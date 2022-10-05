Our 3-decade fight for reproductive freedom is far from over

This opinion column was submitted by Maggie Tracey, former chair of Campaign for Choice in Nevada; and Sue Wagner, former Republican lieutenant governor and former Nevada state senator.

Thirty-two years ago, Nevadans voted to preserve a woman’s right to choose. The ballot measure, known as Question 7 , was necessary because then, as now, a woman’s right to reproductive freedom was in jeopardy. However, it has never been endangered like it is today.

A little history and a quick review of where we were 32 years ago: In 1989, the Supreme Court ruled that states could regulate abortion in areas that previously were thought to be forbidden under Roe v. Wade.

Across the nation, alarms were going off.

What would state legislatures do? In Nevada, we knew what our Legislature and governor would do. They would restrict a woman’s right to reproductive freedom by limiting her right to an abortion. NRS 442.250 , Nevada’s “Roe v. Wade,” the statute that clarified under what conditions abortions could be permitted would be amended — or worse, repealed.

Women legislators (Senator Sue Wagner and Assemblywoman Jan Evans) researched options. They, along with others, came up with the courageous idea that we should put NRS 442.250 to a vote of the people. The work began, committees were formed, plans were made, money was raised, the needed signatures were gathered.

What if we lost? We knew it was risky, but the risk was in not letting the people decide.

We could not give a woman’s right to control her own body to a legislature that consisted of many men that did not believe that a woman was capable of making those choices. We believed that Nevadans were pro-choice.

It did not matter what political party you identified with, it did not matter your religion, it did not matter whether you were from Elko or Ely, Las Vegas, Reno-Sparks or Carson City. Whether you lived in Eureka, Battle Mountain or Tonopah, Hawthorne, Minden, Gardnerville, or Yerington.

Everyone came together to pass Question 7, “The Campaign for Choice,” as it was known.

The referendum passed by a landslide, with nearly 64% of the vote . With that vote, a woman’s right to abortion was no longer subject to legislative amendment or repeal. With that vote, we felt safe.

But are we safe? No, we are not safe if an anti-choice governor gets elected in November.

An anti-choice governor could chip away at access in so many ways, making it more and more difficult for women to get the care they need.

If a woman can’t get the resources she needs to make decisions about her future because family planning services aren’t fully funded; if a provider can’t perform an abortion because of concern they’ll be extradited and thrown in jail by another state; if a woman is subjected to unnecessary steps to obtain an abortion, that is lack of access.

Republican candidate for governor Joe Lombardo has already shown he is committed to doing these very things — from his support for cruel barriers like mandatory waiting periods and banning contraception , to his stated intention to repeal Gov. Sisolak’s executive order protecting Nevada providers from being extradited by other states.

Senate Republicans recently introduced legislation for a federal ban on abortion . If a federal ban is passed, Nevada’s protections — what was voted for by the people — will be nullified.

More: Would a federal abortion ban jeopardize abortion rights in Nevada?

If that time comes, Nevada will need a firm, pro-choice governor — like Governor Sisolak — willing to stand up to the federal government and do whatever it takes to protect the rights of every Nevadan.

Joe Lombardo is not that person. Joe Lombardo has made it clear, he would like to see Nevada law overturned. A law that an overwhelming majority of Nevadans support.

Governor Sisolak has always fought for Nevadans — from decriminalizing abortion to making contraception more accessible . He will continue to fight for us. He has made that clear by his words and his actions.

Thanks to the work of so many Nevadans 32 years ago, we are in a much better position than many states. Governor Sisolak must be reelected in November to continue protecting our rights.

There’s too much at stake — at both the state and federal level of government. Please Nevadans vote like our lives depend on it, because they do. Vote for Governor Sisolak to protect our reproductive freedom.

Maggie Tracey is the former chair of Campaign for Choice in Nevada. Sue Wagner is a former Republican lieutenant governor and former Nevada state senator.

Have your say: How to submit an opinion column or letter to the editor

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Our 3-decade fight for reproductive freedom is far from over