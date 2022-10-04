ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cache, OK

kswo.com

Abandoned house is a total loss after Comanche County fire

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County fire crews responded to a structure fire at Miller Road and Trail Road near Elgin Friday morning. It happened around 3:00 at an abandoned house. According to the Comanche County Emergency Management Department, when firefighters got to the scene they found an abandoned home engulfed in flames and began working immediately to put the fire out.
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
texomashomepage.com

Wichita Falls Police SWAT on Grant Street

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – The Wichita Falls Police SWAT team had a house surrounded in the 2100 block of Grant Street Thursday evening. Around 5:30 p.m. authorities served a search warrant at a house on Grant Street near Avenue K. According to a police Sergeant on the scene, two...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Firefighters battle fire on Grandview E

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department extinguished a house fire Thursday in the 1600 block of Grandview E. Our photographer on scene could see smoke showing around 1 p.m. No injuries have been reported at this time. This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Marlow man sent to hospital after Motorcycle hits deer

MARLOW, Okla. (KSWO) - A Stephens County man was taken to the hospital after crashing his motorcycle. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the 48 year old was driving his motorcycle southbound on Heffington in Marlow Thursday night when a deer crossed in front of him. He was taken by...
MARLOW, OK
newschannel6now.com

Heavy police presence at Avenue K, Grant Street

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating a house at Avenue K and Grant Street. A SWAT team is on scene, and WFPD PIO Sgt. Charlie Eipper said law enforcement is searching a house in the area. Two people found inside the home were taken...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
texomashomepage.com

Another hearing reset for mother of dead boy

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The trial of a mother of an 11-year-old boy police say was tortured to death and left in an abandoned car in Wichita Falls is no closer after another pretrial hearing was canceled. Stormy Johnson appeared in 30th District Court Friday morning, Oct. 7, 2022,...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Furry Friend Friday: Husky Mix

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s Furry Friend Friday, so 7News visited with Roy Rodrick, the Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent, to visit this week’s adoptable pet. Rodrick spoke with us about this week’s adoptable pet, a 4-month-old Husky mix picked up as a stray. He is available now.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Frontier Army Days

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill will be hosting their Frontier Army Days event this weekend. 7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the Community Relations Liaison, about the upcoming event and what it entails. The Fort Sill Frontier Army Days kick off at 7 a.m. on Saturday, October 8th, at...
FORT SILL, OK
KLAW 101

Lawton Once Again ‘Most Dangerous’ Metro City In Oklahoma

Over the last two years, we've all watched the crime rates in Lawton sharply rise. The city council, mayor's office, and police department brass have done what they can to suppress news of this growing violent trend, but statistics rarely lie. Old Lawton is pushing back into existence. Historically, Lawton's...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Chisholm Trail Heritage Center hosts art exhibit

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Chisholm Trail Heritage Center held put a spotlight on an artist whose work has been displayed all over the state. The reception was held Thursday night and focused on the work of Mike Larsen. Larsen is a painter and sculptor, and his work has been...
DUNCAN, OK
kswo.com

Pizza fundraiser event for Comanche Fire Department

COMANCHE, Okla. (KSWO) - People in Comanche were given a chance to have a special kind of pizza delivery Thursday evening, while helping out local first responders. Pride Pizza teamed up with the Comanche Fire Department for the “Pizza and Prevention” event, where firefighters making the night’s deliveries.
COMANCHE, OK
texomashomepage.com

GoFundMe set up for surviving victim of fatal crash

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The family of the surviving victim of a fatal head-on crash in Wichita Falls on Sunday morning is asking for help as she recovers from the serious injuries she sustained. According to police, shortly before 2 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, officers responded to a...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
texomashomepage.com

Man arrested for shooting reported as accidental

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man has been arrested for a September shooting originally reported as accidental. A shooting on Glenwood Avenue on Monday, September 19 was reported by the boyfriend of the victim as accidental, but now the boyfriend is in jail with a $100,000 bond for aggravated assault.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
livelifebehappytravel.com

Oklahoma's Holy City

The last thing you would expect to see in the middle of nowhere in Oklahoma, is an ancient looking city made of stone with a stunning backdrop of mountains. Located in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge near Medicine Park, the Holy City was built in the 1930’s to resemble Old Jerusalem and serve as a venue for "The Prince of Peace" passion play. The performance is still held yearly on Easter morning.
CACHE, OK
kswo.com

Man wanted for murder arrested by Lawton police

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man wanted for second degree murder has been arrested, according to the Lawton Police Department. An arrest warrant for Michael Timms was issued on September 23 in the death of John Donaldson at an apartment complex near NW 63rd and Oak Ave. According to court...
LAWTON, OK

