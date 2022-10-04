Read full article on original website
Ruby E Caskey obituary 1936~2022
Ruby E Caskey, 86 of Chambersburg, PA passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022 at the home of her daughter, Debra Isenberger of Orrstown, PA. Ruby was born in Littlestown, PA the daughter of the late Irvin J. & Oneida K. (Rineman) Lippy. Her husband, James E. Caskey, Sr. died September 4, 2018.
Jack Harvey “Pete” Spriggs 1937~2022
Jack Harvey “Pete” Spriggs, age 84, of Harrisburg, PA, formerly of McConnellsburg, PA, went to be with his Lord and Savor on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. Pete was born on December 25, 1937, in McConnellsburg, PA, the son of...
Donald “Don” L Eberly obituary 1944~2022
Mr. Donald “Don” L Eberly, 78, of Fayetteville, PA and formerly of Mont Alto, PA passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, October 5, 2022, in his home. Born June 14, 1944 in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of the late Crawford C. and Margaret E. (Keefer) Eberly. Don graduated...
Steven Douglas Harris obituary 1957~2022
Steven Douglas Harris, 65, of Chambersburg, PA passed away in the Chambersburg Hospital Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Born September 1, 1957 in Sherbrooke Quebec, he was the son of the late Charles Gordon and Elaine Loreinne Harris. He was employed with Johnson Controls for the past 17 years as an...
Chelsea D Heckman obituary 1985~2022
Chelsea D Heckman, 37, of Chambersburg, passed away the morning of Monday, October 3, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. She was born on Saturday, June 29, 1985 in Carlisle, the daughter of Randy Heckman and Diane (Karsner) Heckman Talhelm. Chelsea was a 2003 graduate of the Shippensburg Area Senior High...
Sally Lee Berklite obituary 1938~2022
Mrs. Sally Lee Berklite (Warren), 84, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Saturday evening, October 1, 2022, in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born February 2, 1938 in Shippensburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late John and Hulda (Cressler) Warren. Mrs. Berklite graduated from Shippensburg High School with the Class of...
William E “Bill” Brown obituary 1952~2022
Mr. William E “Bill” Brown, 70, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022, in the Waynesboro Hospital. Born Feb 24, 1952, in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of the late Wilbur Brown, Sr., and Fanny (Rowe) Rock. Mr. Brown served his country faithfully and honorably...
Civil War Re-enactor indicted for planting pipe bomb at Cedar Creek Battlefield – Gerald Drake also charged with stalking and mailing threatening letters
HARRISONBURG, Va. – A federal grand jury in Charlottesville has indicted Gerald Leonard Drake, 63, from Winchester, Va., for mailing threatening letters, stalking, and planting a pipe bomb at the Cedar Creek Battlefield in Middletown, Virginia during a Civil War reenactment event in 2017. In the mailings sent to victims and two newspapers, Drake purported to be a member of Antifa and threatened harm, including referencing the Unite the Right riots in Charlottesville.
Mary Grace Strite obituary 1931~2022
Mary Grace Strite, 90, of Chambersburg went home to be with her Savior on September 30, 2022, in her home surrounded by loving family. Born on November 23, 1931, in Lititz, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Max and Mary Clugston. She married Clarence B. Strite on December...
Alice E Moore obituary 1935~2022
Alice E Moore, 86, of Chambersburg, passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022 at Paramount Senior Living. Born December 25, 1935 in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of the late Robert Joseph and Francis May (Cuff) Barton. Alice was a devoted mother, grandmother and friend. She was employed at Letterkenny...
Civil War reenactor accused of posing as ‘antifa’ in plot to bomb historic Virginia battlefield
On September 23, 2017, the Cedar Creek Battlefield Foundation received a letter in the mail. Contained within was an explicit threat of violence -- supposedly from "antifa" -- and a demand that they cancel an upcoming re-enactment. Then, authorities discovered a bomb.
Dorothy “Jean” McNew obituary 1925~2022
Dorothy “Jean” McNew, 97, of Fayetteville, passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born August 17, 1925 in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of the late Irvin and Nettie West Ulrich. Jean was employed as a dietary aide at South Mountain Restoration Center until...
The Story of the Orange Dress: Ashburn-Based Private Chef Turned Heads at her Wedding in Local Berryville, VA
ASHBURN, Va., Oct 06, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Private Chef and Owner of Fleur de Cuisine, Natalie Ramos (now Natalie Vaughn), has shared her story about overcoming adversity on her way to success in building her chef and catering business in Loudoun County, Virginia. Through sharing her story about growing up in Brooklyn, New York’s housing projects, Natalie has gained a large following for her strength, willingness, and determination for overcoming obstacles that led to her personal and professional success.
F&M donation: $5,000 to AHA
F&M Trust recently presented a $5,000 donation to the American Heart Association, Capital Region in support of its mission to be a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. The American Heart Association (AHA) has invested more than $5 billion in research, making it the largest not-for-profit funding source for cardiovascular disease next to the federal government.
PSP brings charges: Animal abuse at area turkey farms
Pennsylvania State Police today announced they filed animal abuse and cruelty charges against 11 people following a long and involved investigation. The charges allege inhumane treatment of turkeys at seven farms across central and southeastern Pennsylvania. Criminal complaints filed by Corporal Michael Spada, animal cruelty officer in the Bureau of...
Donna Marie Batzel obituary 1959~2022
Donna Marie Batzel, 62, of Chambersburg, PA passed away at the Chambersburg Hospital on Sunday, September 25, 2022. Born December 25, 1959 in Scranton, PA she was the daughter of the late Robert E. Batzel and Sandra Lee (Hall) Enslin. Donna is survived by her two children; Dawn Batzel of...
Sandra K Mowen Mills obituary 1948~2022
Sandra K Mowen Mills, 74, of Chambersburg, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born April 27, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Martin I. and Martha Mellott Mowen. Her beloved husband, Delnore F. “Dilly” Mills, preceded...
West Virginia man admits to distributing drug called ‘boot’—what is that?
A West Virginia man has admitted to his role in a conspiracy to traffic a drug known as "boot" from Maryland to Berkeley and Jefferson counties.
Virginia K Fry obituary 1927~2022
Virginia K Fry, 95, of Carlisle passed away Saturday October 1, 2022 in the Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home, Carlisle. She was born May 17, 1927 in Carlisle a daughter of Fred H. and Gladys Morrison Griffie. Mrs. Fry was preceded in death by her husband James E. Fry. She...
Tracy Lee Salisbury obituary 1961~2022
Tracy Lee Salisbury, 60, of Newville passed away Friday September 30, 2022 in his home. He was born December 18, 1961 in Carlisle the son of the late Eugene L. Salisbury, and Doris Jean Brown Salisbury of Newville. He was a graduate of Big Spring High School, and Shippenburg University....
