. Amanda chats with Juliette Mooers from Valley Art Supply about a decorative...
HOLYOKE, MA
WTNH

5 charged after police find guns, over 3,000 bags of heroin in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Five people were arrested following a search warrant execution in Waterbury on Wednesday. Police executed two search warrants on Aetna Street and Fieldwood Road in Waterbury. As a result of the investigation, task force recovered a Glock 9mm handgun with extended magazine containing 6 live rounds of ammunition, a Glock 9mm […]
WATERBURY, CT
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: October 7

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In Springfield, a flag raising ceremony was held to help spread awareness for domestic violence. The Springfield Women’s Commission identifies domestic violence awareness as a top priority. The ceremony began with remarks remembering victims, survivors and their families.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

3 arrested, drugs and unlicensed gun seized on Pine Street in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Three people are facing charges after a lengthy investigation in Holyoke. Holyoke Police Capt. Matthew Moriarty said that the investigation targeted open-air heroin and cocaine trafficking at a Pine Street apartment and resulted in a search warrant being issued. On Tuesday, local, state, and federal...
HOLYOKE, MA
ctnewsjunkie.com

Alcohol-Fueled Incidents Triple in Connecticut Prisons Since Pandemic

Incidents involving pruno, a kind of improvised alcohol, have roughly tripled inside Connecticut prisons since the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic in a problem officials say is an unintended consequence of operational changes meant to mitigate spread of the virus. Across the state’s prison system, incidents involving intoxicated incarcerated people...
CONNECTICUT STATE
westernmassnews.com

East Longmeadow Police search for counterfeit money suspects

Springfield’s mayor, police superintendent bartend to raise funds for youth programs. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno tended bar Wednesday night to support Elks Lodge and the Springfield Police youth program. Former employees of Holyoke cannabis cultivation center speak out after colleague’s death. Updated: 8 hours ago. Western Mass News...
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
FOX 61

6 gas stations robbed at gunpoint in Norwich area

NORWICH, Conn — Six gas stations have been robbed at gunpoint in New London County on Friday night. Norwich police said they got a 911 call at 7:44 p.m. reporting an armed robbery at a gas station at 275 Washington Street. The suspect was seen wearing a gray/black mask with a black hat, black puffy winter jacket, gray sweatpants and black shoes.
NORWICH, CT
westernmassnews.com

Police search for missing four-month-old baby from Enfield

ENFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - A four-month-old baby was reported missing on Saturday. State police say they are looking for Dhimani Pearson after he was last seen in Enfield on Saturday. Dhimani Pearson is described as a 14-pound baby who is 19″ and has brown hair and eyes. Peason is a...
ENFIELD, CT

