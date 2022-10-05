Read full article on original website
Related
wmar2news
President Biden calls OPEC+ decision a ‘disappointment,’ vows action to lower gas prices
After OPEC+ announced on Wednesday it would cut oil production to boost sagging oil prices, the White House said it would look at ways to boost domestic production. President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he was "disappointed," and there are “a lot of alternatives” to lower prices. He said no decisions have been made.
wmar2news
SpaceX Crew-5 astronauts prepare to dock with ISS
One day after launching from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center, the four astronauts part of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission will dock with the International Space Station on Thursday. On board includes the first Native American woman to ever go into space. Also, the crew includes the first Russian to...
Comments / 0