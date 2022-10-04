ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rigby, ID

Post Register

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rigby stunned as Highland rallies for 43-42 win

Rhidge Barela had just removed his helmet, revealing a ski mask to protect him from the chilly temperatures, when he started to describe the biggest play of his life. As the junior receiver tried to talk about the play, the game-winning two-point conversion in Highland’s stunning 43-42 win over Rigby Friday night, he smiled. Words eluded him.
RIGBY, ID
Post Register

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: South Fremont downs Teton in 3A showdown

ST. ANTHONY - Friday night was a big night for the South Fremont Cougars and the Teton Timberwolves as they entered their first Mountain Rivers Conference showdown of the season. South Fremont came into the game with one loss after a tough defeat at Snake River last week. Teton entered the matchup undefeated on the season. After a tou h back and forth battle, South Fremont came out on top defeating the Timberwolves 28-26. The Cougars set the tone early with their running attack, led by Hunter Hobbs, who scored the first touchdown of the game to give the Cougars the early 6-0 lead. The Timberwolves countered using their fast-paced offensive attack, with Timberwolves quarterback Jack Nelson throwing a 37-yard touchdown pass to Thomas Heuseveldt just after South Fremont’s touchdown.
SAINT ANTHONY, ID
Post Register

Blackfoot holds on to fifth spot in 4A poll

The Blackfoot Broncos dropped another spot in the state media’s 4A prep football poll following a loss to 5A foe Highland last week. Blackfoot is now sitting in the No. 5 spot in the state. A loss to Rigby last week pushed Skyline out of the top spot in...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Post Register

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Ready for the Civil War game

The spirited Civil War rivalry football game between Hillcrest and Bonneville had been a bit one-sided until last season. The Bees snapped a seven-game losing streak against the Knights with a thrilling 14-11win. The win, combined with an upset of Shelley, was enough to earn Bonneville an eventual playoff berth. The loss for Hillcrest was just another painful part of a winless season.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Idaho State Journal

Interstate 15 southbound shut down near Blackfoot because of numerous wrecks

Interstate 15 southbound near Blackfoot has been completely shut down because of several wrecks that occurred on the stretch of freeway Friday afternoon. The first crash occurred around 1:45 p.m. and involved two semis north of Blackfoot, state police said. This wreck was followed by several others on the same stretch of Interstate 15 southbound north of Blackfoot, causing state police to close all southbound lanes between the Shelley and Blackfoot exits. State police said two people were injured in the crashes. Both were transported via ambulances to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Their names and conditions have not been released. Motorists should avoid Interstate 15 in the area of the wrecks until further notice.
BLACKFOOT, ID
Post Register

Skyline teacher honored as Idaho Art Educator of the Year

Alison Bailey of Skyline High School in Idaho Falls School District 91 is being honored Friday as the Idaho Art Educator of the Year by the Idaho Art Education Association for the 2022-23 school year. Skyline Principal Joshua Newell feels that no one deserves the title more than Bailey.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Idaho Falls man admits to raping teen girl

An Idaho Falls man has been charged with multiple felonies after he reportedly admitted to raping a teenage girl multiple times. Travis James Chapman, 32, reportedly raped the then-16-year-old victim in June after she had run away from home.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Idaho Falls man reportedly attacked woman with hammer

An Idaho Falls man was arrested Thursday after he reportedly attacked a woman with a hammer. A probable cause affidavit states Logan Scott Barnett, 30, hit the victim in the shoulder. An Idaho Falls Police Department officer wrote in the probable cause affidavit that he observed a bruise on the victim’s shoulder that matched the head of the hammer at the scene.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

UPDATE: I-15 back open near Blackfoot after multiple crashes

BLACKFOOT — The southbound lanes of I-15 are blocked near Blackfoot after two semis and at least one other vehicle were involved in a crash Friday afternoon. It happened around 1:15 p.m. and traffic is being diverted off the freeway at exit 98. It’s unknown if anyone was injured...
BLACKFOOT, ID
idahoednews.org

Idaho Falls patrons voice concerns about proposed $250 million bond

Their numbers were few, but their concerns were many. Around a dozen patrons showed up Tuesday for the early portion of the Idaho Falls School District’s first of four open houses aimed at sharing information about its record-breaking $250 million bond issue set for the November ballot. The event, held at the Idaho Falls Activity Center, ran from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., with patrons coming and going throughout the evening.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Authorities release name of man killed in crash on local highway

A 24-year-old Blackfoot man died Sunday morning as the result of injuries he sustained in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 91 in Bingham County, authorities said. The crash occurred around 7:22 a.m. Sunday on the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 91 in Bingham County near the Sage Hill Truck Stop & Casino, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police. Colby John Platt, who died in the crash,...
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID

