FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Popular discount supermarket chain opening another new store location in Louisiana this monthKristen WaltersLaplace, LA
Mike Detillier continues to light up the Sports Media World with Louisiana CharmJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
Poor officiating affects another Saints gameTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
The Cleveland Browns make a flurry of big moves ahead of their toughest opponent of the year
The Cleveland Browns are getting things in order for their matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers. The Cleveland Browns have made a flurry of moves ahead of their contest on Sunday at home against the Los Angeles Chargers. The team has been super banged up and has made some interesting moves. Firstly they cut Richard LeCounte and re-signed him to the team’s practice squad.
3 players the Chicago Bears must think about benching
This NFL season has seen its fair share of surprises and fun storylines through four weeks already, and the Chicago Bears have already been the center of one of them. In Week 1, the Bears took on San Francisco in what has now been dubbed “The Rain Game,” and somehow came out victorious. But, since that game, things have been severely up and down on both sides of the ball.
Podcast: Travis Kelce reveals the truth about friendship with Patrick Mahomes
Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce was kind enough to stop by the Arrowhead Addict Podcast, and you want to hear what he said about Patrick Mahomes. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was already an established NFL superstar back when a fresh-faced quarterback named Patrick Mahomes broke into the league as a first-round NFL Draft choice way back in 2017.
This Lakers offseason mistake is already looking even worse
The regular season hasn’t even started and the Los Angeles Lakers offseason mistakes are already looming large. Take the failed efforts to trade Russell Westbrook for example. While the front office is working hard to trade Westbrook, the fact talks are stalling because Rob Pelinka is so hung up on draft capital (giving and receiving) is infuriating.
Miami Dolphins: Your rooting guide to Week 5’s games
With the Miami Dolphins looking to make a playoff push, here are the games that fans should have a rooting interest in for Week 5. Despite the whirlwind of events over the last 10 days, the Miami Dolphins are still one of the top teams in the NFL, and will be looking to get back to their winning ways this Sunday as they travel to New York to take on the Jets.
The Cleveland Browns are getting some lucky breaks ahead of the Los Angeles Chargers game
The Cleveland Browns are getting some lucky breaks ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers. The Cleveland Browns are getting some good news ahead of their matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers this Sunday. Firstly and most notably, Myles Garrett is cleared to go. The Pro Bowl defensive end will be back after missing last week due to his car accident. While Garrett is still being buried by fans for his reckless driving ways on social media, the hope is that his body has recovered enough to allow him to return to form against the Chargers.
The Chicago Blackhawks made an interesting late night trade
The Chicago Blackhawks are clearly going to be an active team for a while. Kyle Davidson is a general manager that is strongly committed to building this team in the most painful way which is often the right way. Nothing good in life comes easy. They are trying to make...
Washington Commanders share uplifting injury update on Brian Robinson Jr.
The Washington Commanders provide an uplifting injury update on the status of rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr., who will be active in Week 5. A highly-anticipated date has finally arrived for every Washington Commanders fan. The Commanders have officially activated the rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr., which now...
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announces NFL is ready make 'a change or two' to concussion protocol following controversy surrounding injuries to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa
The NFL is prepared 'to make a change or two' to its concussion protocol, according to Commissioner Roger Goodell, speaking at a fan forum in London. Goodell's comments come as the league faces questions about how the Miami Dolphins handled quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's recent injuries. Responding to a fan's question...
Tennessee Titans place Treylon Burks on IR, activate Monty Rice from PUP list
Treylon Burks' rookie season has been halted by a toe injury. The Tennessee Titans placed Burks, the Titans' 2022 first-round pick, on injured reserve Saturday, the team announced. The Titans activated linebacker Monty Rice from the PUP list to fill Burks' spot on the 53-man roster. Burks injured his toe in the fourth quarter...
Detroit Pistons: Jalen Duren already showing signs of elite defense
Jalen Duren of the Detroit Pistons is the youngest player in the NBA and not supposed to be ready for the rotation, but someone forgot to tell him that. The Pistons got smacked in their preseason opener against the Knicks, and there weren’t many bright spots, as they turned the ball over a ton, shot poorly and generally put up lackluster effort against New York.
NBA Preseason: How to watch and stream the remaining games
The NBA preseason is in full swing. Here’s how many games are left and where you can watch them. You have to love the fall. College football and the NFL are in full swing and the MLB is just hitting its apex. And if you’re a basketball fan, it means the best time of the year is arriving.
Desmond Howard, David Pollack show no mercy to Ohio State and Michigan
When Desmond Howard questioned Ohio State’s strength of schedule, David Pollack was quick to flip it around and ask who Michigan has played up to this point. While Michigan and Ohio State have looked dominant in the early part of the season, Desmond Howard and David Pollack are questioning their respective strength of schedules.
Cubs: 4 players on postseason rosters who are a perfect fit
For the second time in as many years, the Chicago Cubs will take in the postseason like the rest of us – from either the seats or home. Despite a strong second-half performance that saw David Ross’ club run off an impressive and unexpected 39-31 mark, the Cubs fell well short of both the division crown and the wild card spots, even with the expanded format.
Braves get perfect injury update on Spencer Strider ahead of playoffs
The Atlanta Braves got a great update on pitcher Spencer Strider heading into the playoffs. Strider, a rookie, was one of the best stories in baseball this season. The added rest thanks to an NL East division victory should be enough time to allow Strider back on the mound in a best-of-5 playoff series. Strider’s been out since Sept. 18 with an oblique strain, but that should chain by the start of the NLDS.
Pistons-Pelicans: Quick thoughts
The Detroit Pistons were a heck of a lot more competitive against the New Orleans Pelicans than they were in the preseason opener versus the New York Knicks. There was some good and bad coming out of the six-point loss. After getting blown out of Madison Square Garden (on national...
Pistons game tonight: Pistons vs Pelicans odds, injury report, predictions, TV channel for Oct. 7
The Detroit Pistons will try to get their first win of the preseason on the road tonight against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Pistons were flat and uninspiring in their blowout loss to the Knicks, turning the ball over 21 times and missing a ton of 3-point shots. Cade Cunningham...
