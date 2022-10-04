ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

spectrumlocalnews.com

Scotties defeat AP, CBA beats Shen, Nisky shuts out Troy

A late Nico Savini touchdown lifts Ballston Spa over Averill Park to win 45-40. After Shen got within two points of CBA in the third quarter, a pick six from Jahmir Pitcher propels the Brother to a 41-25 victory. Niskayuna shuts out Troy 21-0 to get its third straight win.
BALLSTON SPA, NY
WNYT

Hudson City School District ends football season early

The Hudson City School District’s varsity football season is “over”. The school released a statement detailing why they decided to “hit the kill switch”. The district said that athlete injuries and bad grades played a huge factor in cutting the season short. Despite this statement, family members of the community are outraged.
HUDSON, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Three Local Students Selected For NYSSMA All-State

SARATOGA SPRINGS —Three dedicated Saratoga Springs High School musicians were selected as participants and/or alternates for the 2022 NYSSMA All-State Performing Ensemble in Rochester. These students were selected out of approximately 6,500 total All-State auditions across the state. The Saratoga Springs High School musicians that were selected are: Andre...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
95.3 Big Kat

Upstate New York Casino Adds Country Legend To Concert Lineup

Time to add another great show to the Upstate New York Country concert calendar. Now that our Luke Combs weekend in Albany has passed, for the time being, the schedule of the huge arena and amphitheater shows is slowing up. But the great news here is the concert schedule itself is showing now signs of slowing down as we get into the season of great theater, club, and casino shows.
ALBANY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Exploring efforts to lower gas prices across NY state, country

While New York's gas prices have been ticking down slowly over the past few months, the cost at the pump is still significantly her from this time last year. According to AAA, the state average is currently $3.61 a gallon. Let's take a look at today's average for a gallon...
BUFFALO, NY
Hot 99.1

Capital Region City Is NY’s Most Overrated? 10 Reasons Why We Disagree

It's another clear case of don't believe everything you see on the internet. Don't believe everything you see online. Matt Surelee is known for putting hot takes via memes up on his Instagram account, many of them based on feedback from his followers. The account will hit on topics anywhere from wearing headphones at work to reasons people have a beard. It is truly a mix of random topics, including some internet opinions on certain aspects of every state in the Country.
ALBANY, NY
Hot 99.1

Upstate New York In For October Temperature “Roller Coaster”

The way the weather works in Upstate New York, we are always ready to ride the roller coaster. Ya know, it is usually around this time of year the weather starts getting a little crazy here in the Capital Region. It can be shifty in the summer, but nothing like the swift changes the cooler months can bring. That shiftiness will literally shift into gear this weekend.
ALBANY, NY
glensfallschronicle.com

Warren, Washington Counties gear up: U.S. 250th, 2025 to 2033

Who remembers the U.S. Bicentennial, and the hoopla in 1976 celebrating 1776?. Now comes the Semiquincentennial — the country’s 250th birthday. Queensbury Town Historian John Berry and Warren County Historian Stan Cianfarano are heading up efforts to form a local 250th Commission for Warren and Washington Counties to join in the events and celebration.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
iheart.com

Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy Planning to Seek Fourth Term In Office

Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy says that he's currently planning to seek a fourth term as leader of the Electric City. McCarthy says that he likes the job and the progress that his administration has been making. McCarthy, who is a Democrat, is going to make a more formal announcement about his political future in January. The 66-year-old was first elected back in November 2011 when he defeated former Union College President Roger Hull by just 89 votes.
SCHENECTADY, NY
lbmjournal.com

Curtis Lumber prepares for sixth generation

According to a Cornell University study, the average lifespan of a family business is 24 years. By those measures, Curtis Lumber’s 132 years has lived up to its billing as a soon-to-be sixth-generation company. Kylie Holland is in the early stages of transitioning to an ownership role as her...
BALLSTON SPA, NY

