wmar2news

SpaceX Crew-5 astronauts prepare to dock with ISS

One day after launching from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center, the four astronauts part of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission will dock with the International Space Station on Thursday. On board includes the first Native American woman to ever go into space. Also, the crew includes the first Russian to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

