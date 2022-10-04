Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Popular discount supermarket chain opening another new store location in Louisiana this monthKristen WaltersLaplace, LA
Mike Detillier continues to light up the Sports Media World with Louisiana CharmJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
Poor officiating affects another Saints gameTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
NOLA.com
James Gill: How a NOPD criminal investigation favored this pal of LaToya Cantrell
Jay Banks was a member of the New Orleans City Council last year when he allegedly boasted that he could have a political opponent bumped off and “no one would know.”. He was probably right. More than half the homicides in New Orleans go unsolved by a chronically depleted police department that sent no fewer than seven of the city's finest to serve a misdemeanor summons on the object of Banks' ire, Belden “Noonie Man” Batiste.
NOLA.com
Plans to redeploy NOPD cops and hire civilian workers underway; city goes a week without a murder
Two weeks ago, Superintendent Shaun Ferguson announced the New Orleans Police Department would redeploy 75 officers to patrol shifts and create up to 75 civilian jobs to tackle a violent crime surge and police manpower shortage that have left the city reeling. More uniformed cops hit the streets Sept. 25,...
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Questions over punishment for former NOPD Captain accused of double-dipping
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A day after the NOPD demoted Captain Sabrina Richardson to Lieutenant, Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson announced who will take her place. Wayne DeLarge has been promoted from Lieutenant to Captain of the NOPD’s Third District, which covers Gentilly and Lakeview. Sabrina Richardson was the subject...
WDSU
New Orleans homeowner concerned with overflowing dumpster on her street
NEW ORLEANS — Flies swarming her home and a strong stench in the air. Those are the issues a New Orleans homeowner says she faced due to an overflowing dumpster on her street. Anita Mouton said the dumpster on N. Robertson Street was just picked up Friday, after she...
Mayor says NOLA crime surge is due to domestic crime, not random people
Now having the top murder rate in the nation, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is discussing her plan to curb homicides and why she feels politics stands in the way.
fox8live.com
NOPD Captain Sabrina Richardson, subject of a series of FOX 8 investigations, demoted
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department has demoted a high-ranking officer who was the subject of a series of FOX 8 investigations. The NOPD demoted Sabrina Richardson from Captain to Lieutenant. She will no longer lead the NOPD’s Third District, which includes the Gentilly and Lakeview neighborhoods.
Third district gets new commanding officer
NOPD has promoted Lieutenant Wayne DeLarge to the rank of Captain. He will assume command of the Third District. Prior to his promotion, DeLarge was assigned to the Seventh District where he served as second in command.
NOLA.com
17-year-old shot dead near Mid-City Baskin-Robbins, police say
A 17-year-old was shot dead near the Baskin-Robbins and Rouses on North Carrolton in Mid-City late Friday, New Orleans police said. Police received the call of the shooting in the 400 block of North Carrollton Avenue (map) just after 9:30 p.m. Paramedics pronounced the male victim dead at the scene, according to the NOPD. The victim was not identified.
NOLA.com
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell travels to Amsterdam for conference
In her third trip to Europe since June, Mayor LaToya Cantrell is traveling to Amsterdam this weekend to attend an “innovation” conference, her administration said Friday afternoon. Cantrell was leaving Friday for the Bloomberg CityLab Conference and Mayors Innovation Studio. She is set to return Tuesday. Since the...
fox8live.com
Four New Orleans restaurants robbed over four-day span
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating four similar restaurant burglaries that occurred over a four-day span. A break-in early Saturday morning (Oct. 1) rattled nerves at El Taco Loco on S. Carrollton Avenue in the River Bend area near Uptown New Orleans. “We are feeling less safe...
NOLA.com
Richard's Disposal bailing out of Jackson contract over nonpayment, Mississippi Today reports
As one of two primary New Orleans garbage haulers was filing for bankruptcy protection this week, news broke that the other would cease operations in another major city because it hadn’t been paid. New Orleans-based Richard’s Disposal, Inc., which has been handling garbage pickup in Jackson, Mississippi, on an...
North Shore burglar booked as John Doe after refusing to give deputies his name
On Friday morning, a man was booked into the Tammany Parish Correctional Center under the name "John Doe" for resisting arrest and injuring a deputy after being caught burglarizing a local business.
WDSU
Algiers residents forced to change addresses, city cites public safety
NEW ORLEANS — People living in one Algiers neighborhood are frustrated and in shock after they say their home addresses are abruptly changing. Neighbors say the move impacts two blocks on Brunswick Court. "I'm really just disheartened by this whole thing. This is going to be like starting over,"...
fox8live.com
Father of New Orleans realtor murdered over dirt bike says killer’s punishment doesn’t fit crime
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The West Bank man who lured a New Orleans real estate agent to his home, promising to buy a dirt bike, before killing him, will spend the rest of his life in prison. Thursday, a judge sentenced Jalen Harvey for the murder of 29-year-old Joseph Vindel....
NOLA.com
Manhunt culminates in arrest of suspect who allegedly shot deputy, property manager during eviction
A multi-neighborhood manhunt that closed streets, locked down schools and had drones and helicopters circling the air Wednesday ended with the apprehension of a suspect police say shot a deputy constable and a property manager after they served him with eviction papers at a West Lake Forest apartment building. Warren...
L'Observateur
New Orleans Man Sentenced for Firearms Offense and Misprision of Felony
According to court records, on June 29, 2022, PICARD pleaded guilty to a two-count superseding bill of information charging him with conspiracy to possess a firearm by a felon, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 371, and misprision of felony, knowing a felony has been committed but fails to inform the authorities about it, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 4. The sentence imposed consists of 60 months imprisonment as to the firearms violation and 36 months imprisonment for misprision of a felon, said terms of imprisonment to be served concurrently.
NOLA.com
Jury deadlocks in trial of New Orleans man accused of shooting, running over pregnant woman
A jury hopelessly deadlocked late Friday as it weighed whether a man accused of shooting a pregnant woman, then using her vehicle to drive over her body as her three-year-old child sat strapped into the backseat, committed the crime. Jermaine Brisco, 29, remains charged with second-degree murder, first-degree feticide, obstruction...
Crime and exodus: Residents fleeing New Orleans
A New Orleans real estate agent says crime is taking its toll on the housing market. Craig Mirambell is a real estate agent. He says the market is heading into territory it’s never seen before
Double SWAT roll, Canal blocked in Mid-City
Double SWAT roll, Canal blocked in Mid-City. New Orleans Police have shut down Canal Street between South Dupre to Carrollton Avenue in both directions.
NOLA.com
Is the elusive 9th Ward stadium closer to reality? City Council donates $1 million to effort.
For nearly 15 years, the 9th Ward has been promised a state-of-the-art football stadium, a home field for George Washington Carver High School that could also be used by kids from the neighborhood and across New Orleans. Despite significant donations and community support, the project never materialized. But after recent...
