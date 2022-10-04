Read full article on original website
Field Hockey: Danson’s success not a surprise to teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Van Gogh Experience in Albany: Do or Don't?Alex RosadoAlbany, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain opening new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersRotterdam, NY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York stateKristen WaltersNorth Greenbush, NY
Opinion: solutions for Glenville Bridge truck accidentsCarol DurantGlenville, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com
Scotties defeat AP, CBA beats Shen, Nisky shuts out Troy
A late Nico Savini touchdown lifts Ballston Spa over Averill Park to win 45-40. After Shen got within two points of CBA in the third quarter, a pick six from Jahmir Pitcher propels the Brother to a 41-25 victory. Niskayuna shuts out Troy 21-0 to get its third straight win.
Averill Park graduate reacts to perfect score on AP exam
AVERILL PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s a story NEWS10 ABC first told you about: an Averill Park High School student representing the Class of 2022 got a perfect score of 5 on his AP art exam this past spring. Not only did Liam Rounds earn a perfect score, but he also scored the maximum amount […]
Hudson School District cancel remaining football season
The Hudson City School District has decided to cancel the remainder of the varsity football season due to a lack of eligible players. The district made this decision on October 5.
“Great Team Destroyed”: Hudson Football’s Reason for Surprising Cancellation
Emotions were high and tempers were hot when the Hudson City School District announced the cancelation of the remainder of their varsity football season just one month after it started. Hudson, NY Reacts to Canceled Football Season. "How could such a great team be destroyed?", asked one former Hudson student....
WNYT
Hudson City School District ends football season early
The Hudson City School District’s varsity football season is “over”. The school released a statement detailing why they decided to “hit the kill switch”. The district said that athlete injuries and bad grades played a huge factor in cutting the season short. Despite this statement, family members of the community are outraged.
What NY team is the most popular in Albany?
From the Yankees to the Giants, have you ever wondered which NY franchise is the most popular in Albany? NY sports are one of a kind and highlight the pride fans and players have for the state and city of New York.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Three Local Students Selected For NYSSMA All-State
SARATOGA SPRINGS —Three dedicated Saratoga Springs High School musicians were selected as participants and/or alternates for the 2022 NYSSMA All-State Performing Ensemble in Rochester. These students were selected out of approximately 6,500 total All-State auditions across the state. The Saratoga Springs High School musicians that were selected are: Andre...
Upstate New York Casino Adds Country Legend To Concert Lineup
Time to add another great show to the Upstate New York Country concert calendar. Now that our Luke Combs weekend in Albany has passed, for the time being, the schedule of the huge arena and amphitheater shows is slowing up. But the great news here is the concert schedule itself is showing now signs of slowing down as we get into the season of great theater, club, and casino shows.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Exploring efforts to lower gas prices across NY state, country
While New York's gas prices have been ticking down slowly over the past few months, the cost at the pump is still significantly her from this time last year. According to AAA, the state average is currently $3.61 a gallon. Let's take a look at today's average for a gallon...
Capital Region City Is NY’s Most Overrated? 10 Reasons Why We Disagree
It's another clear case of don't believe everything you see on the internet. Don't believe everything you see online. Matt Surelee is known for putting hot takes via memes up on his Instagram account, many of them based on feedback from his followers. The account will hit on topics anywhere from wearing headphones at work to reasons people have a beard. It is truly a mix of random topics, including some internet opinions on certain aspects of every state in the Country.
Upstate New York In For October Temperature “Roller Coaster”
The way the weather works in Upstate New York, we are always ready to ride the roller coaster. Ya know, it is usually around this time of year the weather starts getting a little crazy here in the Capital Region. It can be shifty in the summer, but nothing like the swift changes the cooler months can bring. That shiftiness will literally shift into gear this weekend.
Field of Horrors in Troy open weekends through October
Young Capital Region thrill seekers—specifically, those under 18—will need to keep some new regulations in mind when visiting Troy's Field of Horrors.
Owner Posts Hilarious Sign On Upstate New York Mailbox to Avoid Bills
The only thing worse than getting junk mail is getting bills. Someone has come up with a hilarious way to avoid those nasty bills in the mailbox. Don Peterson came across a creative cardboard sign hanging from a mailbox in Upstate New York. It read - "My mailbox is under quarantine. Not accepting bills at this time."
Participating restaurants announced for Troy’s ChowderFest
ChowderFest is set to return to downtown Troy on October 9 starting at noon. The participating restaurants and chowder they are serving have been announced ahead of the event.
Glens Falls industrial accident seriously injures man
Police are investigating after an industrial accident in Glens Falls. The incident happened on Warren Street.
glensfallschronicle.com
Warren, Washington Counties gear up: U.S. 250th, 2025 to 2033
Who remembers the U.S. Bicentennial, and the hoopla in 1976 celebrating 1776?. Now comes the Semiquincentennial — the country’s 250th birthday. Queensbury Town Historian John Berry and Warren County Historian Stan Cianfarano are heading up efforts to form a local 250th Commission for Warren and Washington Counties to join in the events and celebration.
iheart.com
Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy Planning to Seek Fourth Term In Office
Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy says that he's currently planning to seek a fourth term as leader of the Electric City. McCarthy says that he likes the job and the progress that his administration has been making. McCarthy, who is a Democrat, is going to make a more formal announcement about his political future in January. The 66-year-old was first elected back in November 2011 when he defeated former Union College President Roger Hull by just 89 votes.
Comedian Jeff Dunham to perform at MVP Arena
Comedian Jeff Dunham is set to perform at the MVP Arena on February 8, 2023. This Albany stop is part of his "Still Not Canceled Tour."
35 years since earliest measurable snow fell in the Capital Region
It's been 35 years since the earliest measurable snow in recorded history fell in the Capital Region. Several inches of snow unexpectedly blanketed the region on October 4, 1987.
lbmjournal.com
Curtis Lumber prepares for sixth generation
According to a Cornell University study, the average lifespan of a family business is 24 years. By those measures, Curtis Lumber’s 132 years has lived up to its billing as a soon-to-be sixth-generation company. Kylie Holland is in the early stages of transitioning to an ownership role as her...
