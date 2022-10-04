Netflix has officially dropped the trailer for its upcoming comedy horror series Wednesday. The trailer dropped at this weekend’s New York Comic Con, where comedian Fred Armisen was revealed to be the extremely pale Uncle Fester. In the same trailer, Netflix teases Christina Ricci‘s role in the series. Ricci originally played the young Wednesday Addams in the 1991 The Addams Family and 1993 Addams Family Values films. Her return role to the franchise has been kept a secret since the announcement in March, but the trailer has now given audiences a glimpse of Ricci’s character. Ricci will play a teacher at Nevermore Academy where Wednesday, played by Jenna Ortega, has started her studies and is set to hone in her psychic abilities.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO