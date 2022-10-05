Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
UNK golfers rewrite record book in Florida tournament
DESTIN, Fla. – The University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s golf team shot a school-record 54-hole score of 919 to place sixth at the Golfweek Division II Invitational Tuesday in Destin, Fla. The 10-team, three-day event was held at the Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort at the par...
Kearney Hub
Public can learn about Central, Dawson power's merger
HOLDREGE — The public will have multiple opportunities to ask questions and learn about the proposed merger of Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and Dawson Public Power District, according to a CNPPID press release. Open houses will take place Oct. 12 in Holdrege, Oct. 13 in Lexington,...
Kearney Hub
Jazz musician, Holdrege native to play Saturday at The Tassel
HOLDREGE — To get an idea of what Doug Anderson’s concert at The Tassel on Saturday will sound like, imagine dropping in at the Village Vanguard in New York City on a Sunday afternoon in the 1960s. “I’m getting together with two other guys to make a traditional...
Kearney Hub
Kearney Catholic slips up late in 41-21 loss to Ord
KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic trailed 28-21 entering the fourth quarter before late runs and turnovers flipped the table toward Ord in the 41-21 loss. Despite the late-game mistakes, Kearney Catholic coach Rashawn Harvey was pleased with the Stars’ performance against one of the top teams in Class C2.
Kearney Hub
Kearney first grade students blown away in STEM project
KEARNEY — The first question Holly Johnson’s first graders asked when she told them they would be doing a project centered around “The Three Little Pigs” was if they could eat them. Johnson’s class isn’t filled with wolf cubs eager to gobble up piglets, but giddy...
KSNB Local4
2nd Street reopened in downtown Hastings
The Pet Blessing at St. Mark's Episcopal Pro-Cathedral in Hastings will be held Sunday, October 9 after the 10 a.m. service. Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the Houston County Jail, accompanied by attorney Dustin Fowler. Photo from October 6, 2022. Working for the Weekend 10-6-22 Updated: 22 hours ago.
Kearney Hub
Kearney police bringing bounce houses to Faith & Blue event Thursday
Brian Spaulding's parents found his body in a home he shared with roommates after he didn't show up for work and didn't answer his phone. His fatal shooting remains a mystery: Spaulding, a chiropractic assistant and massage therapist whose interests ranged from home-brewed beer to jiu jitsu, didn't do drugs, wasn't in a gang and lived close to the house where he was born. Spaulding's parents, now both in their 70s, are haunted by his death. But getting closure on the 2017 slaying seems increasingly unlikely as police in Portland, Oregon, confront a spike in shootings and murders at the same time the department struggles to fill more than 100 officer vacancies. The detective originally assigned to investigate Brian's death left in 2020 in a wave of retirements and the detective assigned to it now is swamped with fresh cases from a homicide rate that's increased 207% since 2019. "It's unsolved. And because of the huge increase of homicides here in Portland, the detectives are just strapped," said George Spaulding, who has his son's signature tattooed on his arm with Brian's trademark saying, "Prove it." In cities across the U.S., an increase in violent crime is colliding with fewer police officers. From Philadelphia to Portland to Los Angeles, officers worn out by the pandemic and disillusioned over calls to divest from policing following George Floyd's murder by police are quitting or retiring early at the same time homicide rates and shootings are rising. Departments are scrambling to recruit in a tight labor market at the same time they rethink what services they can provide and what role police should play in communities. Many have shifted veteran officers to patrol, breaking up specialized teams built up over decades like those for traffic enforcement, narcotics, vice and canine units, in order to keep up with 911 calls.
KSNB Local4
Pet blessing happening in Hastings
Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the Houston County Jail, accompanied by attorney Dustin Fowler. Photo from October 6, 2022. Fun events happening in the tri-cities this weekend. Election just over a month Away. Updated: 22 hours ago. Local4 News at 5.
Kearney Hub
Insulin syringe maker facility in Holdrege celebrates spinoff
HOLDREGE — Embecta, the largest manufacturer of the world’s insulin syringes, conducted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday at its Holdrege facility to celebrate its spinoff earlier this year from parent company Becton-Dickinson and Co., also known as BD. Ron Tillery, executive director of the Phelps County Development Corp., spoke...
Kearney Hub
Amherst wins both matches in home triangular
AMHERST — Amherst came away with a pair of victories in its home triangular Thursday night with Axtell and Pleasanton. After losing the first set to Axtell 23-25, the Broncos (21-4) dominated the Wildcats 25-16, 25-15 and then 25-21, 25-17 against Pleasanton. “We had a great game Tuesday and...
klkntv.com
Authorities suspect homicide after body found on rural road in Nebraska
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — The Nebraska State Patrol is able to release additional information regarding the discovery of a deceased individual Wednesday morning just east of Harvard. Following preliminary investigation, investigators believe the remains are those of Jasmine Garnett, 25, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since September...
Kearney Hub
Oct. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Kearney Hub
The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard and estate sales around Kearney.
Kearney Hub
S-E-M dominates in fourth quarter to remain undefeated, knock off Red Cloud
SUMNER — S-E-M rallied for 18 points in the fourth quarter to knock off previously unbeaten Red Cloud 54-36 Friday afternoon in Sumner. After entering the fourth quarter tied at 36, the undefeated Mustangs took control. It all began on the first play of the fourth quarter when quarterback...
Kearney Hub
Buffalo County Democrats to host gubernatorial candidate
KEARNEY — State Sen. Carol Blood will bring her Democratic campaign for governor to Kearney on Saturday. John Turek of Gibbon, the chair of the Buffalo County Democrats, said Tuesday the campaign confirmed that Blood will conduct a town hall event in Kearney. Blood is from Bellevue and represents District 3 in the Nebraska Legislature.
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol investigating body found near Harvard
HARVARD, Neb. — Nebraska State Patrol said they've started an investigation after finding a body near Harvard on Wednesday. Law enforcement said the body was initially located by a citizen working in the area just east of Harvard — along Road 26 in Clay County. The Clay County...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island teens to trial court for August shootings
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two Grand Island teenagers connected to a number of recent shootings are headed to trial court. A judge Thursday transferred Keean Flores, 17, to trial court on eight felony charges, including conspiracy to commit a felony, attempted assault on a police officer, three counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony, discharging a firearm near a building or vehicle, terroristic threats, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a juvenile offender. The judge dismissed six other charges against Flores. He is being held at the Nebraska Correctional Youth Facility.
News Channel Nebraska
Accident on Merrick County still being investigated
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. - A Hall County man is recovering from injuries after a motorcycle accident. On Wednesday around 10:40 pm, Merrick County Deputies were called to a motorcycle accident on 2nd Road and I Road, about 11 miles northeast of Grand Island. Authorities concluded that the motorcycle was traveling...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island juveniles arrested after attempted robbery at Pier Park
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two Grand Island juveniles were arrested after an attempted robbery Tuesday night, where a fake gun was pointed at two women. It happened around 6:30 p.m. at Pier Park. Grand Island Police said two women from St. Paul were sitting in their vehicle when a...
