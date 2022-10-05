The Cleveland Browns are getting some lucky breaks ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers. The Cleveland Browns are getting some good news ahead of their matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers this Sunday. Firstly and most notably, Myles Garrett is cleared to go. The Pro Bowl defensive end will be back after missing last week due to his car accident. While Garrett is still being buried by fans for his reckless driving ways on social media, the hope is that his body has recovered enough to allow him to return to form against the Chargers.

