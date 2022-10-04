Kelly Ripa is opening up about her struggles with social anxiety. Kelly Ripa has been making viewers smile on daytime TV for more than two decades, but in her new book, Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories, the 51-year-old is reminding fans that you don’t always know when someone is struggling with mental health. Ripa reveals the behind-the-scenes struggles she’s faced with social anxiety disorder that bordered on depression throughout her career in her memoir, according to excerpts shared by Entertainment Tonight.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO