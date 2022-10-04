Read full article on original website
But, you’re not broke????!! Talked all that smack, told lies, and tried to humiliate her, now…enjoy ALL your KARMA💋
Cardi B Tries to Collect On Tasha K’s $4M Judgement — Finds Only $1,083 In YouTuber’s Bank Account
If recent reports that YouTuber Tasha K left the country to avoid paying Cardi B the $4 million owed, then the $1083 left in her banking account is telling. According to Radar Online, Cardi B has started the collection process of garnishing the bank account of Tasha K. According to court documents, JP Morgan Chase Bank has notified the Bronx rapper that the blogger’s company, Kebe Studios has a total of $1,083.02 in her accounts, the outlet reports.
As Cardi B Tries to Get Her Coins, Tasha K Posts-Brags After Dropping 600 Million CFA in African Bank
While Cardi B is busy chasing Tasha K’s bread after being awarded a $4 million judgment against the YouTuber, Tasha is leaving a trail of breadcrumbs proving that she may have Cardi’s coins after all. Cardi B won a defamation lawsuit against Latasha Kebe, aka Tasha K, but...
Tasha K Trolls Cardi B By Announcing She’s Giving Away the Last $1083 In Her Business Account
Cardi B tries to collect the money owed to her by Tasha K, the more it seems that the YouTuber makes a mockery of the whole ordeal. The latest news about the collection efforts of Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, aka Cardi B revealed that the reported move of Tasha K to Africa has left a total of $1,083.02 in her bank accounts.
Tasha K Asks Federal Court To Block Cardi B From Garnishing Bank Account Until Her Appeal Is Heard
Blogger Latasha Kebe, aka Tasha K, is reportedly asking a federal court to stop rapper Cardi B from garnishing her bank accounts until after her appeal is heard. The recording artist, whose real name is Belcalis Almánzar, moved to garnish Tasha K’s bank accounts at J.P. Morgan Chase to collect on the $3.3 million the blogger owes her.
Cardi B Likes Tweet About Lawsuits In Wake Of Nicki Minaj Suing Blogger
Cardi B says that people want to make her out to be a "villain so bad" after an Instagram page shared a screenshot of her liking a tweet about lawsuits in the wake of Nicki Minaj suing a blogger who called her a "coke head." The liked tweet said that people only had a problem with suing bloggers when Cardi was the one doing it.
