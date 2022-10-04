ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Sharon Nelson
1d ago

If you want to "inspire" change, why don't you get with city officials and offer to build housing? you say families and children shouldn't see this in their community?? how many of the homeless ARE families,children??? admit you're some rich spoiled dude who enjoys pointing out the homeless.... fact: the percentage of people who are 2 paychecks away from being homeless. is higher than you may think. I believe it's near 74%?? I could be wring on 5he number, but as a developer in a downturn in the housing market....walk softly, you could be the next homeless victim.

KRDO

CPW asking Lake Pueblo North Shore Marina boaters for contact info

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The North Shore Marina on Lake Pueblo had its power cut off unexpectedly on Sept. 28. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said the marina was dangerously out of compliance with the National Electrical Code, which governs electrical wiring standards nationwide, according to a preliminary report by an independent electrician hired to review the marina’s wiring system.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Sculpture of local historical figure to be reinstalled

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A bronze sculpture of local historical figure, Winfield Scott Stratton, will be reinstalled at the median on the corner of Pikes Peak and Nevada Avenues late morning. The sculpture was initially taken down for repair and maintenance, which included strengthening the base and washing and waxing the piece. In the early 1870s, […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Pueblo Zoo bids farewell to Mushdog, the Pallas’ Cat

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Zoo said goodbye to one of its beloved residents on Wednesday. The zoo said Mushdog was a charismatic, grumpy old cat who had no problem being right up at the front of his enclosure giving visitors a great view of a species that is usually very elusive.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

More security cameras to be installed along Pueblo Riverwalk in attempt to curb vandalism

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Pueblo is working to put an end to a recent uptick in vandalism along the riverwalk. KRDO This week marks the 22nd anniversary of the opening of the Pueblo Riverwalk and officials want to make sure that visitors continue to enjoy it safely. KRDO The city plans to The post More security cameras to be installed along Pueblo Riverwalk in attempt to curb vandalism appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Largest indoor pickleball facility opens in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Springs Pickleball is having their grand opening, open play week, from Oct. 3-9. Springs Pickleball is the largest indoor pickleball facility in Colorado Springs with eight courts, a practice area, and a player’s lounge. Springs Pickleball was founded by Scott Evans and his wife.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
ngazette.com

The Best Slopper’s Here, Not In Pueblo

The best Slopper in Colorado can be found in Wheat Ridge, not Pueblo. I may have just started a feud with the people of Pueblo with the title of this article, but I can say with certainty that the best Slopper in Colorado can be found at El Aguascalientes Mexican Restaurant in Wheat Ridge.
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
KKTV

Green District opens their second location in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Green District, the Louisville, KY based salad company, has opened their second location in Colorado Springs in Northgate. Green District is a fast casual restaurant for salads, wraps, and grain bowls, said President and CEO Jordan Doepke. “This is our second one that we are...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado SWAT team apprehends armed runaways in tent

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, their SWAT team apprehended two juvenile runaways while they were camping in a tent near an Eastern Pueblo County mobile home park on Wednesday night. A 17-year-old male and a 14-year-old female, that were reportedly romantically involved, broke into a family member's home to steal weapons and ammunition before going on the run.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs pup named a finalist for ‘Top 10 Shelter Dog Makeovers’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A pup in Colorado Springs was named a finalist for the “Top 10 Shelter Dog Makeovers.”. Wahl, a grooming company, issued a news release on Tuesday saying they are working with animal advocate Lee Asher to bring attention to the nationwide contest. The release explains Luna was rescued from a puppy mill and brought to the National Mill Dog Rescue in El Paso County, covered in matS, dirt and sores from years of neglect.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs woman arrested for allegedly taping up and stabbing Tinder date

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs woman was arrested and is facing multiple charges for allegedly tying up a man she met on Tinder and stabbing him inside her apartment. According to Colorado Springs police, the alleged crimes occurred on Wed., Sept. 28 at The Hills Apartment Apartments, located on E. Cache La The post Colorado Springs woman arrested for allegedly taping up and stabbing Tinder date appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Homeowners sell in this Colorado city faster than anywhere else in country

A report recently released by Realtor.com took a dive into what cities around the United States homeowners are likely to stay in the same place for both the longest and shortest periods of time. While no Colorado spots were found on the 'top 10' list of places where homeowners were most likely to stay in the same home for a long time, a city in Colorado topped the list of places where homeowners stay in the same spot for the shortest stint.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

“Miracle Moment” on Lake Pueblo for 95-year-old with passion for sailing

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — On Monday afternoon, Dr. Bill Plauth and his friend Harriet Weidner left StoneCreek of Flying Horse in Colorado Springs for a sail on Lake Pueblo. “It’s just the boat,” said Dr. Plauth. “Just seeing it, brings back memories.” His passion for sailing formed after his parents purchased him a boat at a […]
PUEBLO, CO

Comments / 0

