richlandsource.com

Richland County Land Bank not interested in working with Skilken Gold

MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Land Bank doesn't appear interested in working with Skilken Gold on its Kingsgate Center Shopping Center property. The Land Bank board of directors sent the City of Mansfield planning commission a letter Thursday that makes it clear the agency will not participate in efforts involving the former Kingsgate Cinema at 1290 Park Ave. West -- unless Skilken Gold first donates it to the Land Bank.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Madison Comprehensive blanks Mt. Vernon

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Madison Comprehensive's 35-0 blanking of Mt. Vernon for an Ohio high school football victory on October 7. Madison Comprehensive drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Mt. Vernon after the...
MANSFIELD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
Farm and Dairy

94 Acre farm, tractors, tools, and misc.

Also Selling: Tractor, Vehicles & Farm Related Items. On-Site & Online Bidding Available On The Real Estate. Sells to settle the estate. Location: 4317 S. KOHLER RD., APPLE CREEK, OH 44606 Directions: From US. RT 30 just west of Dalton take Kohler Rd. south approx. 3 mi. to auction. OR...
APPLE CREEK, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Lights Out…Over 150 jobs gone as GE closes

BUCYRUS—The closing of the Bucyrus General Electric Plant became official when they dimmed their lights permanently on September 30th. The plant, which has been in operation for more than 80 years, leaves a glaring hole in the lives of its employees and the city of Bucyrus. In August, Mayor...
BUCYRUS, OH
richlandsource.com

GALLERY: 'Dogs, Donuts & Drinks .5K' raises funds for Humane Society of Richland County

These photos are from the "Dogs, Donuts & Drinks .5K" event fundraiser on Saturday to benefit The Humane Society of Richland County. Furry friends and their families gathered at The Phoenix Brewing Co. beer garden on North Diamond Street in downtown Mansfield for drinks, donuts, t-shirts and dog bandanas, along with bags of dog treats. There were lots of raffle items and other events with all proceeds benefitting the local Humane Society.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Canton Council Annexes Former K-Mart Property With Development Plans

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There’s future promise for the long-vacant K-Mart building and empty parking lot at Route 62 and Harmont Avenue NE. The Plain Township parcel now becomes part of the city via annexation, with specific plans for at least a part of the property.
CANTON, OH
huroninsider.com

Former Buckeye Broadband building sold for $977,100

SANDUSKY – The former Buckeye Broadband building, located at 409-419 E. Market Street in Sandusky, has been sold to Amerihome, LLC for $977,100. The building was constructed in the 1930s and underwent a major renovation in 2000 on behalf of former tenants Buckeye CableSystem and James Ruthsatz CPA. Prior to those two tenants, the building was leased to Tony’s Baker.
SANDUSKY, OH
richlandsource.com

Lima Central Catholic survives close clash with Newark Licking Valley

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Lima Central Catholic had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Newark Licking Valley 30-26 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 7. The start wasn't the problem for Newark Licking Valley, as it began with a...
NEWARK, OH
Farm and Dairy

Mansfield students explore ag through new career tech program

MANSFIELD, Ohio — Mansfield, Ohio, is historically more associated with the rust belt than the corn belt. But over the years, it’s built up a strong agricultural community, with farms and gardens in the city, in addition to rural farms around it. This year, Mansfield Senior High School...
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Davis, Tygers rough up Wooster

MANSFIELD — A change in position suited Mansfield Senior’s Amarr Davis. A junior safety-turned-cornerback, Davis picked off two passes and returned one for a touchdown as the Tygers cruised to a 31-11 Ohio Cardinal Conference win over Wooster at Arlin Field on Friday night. GALLERY: Mansfield Senior 31,...
MANSFIELD, OH

