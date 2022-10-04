Small local farmers are having to look at bigger corporations in the Butte County area as prices rise and technology changes in the nut farming industry. KRCR spoke with Colleen Cecil, Executive Director of Farming in Butte County last Thursday regarding the changes almond farmers are seeing as the prices and materials grow larger than family farmers can handle on their own. She says that especially in the past few years, the economy and changes in technology are pushing farmers to join co-op's or outsource for the shelling and hulling of their almonds or walnut production.

BUTTE COUNTY, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO