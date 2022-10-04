Read full article on original website
Sharon Nelson
1d ago
If you want to "inspire" change, why don't you get with city officials and offer to build housing? you say families and children shouldn't see this in their community?? how many of the homeless ARE families,children??? admit you're some rich spoiled dude who enjoys pointing out the homeless.... fact: the percentage of people who are 2 paychecks away from being homeless. is higher than you may think. I believe it's near 74%?? I could be wring on 5he number, but as a developer in a downturn in the housing market....walk softly, you could be the next homeless victim.
Date From Hell: Colorado Tinder Date Takes Dark + Disturbing Turn
Meeting up with strangers on the internet is always a big risk and a Colorado man learned firsthand just how scary it can get. According to a report from KDVR, a Colorado man was held against his will for several hours by a woman he met on Tinder. Colorado Online...
The Conejos Neighborhood Is Gone but Not Forgotten
Chadbourn Gospel Mission in Colorado SpringsPhoto by the author. (Colorado Springs, CO) Over a hundred years ago, the land that is now America the Beautiful Park in Colorado Springs was a bustling working-class neighborhood.
KRDO
CPW asking Lake Pueblo North Shore Marina boaters for contact info
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The North Shore Marina on Lake Pueblo had its power cut off unexpectedly on Sept. 28. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said the marina was dangerously out of compliance with the National Electrical Code, which governs electrical wiring standards nationwide, according to a preliminary report by an independent electrician hired to review the marina’s wiring system.
Sculpture of local historical figure to be reinstalled
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A bronze sculpture of local historical figure, Winfield Scott Stratton, will be reinstalled at the median on the corner of Pikes Peak and Nevada Avenues late morning. The sculpture was initially taken down for repair and maintenance, which included strengthening the base and washing and waxing the piece. In the early 1870s, […]
Multiple arrests in undercover operation by Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to remove two suspect names and photos that the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said should not have been released as part of the undercover operation. (EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — An undercover operation resulted in the arrest of ten suspects, by the Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children […]
Pikes Peak Crime stoppers offering a $10,000 reward
Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $10,000 dollars for any information leading to the arrest of a suspect allegedly involved in the 2021 murder of Jessica Maez.
KRDO
Pueblo Zoo bids farewell to Mushdog, the Pallas’ Cat
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Zoo said goodbye to one of its beloved residents on Wednesday. The zoo said Mushdog was a charismatic, grumpy old cat who had no problem being right up at the front of his enclosure giving visitors a great view of a species that is usually very elusive.
More security cameras to be installed along Pueblo Riverwalk in attempt to curb vandalism
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Pueblo is working to put an end to a recent uptick in vandalism along the riverwalk. KRDO This week marks the 22nd anniversary of the opening of the Pueblo Riverwalk and officials want to make sure that visitors continue to enjoy it safely. KRDO The city plans to The post More security cameras to be installed along Pueblo Riverwalk in attempt to curb vandalism appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Man suspected of murder after a body was found by hikers near Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is suspected of killing 30-year-old Jermaine Trevion Wilson after Wilson’s body was discovered by hikers southwest of Colorado Springs. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is reporting Wilson’s body was found in the 4600 block of Old Stage Road on May 24....
KKTV
Largest indoor pickleball facility opens in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Springs Pickleball is having their grand opening, open play week, from Oct. 3-9. Springs Pickleball is the largest indoor pickleball facility in Colorado Springs with eight courts, a practice area, and a player’s lounge. Springs Pickleball was founded by Scott Evans and his wife.
ngazette.com
The Best Slopper’s Here, Not In Pueblo
The best Slopper in Colorado can be found in Wheat Ridge, not Pueblo. I may have just started a feud with the people of Pueblo with the title of this article, but I can say with certainty that the best Slopper in Colorado can be found at El Aguascalientes Mexican Restaurant in Wheat Ridge.
KKTV
Green District opens their second location in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Green District, the Louisville, KY based salad company, has opened their second location in Colorado Springs in Northgate. Green District is a fast casual restaurant for salads, wraps, and grain bowls, said President and CEO Jordan Doepke. “This is our second one that we are...
Colorado SWAT team apprehends armed runaways in tent
According to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, their SWAT team apprehended two juvenile runaways while they were camping in a tent near an Eastern Pueblo County mobile home park on Wednesday night. A 17-year-old male and a 14-year-old female, that were reportedly romantically involved, broke into a family member's home to steal weapons and ammunition before going on the run.
KKTV
Colorado Springs pup named a finalist for ‘Top 10 Shelter Dog Makeovers’
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A pup in Colorado Springs was named a finalist for the “Top 10 Shelter Dog Makeovers.”. Wahl, a grooming company, issued a news release on Tuesday saying they are working with animal advocate Lee Asher to bring attention to the nationwide contest. The release explains Luna was rescued from a puppy mill and brought to the National Mill Dog Rescue in El Paso County, covered in matS, dirt and sores from years of neglect.
Fire extinguished at apartment complex, cause determined to be food left on stove
UPDATE: WEDNESDAY 10/5/2022 6:10 p.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — According to CSFD, the people who lived in the apartment left food cooking on the stove and forgot about it when they left the apartment. Neighbors called the fire department when they realized there was smoke coming from the unit. CSFD said the fire was put out […]
A triple-dip La Niña winter: what it means for Colorado
For a rare third year in a row, a La Niña weather pattern is set to take hold of Colorado this winter.
Colorado Springs woman arrested for allegedly taping up and stabbing Tinder date
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs woman was arrested and is facing multiple charges for allegedly tying up a man she met on Tinder and stabbing him inside her apartment. According to Colorado Springs police, the alleged crimes occurred on Wed., Sept. 28 at The Hills Apartment Apartments, located on E. Cache La The post Colorado Springs woman arrested for allegedly taping up and stabbing Tinder date appeared first on KRDO.
6 haunted houses in Colorado to check out this Halloween season
Looking for a spooky thrill this October? Here are six haunted houses around Colorado to check out this season. Aftermath Haunted House, Cañon City Dates and hours: 7-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, 15, 22, 29 Prices: Buy tickets in Cañon City Area Recreation and Park District community room, $20, $40 fast pass, 12 and younger...
Homeowners sell in this Colorado city faster than anywhere else in country
A report recently released by Realtor.com took a dive into what cities around the United States homeowners are likely to stay in the same place for both the longest and shortest periods of time. While no Colorado spots were found on the 'top 10' list of places where homeowners were most likely to stay in the same home for a long time, a city in Colorado topped the list of places where homeowners stay in the same spot for the shortest stint.
“Miracle Moment” on Lake Pueblo for 95-year-old with passion for sailing
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — On Monday afternoon, Dr. Bill Plauth and his friend Harriet Weidner left StoneCreek of Flying Horse in Colorado Springs for a sail on Lake Pueblo. “It’s just the boat,” said Dr. Plauth. “Just seeing it, brings back memories.” His passion for sailing formed after his parents purchased him a boat at a […]
