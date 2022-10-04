ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

James Gill: How a NOPD criminal investigation favored this pal of LaToya Cantrell

Jay Banks was a member of the New Orleans City Council last year when he allegedly boasted that he could have a political opponent bumped off and “no one would know.”. He was probably right. More than half the homicides in New Orleans go unsolved by a chronically depleted police department that sent no fewer than seven of the city's finest to serve a misdemeanor summons on the object of Banks' ire, Belden “Noonie Man” Batiste.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
New Orleans, LA
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
NOLA.com

17-year-old shot dead near Mid-City Baskin-Robbins, police say

A 17-year-old was shot dead near the Baskin-Robbins and Rouses on North Carrolton in Mid-City late Friday, New Orleans police said. Police received the call of the shooting in the 400 block of North Carrollton Avenue (map) just after 9:30 p.m. Paramedics pronounced the male victim dead at the scene, according to the NOPD. The victim was not identified.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Latoya Cantrell
Pocahontas
NOLA.com

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell travels to Amsterdam for conference

In her third trip to Europe since June, Mayor LaToya Cantrell is traveling to Amsterdam this weekend to attend an “innovation” conference, her administration said Friday afternoon. Cantrell was leaving Friday for the Bloomberg CityLab Conference and Mayors Innovation Studio. She is set to return Tuesday. Since the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Four New Orleans restaurants robbed over four-day span

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating four similar restaurant burglaries that occurred over a four-day span. A break-in early Saturday morning (Oct. 1) rattled nerves at El Taco Loco on S. Carrollton Avenue in the River Bend area near Uptown New Orleans. “We are feeling less safe...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
#Police District#Feud#City Council#Zulu#Mardi Gras Indians#Treme
L'Observateur

New Orleans Man Sentenced for Firearms Offense and Misprision of Felony

According to court records, on June 29, 2022, PICARD pleaded guilty to a two-count superseding bill of information charging him with conspiracy to possess a firearm by a felon, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 371, and misprision of felony, knowing a felony has been committed but fails to inform the authorities about it, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 4. The sentence imposed consists of 60 months imprisonment as to the firearms violation and 36 months imprisonment for misprision of a felon, said terms of imprisonment to be served concurrently.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
