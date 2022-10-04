Read full article on original website
Innovating for the Future of Work — Solving Real Problems through Design with Purpose – The Six Five Summit Sessions
Tune in for a replay of The Six Five Summit’s Collaboration CX Contact Center Spotlight Keynote with Simen Teigre, CEO & Norma Lovhaugen, Head of Products, Neat. Where and how we work has been forever changed by the pandemic of the last few years. As businesses reevaluate their office and technology needs to accommodate a workforce that moves fluidly between office and remote work, so too must technology vendors evaluate their solutions to ensure they actually address real problems faced by businesses in the new way of work. As an industry, many organizations have struggled with some of the fundamentals when it comes to creating amazing collaboration experiences for their customers. When innovation loses sight of customer concerns, you have solutions that miss the mark in terms of elevating an experience and contributing to business success. By focusing on designing with purpose, form, function and customer needs come together holistically to create solutions that not only work well but help advance the capabilities of the workplace.
GoTo Miradore Acquisition Closes: GoTo Continues Build Out of IT Support Solution and Increasing the Value of Their Bundle
The News: The GoTo Miradore acquisition has closed, with GoTo (formerly LogMeIn) completing its acquisition of the cloud-based device management provider. Now the process integrating Mirador’s mobile device management (MDM) capabilities into the GoTo Resolve IT management and support product begins — and their vision of Resolve as a simple, all-in-one IT support tool for the SMB is one step closer. Read the full Press Release here.
IBM Adds Red Hat Storage Capabilities to Its IBM Storage Business Unit Portfolio
Analyst Take: The addition by IBM of Red Hat storage capabilities to its portfolio makes sense. IBM and Red Hat have been working closely for many years, going back before IBM’s 2019 acquisition of Red Hat. This announcement makes clear the company is focused on streamlining its overall portfolios by bringing together the teams and integrating products under one roof. This move by IBM accelerates the company’s hybrid cloud storage strategy, while continuing to innovate through open source community.
Poly Announces Poly API Marketplace Utilizing RapidAPI Designed to Provide an Assist to its Developer Community
Analyst Take: I see the Poly API marketplace as a welcome addition to the Poly family of products. Of particular interest is that the Poly API Marketplace is an open platform hosted by RapidAPI, a market leader in private and public API hubs, and is designed to support dozens of API types, including those from Poly Lens, a management and insights platform, and Poly Clariti, a highly secure meeting platform.
Diving Into What it Takes to Achieve Your Carbon Emissions Targets and the Technology That Can Help Make that Easier – Good Equals Progress Webcast
In this episode of Good Equals Progress, our webcast focusing on all things sustainability and beyond, I’m joined by Jeff Harvey, Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer, Industry Cloud/SAP Customer Success at SAP, for a fascinating and timely conversation about carbon emissions reduction. Organizations of all sizes have...
