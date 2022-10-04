Read full article on original website
Butte fire crews contain structure fire in Palermo
PALERMO, CALIF/ — A structure fire broke out in Palermo earlier today, but fire crews quickly got a handle on it. CAL FIRE Butte Unit responded to the blaze which started at a house on the 1800 block of South Villa Avenue in Palermo, but were able to contain it to a single room. One resident was treated for smoke inhalation, but otherwise, no one was injured.
Elderly jogger struck by vehicle, killed after crossing road in Chico
CHICO, Calif. — A 76-year-old Chico woman was struck and killed by a motorist on Wednesday morning after reportedly walking against a red light and into traffic. Officials with the Chico Police Department (CPD) said, just before 8 a.m., they began getting 911 calls about a crash on Bruce Road and California Park Drive involving a pedestrian.
Hit and run incident leaves pedestrian critically injured in Willows
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. — Glenn County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) is seeking information from the public regarding a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian. According to GCSO, the crash took place on October 1, around 5:48 p.m. on Wood Street near North Shasta Street in Willows. GSCO says that the pedestrian...
Orland fire destroys one building, causes internet outage
ORLAND, Calif. — A significant structure fire destroyed one building on Sixth Street in Orland Thursday night, bringing down power and internet lines. Over 1,100 PG&E customers in the area lost power that night, while the AT&T outage lasted until midday Friday. The building was a part of the...
CAL FIRE responds to vegetation fire burning up to 30 acres north of Richvale
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — BREAKING, OCT. 5, 3:17 PM:. CAL FIRE officials in Butte County said their crews are currently at the scene of a slow-moving vegetation fire burning up to 30 acres a few miles north of Richvale. Officials said the fire is burning between 20 and 30...
UPDATE: CAL FIRE responds to residential structure fire in Red Bluff Thursday morning
RED BLUFF, Calif. — UPDATE, 11:26 a.m:. Firefighters have reached full containment on the Sherman Fire in Red Bluff, according to Cal Fire. Cal Fire responded to a residential structure fire on Grace Way and Sherman Drive in Red Bluff on Thursday morning. Firefighters were still on the scene...
Seven people arrested at drug house in Cottonwood on Thursday
COTTONWOOD, Calif. — Around seven people were arrested at a home in Cottonwood this week after a probation search revealed drugs, warrants for arrests and more. On Thursday this week, Oct. 6, deputies with the Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said they served a Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) search on a home on Second Street. The SCSO said from Aug. 2 to Aug. 6, they've received 18 calls for service at the home—many drug-related calls.
Over 1,500 Oroville residents without power
Oroville, CALIF. — According to the PG&E Outage Map, over 1,500 residents in Oroville have lost power this morning. PG&E hasn't said what caused the outage, which is now affecting approximately 1,582 residents in the city. Crews are actively working to restore power, and hope to have it restored by 12:30 PM today.
Power has been restored to PG&E customers in Orland after commercial structure fire
ORLAND, Calif. — UPDATE, OCT. 7, 1:56 AM:. PG&E's outage map shows power has been restored to over 1,100 customers in the Orland area after a commercial structure fire knocked down nearby powerlines Thursday night. The fire occurred near Bucke's Feed & Grain off of 6th Street and Railroad...
Struggling small business owner in Redding was burglarized, one of a kind dinosaur stolen
ANDERSON, Calif. — Redding shop owner Kheri Tate was devastated Thursday morning when she realized her business had been burglarized, and her one-of-a-kind metal dinosaur was stolen from her statuary yard. Tate and her husband run a small family business in Anderson called Goodstuff Company. They say it was...
Burglary, rape and standoff suspect charged in Butte County court on Wednesday
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — A Chico man was arraigned in Butte County Superior Court on Wednesday to face felony charges of rape, burglary, threats, domestic violence, child endangerment and false imprisonment following a standoff with police that lasted hours on Sunday. Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey said 24-year-old...
Chico staple "Tin Roof Bakery" shutting it's doors after two decades
CHICO, Calif. — After 20 years in Chico, beloved local restaurant Tin Roof Bakery and Cafe is closing its doors. Todd Suitter, who has been manager since 2019, said inflation has “absolutely” had a negative impact on the restaurant. Serving food, coffee and lunches, the establishment is...
Friday Night Lights: Enterprise smacks Pleasant Valley 31-0, move to 6-0
REDDING, Ca. — Friday was the first week of league play for High School football across the Northern Section. Foothill faced Shasta at home, earning their 5th win of 2022. The Valley schools, Central and West Valley, played in the city of Shasta Lake, with the Eagles earning their 3rd W.
Pick up a free box of food Friday from 10 a.m. to noon in Magalia
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — The Butte County Community Action Agency's North State Food Bank will hold a County food expansion program distribution event on Friday, Oct. 7 in Magalia. It's a change for you to drive through and get a free box of food at the Magalia Pines Baptist...
KNOW YOUR CANDIDATE: Patrick Hurton, Red Bluff City Council
RED BLUFF, Calif. — To help voters prepare for the November election KRCR sent a survey to candidates for public office. KRCR used email addresses provided by election officials on the list of certified candidates. The same 15 questions were sent to all the candidates. 1.What are three things...
Small farmers in Butte County turning to outsourcing for hulling as the economy changes
Small local farmers are having to look at bigger corporations in the Butte County area as prices rise and technology changes in the nut farming industry. KRCR spoke with Colleen Cecil, Executive Director of Farming in Butte County last Thursday regarding the changes almond farmers are seeing as the prices and materials grow larger than family farmers can handle on their own. She says that especially in the past few years, the economy and changes in technology are pushing farmers to join co-op's or outsource for the shelling and hulling of their almonds or walnut production.
Four Red Bluff schools brings virtual literacy program to improve kids reading level
RED BLUFF, Calif. — Four schools under the Red Bluff Union Elementary School District will have a virtual literacy program as part of a nationwide expansion to improve children's reading levels. Ignite! Reading, a non-profit organization, announced Friday its partnership with four Red Bluff schools to bring one-on-one virtual...
