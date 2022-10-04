ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Devil in the White City' Director Todd Field Departs Hulu Series After Keanu Reeves

Director Todd Field has exited Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese and Hulu‘s The Devil in the White City series adaptation just days after lead actor Keanu Reeves. According to Variety, a reason for his departure nor a possible connection to Reeves’ move were not confirmed, but the project is now looking for a new director. This only lengthens the production time of the series, which has been in the works since 2010 when DiCaprio purchased the movie rights and initially planned the project as a film directed by Scorsese.
Netflix Gives a Glimpse of the Modern Addams Family in Official 'Wednesday' Trailer

Netflix has officially dropped the trailer for its upcoming comedy horror series Wednesday. The trailer dropped at this weekend’s New York Comic Con, where comedian Fred Armisen was revealed to be the extremely pale Uncle Fester. In the same trailer, Netflix teases Christina Ricci‘s role in the series. Ricci originally played the young Wednesday Addams in the 1991 The Addams Family and 1993 Addams Family Values films. Her return role to the franchise has been kept a secret since the announcement in March, but the trailer has now given audiences a glimpse of Ricci’s character. Ricci will play a teacher at Nevermore Academy where Wednesday, played by Jenna Ortega, has started her studies and is set to hone in her psychic abilities.
Tom Cruise To Become First Actor to Film a Movie in Space

Tom Cruise is all about taking his acting expertise to new heights. After the success of Top Gun: Maverick, Cruise has redefined taking his projects o new heights, but now, it appears that he will quite literally do so. The 60-year-old Hollywood action veteran is set to become the first...
'M3GAN' Trailer Spotlights a Creepy Robot Doll Out for Blood

Universal Pictures on Tuesday unveiled the first official trailer for M3GAN, a forthcoming horror following an AI robot doll with a blood-thirsty agenda. The film, hailing from thriller masterminds James Wan (The Conjuring) and Blumhouse (Halloween), stars Allison Williams as Gemma, a toy roboticist who creates the namesake artificial intelligence doll. Gemma programs the doll to befriend her niece Cady (Violet McGraw), whose parents both died in a car crash. At first, everything goes as planned, but over time, M3GAN’s protective nature brings out a vicious side that no one saw coming.
