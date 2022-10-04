Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Post Register
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Skyline earns tough win over Blackfoot, 28-21
BLACKFOOT -- Skyline and Blackfoot have been ranked in the top five of the 4A state media poll all season, and the reasons why showed when they clashed at Hartkopf Field Friday night in a key 4A District 6 matchup. In a game that was played cleanly as far as...
Post Register
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rigby stunned as Highland rallies for 43-42 win
Rhidge Barela had just removed his helmet, revealing a ski mask to protect him from the chilly temperatures, when he started to describe the biggest play of his life. As the junior receiver tried to talk about the play, the game-winning two-point conversion in Highland’s stunning 43-42 win over Rigby Friday night, he smiled. Words eluded him.
Post Register
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: South Fremont downs Teton in 3A showdown
ST. ANTHONY - Friday night was a big night for the South Fremont Cougars and the Teton Timberwolves as they entered their first Mountain Rivers Conference showdown of the season. South Fremont came into the game with one loss after a tough defeat at Snake River last week. Teton entered the matchup undefeated on the season. After a tou h back and forth battle, South Fremont came out on top defeating the Timberwolves 28-26. The Cougars set the tone early with their running attack, led by Hunter Hobbs, who scored the first touchdown of the game to give the Cougars the early 6-0 lead. The Timberwolves countered using their fast-paced offensive attack, with Timberwolves quarterback Jack Nelson throwing a 37-yard touchdown pass to Thomas Heuseveldt just after South Fremont’s touchdown.
Post Register
Blackfoot holds on to fifth spot in 4A poll
The Blackfoot Broncos dropped another spot in the state media’s 4A prep football poll following a loss to 5A foe Highland last week. Blackfoot is now sitting in the No. 5 spot in the state. A loss to Rigby last week pushed Skyline out of the top spot in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Post Register
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Ready for the Civil War game
The spirited Civil War rivalry football game between Hillcrest and Bonneville had been a bit one-sided until last season. The Bees snapped a seven-game losing streak against the Knights with a thrilling 14-11win. The win, combined with an upset of Shelley, was enough to earn Bonneville an eventual playoff berth. The loss for Hillcrest was just another painful part of a winless season.
Interstate 15 southbound shut down near Blackfoot because of numerous wrecks
Interstate 15 southbound near Blackfoot has been completely shut down because of several wrecks that occurred on the stretch of freeway Friday afternoon. The first crash occurred around 1:45 p.m. and involved two semis north of Blackfoot, state police said. This wreck was followed by several others on the same stretch of Interstate 15 southbound north of Blackfoot, causing state police to close all southbound lanes between the Shelley and Blackfoot exits. State police said two people were injured in the crashes. Both were transported via ambulances to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Their names and conditions have not been released. Motorists should avoid Interstate 15 in the area of the wrecks until further notice.
Post Register
Skyline teacher honored as Idaho Art Educator of the Year
Alison Bailey of Skyline High School in Idaho Falls School District 91 is being honored Friday as the Idaho Art Educator of the Year by the Idaho Art Education Association for the 2022-23 school year. Skyline Principal Joshua Newell feels that no one deserves the title more than Bailey.
Post Register
Idaho Falls man admits to raping teen girl
An Idaho Falls man has been charged with multiple felonies after he reportedly admitted to raping a teenage girl multiple times. Travis James Chapman, 32, reportedly raped the then-16-year-old victim in June after she had run away from home.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Post Register
Idaho Falls man reportedly attacked woman with hammer
An Idaho Falls man was arrested Thursday after he reportedly attacked a woman with a hammer. A probable cause affidavit states Logan Scott Barnett, 30, hit the victim in the shoulder. An Idaho Falls Police Department officer wrote in the probable cause affidavit that he observed a bruise on the victim’s shoulder that matched the head of the hammer at the scene.
Where Will You Find The Best Chinese Food in Idaho?
Right off the bat, I can tell you it isn't in Boise. Bummer - I know. But, with that being established right off the bat, there's a chance that a Chinese restaurant in Boise could actually top the number one spot for Chinese food in Idaho... right?. According to a...
eastidahonews.com
UPDATE: I-15 back open near Blackfoot after multiple crashes
BLACKFOOT — The southbound lanes of I-15 are blocked near Blackfoot after two semis and at least one other vehicle were involved in a crash Friday afternoon. It happened around 1:15 p.m. and traffic is being diverted off the freeway at exit 98. It’s unknown if anyone was injured...
idahoednews.org
Idaho Falls patrons voice concerns about proposed $250 million bond
Their numbers were few, but their concerns were many. Around a dozen patrons showed up Tuesday for the early portion of the Idaho Falls School District’s first of four open houses aimed at sharing information about its record-breaking $250 million bond issue set for the November ballot. The event, held at the Idaho Falls Activity Center, ran from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., with patrons coming and going throughout the evening.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popular Idaho restaurant closed due to increased food and wage costs
A popular restaurant that was a favorite among the locals has unfortunately closed its doors, citing increased food and wage costs as the main catalysts for the closure. Read on to learn more.
eastidahonews.com
Local farmers hosting annual potato dig for the community this weekend
IDAHO FALLS – Amid inflation and soaring gas and food prices, many families have felt a strain on their bank accounts. Certain grocery items may not be as attainable as they used to be. A local farm is hoping to provide some relief. Vista Valley Ag, a potato farm...
Idaho Falls – Rexburg area employers offer jobs, careers at Oct. 5 hiring event
Multiple employers who are ready to hire qualified applicants will be on hand at a hiring event Oct. 5. The post Idaho Falls – Rexburg area employers offer jobs, careers at Oct. 5 hiring event appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
UPDATE: ISP releases details about crash involving multiple vehicles on I-15
Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at 1:16 P.M., on Interstate 15 at mile marker 96, in Bingham County. A 1998 Peterbilt semi-truck pulling double semi-trailers was stopped in the lane of travel southbound on I-15. A 2014 Freightliner semi-truck and...
Blackfoot man killed in early morning accident
The driver of the Jeep was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The post Blackfoot man killed in early morning accident appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Looking back: Rigby man’s hand amputated, teen confesses to blackmail and explosive chemicals injure boy
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Oct. 3 to Oct. 9 in east Idaho history. RIGBY — A Rigby man was involved in an accident that required his right hand be amputated, The Teton Peak reported on Oct. 8, 1903.
eastidahonews.com
Man in critical condition, others hospitalized after crash in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — Three people have been hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Sunnyside Road and Potomac Way in Idaho Falls. The crash occurred at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Jessica Clements. It’s not yet clear what caused the crash, but it...
Authorities release name of man killed in crash on local highway
A 24-year-old Blackfoot man died Sunday morning as the result of injuries he sustained in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 91 in Bingham County, authorities said. The crash occurred around 7:22 a.m. Sunday on the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 91 in Bingham County near the Sage Hill Truck Stop & Casino, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police. Colby John Platt, who died in the crash,...
Comments / 1