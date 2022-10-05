Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
Richland County Land Bank not interested in working with Skilken Gold
MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Land Bank doesn't appear interested in working with Skilken Gold on its Kingsgate Center Shopping Center property. The Land Bank board of directors sent the City of Mansfield planning commission a letter Thursday that makes it clear the agency will not participate in efforts involving the former Kingsgate Cinema at 1290 Park Ave. West -- unless Skilken Gold first donates it to the Land Bank.
richlandsource.com
Freeze warning in effect for north central Ohio
MANSFIELD -- It's time to break out the winter jackets. A freeze warning is in effect for north central Ohio from 2 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, according to the Richland County Emergency Management Agency.
richlandsource.com
Convincing fashion: Upper Arlington handles Lewis Center Olentangy Orange
Upper Arlington played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Lewis Center Olentangy Orange during a 41-10 beating in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 7. Upper Arlington drew first blood by forging a 21-0 margin over Lewis Center Olentangy Orange after the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Madison Comprehensive blanks Mt. Vernon
It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Madison Comprehensive's 35-0 blanking of Mt. Vernon for an Ohio high school football victory on October 7. Madison Comprehensive drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Mt. Vernon after the...
richlandsource.com
Uniontown Green roars in front, stays there to upend Massillon Perry
Uniontown Green started fast, and it was a good thing in a 38-35 victory where Massillon Perry refused to fold in an Ohio high school football matchup. The first quarter gave Uniontown Green a 24-14 lead over Massillon Perry.
Farm and Dairy
94 Acre farm, tractors, tools, and misc.
Also Selling: Tractor, Vehicles & Farm Related Items. On-Site & Online Bidding Available On The Real Estate. Sells to settle the estate. Location: 4317 S. KOHLER RD., APPLE CREEK, OH 44606 Directions: From US. RT 30 just west of Dalton take Kohler Rd. south approx. 3 mi. to auction. OR...
ashlandsource.com
Ashland Source writer volunteers at Ashland High School in Report for America service project
ASHLAND — It's time for me to toot my own horn, just a bit. In June I started at Ashland Source as a Report For America Corps member, with my coverage focused on workforce development and education.
richlandsource.com
Countdown to crawl: Richland County boutique owners look ahead to collaborative event
MANSFIELD -- Walking around a mall or department store for new clothes might not be an enjoyable experience for everyone, especially if they don’t know what they’re looking for. Jessica Klupp said her favorite part about being a boutique owner is helping people who don’t know what to...
crawfordcountynow.com
Lights Out…Over 150 jobs gone as GE closes
BUCYRUS—The closing of the Bucyrus General Electric Plant became official when they dimmed their lights permanently on September 30th. The plant, which has been in operation for more than 80 years, leaves a glaring hole in the lives of its employees and the city of Bucyrus. In August, Mayor...
richlandsource.com
Ashland man sinks two hole-in-ones on same day at Brookside Park
ASHLAND — It was a good day for golf on Tuesday. The sun was shining, the temperature was mild, and most importantly, there wasn't a lot of wind.
richlandsource.com
Uniontown Lake dances past North Canton Hoover
Uniontown Lake dumped North Canton Hoover 35-15 in Ohio high school football action on October 7. Uniontown Lake darted in front of North Canton Hoover 14-6 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: 'Dogs, Donuts & Drinks .5K' raises funds for Humane Society of Richland County
These photos are from the "Dogs, Donuts & Drinks .5K" event fundraiser on Saturday to benefit The Humane Society of Richland County. Furry friends and their families gathered at The Phoenix Brewing Co. beer garden on North Diamond Street in downtown Mansfield for drinks, donuts, t-shirts and dog bandanas, along with bags of dog treats. There were lots of raffle items and other events with all proceeds benefitting the local Humane Society.
Oh, deer! How local firefighters helped save a deer
Mansfield firefighters found themselves on an unusual call on Tuesday.
whbc.com
Canton Council Annexes Former K-Mart Property With Development Plans
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There’s future promise for the long-vacant K-Mart building and empty parking lot at Route 62 and Harmont Avenue NE. The Plain Township parcel now becomes part of the city via annexation, with specific plans for at least a part of the property.
richlandsource.com
Needlepoint: St. Paris Graham sews up Richwood North Union in slim triumph
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but St. Paris Graham didn't mind, dispatching Richwood North Union 39-33 on October 7 in Ohio football. Richwood North Union authored a promising start, taking a 13-12 advantage over St. Paris Graham at the end of the first quarter.
huroninsider.com
Former Buckeye Broadband building sold for $977,100
SANDUSKY – The former Buckeye Broadband building, located at 409-419 E. Market Street in Sandusky, has been sold to Amerihome, LLC for $977,100. The building was constructed in the 1930s and underwent a major renovation in 2000 on behalf of former tenants Buckeye CableSystem and James Ruthsatz CPA. Prior to those two tenants, the building was leased to Tony’s Baker.
richlandsource.com
Open Source: 179th Airlift Wing firefighters still on duty at Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport
This story was written in response to a reader question submitted through our Open Source platform. Do you have a question you want our reporters to answer? Click here to submit it. GALLERY: Ohio Air National Guard firefighters still on duty at Mansfield Lahm Regional Aiport. Photos of the new...
richlandsource.com
Lima Central Catholic survives close clash with Newark Licking Valley
It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Lima Central Catholic had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Newark Licking Valley 30-26 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 7. The start wasn't the problem for Newark Licking Valley, as it began with a...
Farm and Dairy
Mansfield students explore ag through new career tech program
MANSFIELD, Ohio — Mansfield, Ohio, is historically more associated with the rust belt than the corn belt. But over the years, it’s built up a strong agricultural community, with farms and gardens in the city, in addition to rural farms around it. This year, Mansfield Senior High School...
richlandsource.com
Davis, Tygers rough up Wooster
MANSFIELD — A change in position suited Mansfield Senior’s Amarr Davis. A junior safety-turned-cornerback, Davis picked off two passes and returned one for a touchdown as the Tygers cruised to a 31-11 Ohio Cardinal Conference win over Wooster at Arlin Field on Friday night. GALLERY: Mansfield Senior 31,...
