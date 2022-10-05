Read full article on original website
Related
Kearney Hub
Kearney Catholic slips up late in 41-21 loss to Ord
KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic trailed 28-21 entering the fourth quarter before late runs and turnovers flipped the table toward Ord in the 41-21 loss. Despite the late-game mistakes, Kearney Catholic coach Rashawn Harvey was pleased with the Stars’ performance against one of the top teams in Class C2.
Johnny Rodgers 50-Year Heisman Celebration
Eric Crouch will host the celebration and watch party in Kearney during the Nebraska-Purdue game on Oct. 15
Kearney Hub
Practice drill comes in handy for Lutheran, which holds Kearney Catholic in title game rematch
Class C-2 No. 1 Lincoln Lutheran has a drill it runs in practice that just might have given the Warriors a spark Thursday night. Lutheran coach Sue Ziegler sets the scoreboard to 21-21 and lets her players play to four to help simulate the high-intensity situations at the end of sets and matches.
Kearney Hub
UNK golfers rewrite record book in Florida tournament
DESTIN, Fla. – The University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s golf team shot a school-record 54-hole score of 919 to place sixth at the Golfweek Division II Invitational Tuesday in Destin, Fla. The 10-team, three-day event was held at the Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort at the par...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kearney Hub
Amherst wins both matches in home triangular
AMHERST — Amherst came away with a pair of victories in its home triangular Thursday night with Axtell and Pleasanton. After losing the first set to Axtell 23-25, the Broncos (21-4) dominated the Wildcats 25-16, 25-15 and then 25-21, 25-17 against Pleasanton. “We had a great game Tuesday and...
Kearney Hub
S-E-M dominates in fourth quarter to remain undefeated, knock off Red Cloud
SUMNER — S-E-M rallied for 18 points in the fourth quarter to knock off previously unbeaten Red Cloud 54-36 Friday afternoon in Sumner. After entering the fourth quarter tied at 36, the undefeated Mustangs took control. It all began on the first play of the fourth quarter when quarterback...
Kearney Hub
Jazz musician, Holdrege native to play Saturday at The Tassel
HOLDREGE — To get an idea of what Doug Anderson’s concert at The Tassel on Saturday will sound like, imagine dropping in at the Village Vanguard in New York City on a Sunday afternoon in the 1960s. “I’m getting together with two other guys to make a traditional...
KSNB Local4
Bill Ogg leaving Nebraska State Fair
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (Press Release) - Bill Ogg, executive director of the Nebraska State Fair, announced that he intends to resign his position and to assist with the transition to new leadership. “I was hired in 2020 to ‘right the ship.’ The 2022 Nebraska State Fair, with record numbers in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
unkantelope.com
Longtime biology professor takes over as interim dean
Ryan Teten, the College of the Arts and Sciences dean, unexpectedly resigned on Sept. 23. Paul Twigg, a biology professor, was named interim dean in his place. Teten has not responded to The Antelope. “I’m sure everyone was shocked by the departure of Dr. Teten,” Twigg said. “So, we want...
KSNB Local4
In The Kitchen With Joe: Bullseye’s Sports Bar & Grille
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - When Rod Strong started Bullseye’s Sports Bar & Grille back in 1997, he never expected to still be running the show in 2022. “My wife always said, ‘5 years. Build it, sell it, and be done.’ Well we missed it by 20 years,” said Strong. “It’s been great. It’s been a great place to finish raising kids and get them graduated and out. The community has been very supportive and have been great the whole 30 years I’ve been in town.”
Kearney Hub
Public can learn about Central, Dawson power's merger
HOLDREGE — The public will have multiple opportunities to ask questions and learn about the proposed merger of Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and Dawson Public Power District, according to a CNPPID press release. Open houses will take place Oct. 12 in Holdrege, Oct. 13 in Lexington,...
Kearney Hub
Insulin syringe maker facility in Holdrege celebrates spinoff
HOLDREGE — Embecta, the largest manufacturer of the world’s insulin syringes, conducted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday at its Holdrege facility to celebrate its spinoff earlier this year from parent company Becton-Dickinson and Co., also known as BD. Ron Tillery, executive director of the Phelps County Development Corp., spoke...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kearney Hub
Oct. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Kearney Hub
Kearney police bringing bounce houses to Faith & Blue event Thursday
Brian Spaulding's parents found his body in a home he shared with roommates after he didn't show up for work and didn't answer his phone. His fatal shooting remains a mystery: Spaulding, a chiropractic assistant and massage therapist whose interests ranged from home-brewed beer to jiu jitsu, didn't do drugs, wasn't in a gang and lived close to the house where he was born. Spaulding's parents, now both in their 70s, are haunted by his death. But getting closure on the 2017 slaying seems increasingly unlikely as police in Portland, Oregon, confront a spike in shootings and murders at the same time the department struggles to fill more than 100 officer vacancies. The detective originally assigned to investigate Brian's death left in 2020 in a wave of retirements and the detective assigned to it now is swamped with fresh cases from a homicide rate that's increased 207% since 2019. "It's unsolved. And because of the huge increase of homicides here in Portland, the detectives are just strapped," said George Spaulding, who has his son's signature tattooed on his arm with Brian's trademark saying, "Prove it." In cities across the U.S., an increase in violent crime is colliding with fewer police officers. From Philadelphia to Portland to Los Angeles, officers worn out by the pandemic and disillusioned over calls to divest from policing following George Floyd's murder by police are quitting or retiring early at the same time homicide rates and shootings are rising. Departments are scrambling to recruit in a tight labor market at the same time they rethink what services they can provide and what role police should play in communities. Many have shifted veteran officers to patrol, breaking up specialized teams built up over decades like those for traffic enforcement, narcotics, vice and canine units, in order to keep up with 911 calls.
1011now.com
Remains found in Clay County identified as missing Columbus woman
HARVARD, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol has identified remains found near Harvard as 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus. Garnett had been missing since September 16. Troopers suspect foul play and are investigating the case as a homicide, though they said they don’t believe there’s an ongoing threat to...
Body of Nebraska woman missing since last month found; homicide suspected
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — The Nebraska State Patrol is able to release additional information regarding the discovery of a deceased individual Wednesday morning just east of Harvard. Following preliminary investigation, investigators believe the remains are those of Jasmine Garnett, 25, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since September...
klkntv.com
Authorities suspect homicide after body found on rural road in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol has identified the body of a woman who was found on a road just east of Harvard. Investigators think the remains are those of 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett of Columbus, who had been missing since Sept. 16. The body was found by...
Kearney Hub
Former Ravenna nursing home building under new ownership
RAVENNA — A former nursing home building in Ravenna has a new owner. Schaneman Properties of Kearney purchased the former Ravenna Good Samaritan Society property for $75,000 on Aug. 31, according to the Buffalo County Assessor website. The nursing home facility closed in December due to ongoing staffing challenges,...
WOWT
NSP investigates body found near Harvard, foul play suspected
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - An investigation with the Nebraska State Patrol is ongoing after a body was found dead Tuesday morning. A person reported the body to Clay County Sheriff’s Office when they found the body working in the area near Harvard according to the release. Officials say...
Kearney Hub
Hy-Vee has gluten-free open house Oct. 15
KEARNEY — Join Kaiti George, the Kearney Hy-Vee’s registered dietitian, for the Gluten Free Open House and Sampling Event from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 15 in the tasting room at Hy-Vee at 5212 Third Ave. The team will showcase over 50 gluten-free foods and beverages found in the...
Comments / 0