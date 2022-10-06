ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln City, OR

Art Party: Event will include Sea Star Sculpture dedication

By The News Guard
The News Guard
The News Guard
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SIOJj_0iMCrYe600

The Lincoln City Cultural Center (LCCC) invites the public to a big Art Party from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 22.

This free family-friendly fun art fest will include a visit from the legendary Oregon Coast Art Bus, an art kit table, food vendor, games, and a Bounce House. At noon there will be a public art dedication by State Rep. David Gomberg.

The special public dedication ceremony will be conducted for the “Sea Star Sculpture,” which was made by students and the community while the Washed Ashore exhibit was displayed at LCCC last winter.

Over 1,000 local students made pieces for our giant colorful sea stars, using beach debris and also non-recyclable plastics. The art exhibit will remain on the grounds of the center for all to enjoy.

Art Kits available

Tables will be set up at the Art Party for hands-on activities and ready to go, take-home art kits, made at the center and free to the public.

The Art Kit program was born during the COVID-19 pandemic lock down in 2020 and has been going full steam ahead ever since. There is a little art kit “shop” inside the center where kids and families can come in and pick out their own kits. Art kits are made with the help from the LCCC's dedicated team of art kit volunteers who assemble them every week.

There are regularly five to eight choices for different age groups and likes, some of which are old favorites, and some each week are brand new, organizers said, noting that nearly 15,000 art kits have been distributed since March 2020.

Oregon Coast Art Bus

The Oregon Coast Art Bus Project is a bus retrofitted as mobile art classroom designed to bring free, high-quality art lessons to young people all over Lincoln County and in isolated and under-resourced areas. Since its launch, the art bus has served hundreds of area youth.

Oregon Coast Council for the Arts and Oregon Cultural Trust sponsor the bus as it makes it way to events along the coast and is based out of Newport.

“We take the art to the kids instead of having the kids come to us,” Newport Visual Arts Center Arts Education Manager Sara Siggelkow said.

The Art Party public event will be held outside, weather permitting, or inside if it’s stormy.

The Lincoln City Cultural Center is at 540 NE Highway 101 in Lincoln City with business hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

For more information call 541-994-9994, head to lincolncity-culturalcenter.org, or become a friend on Facebook.

kptv.com

1 hospitalized after shooting at Salem homeless camp

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A late-night shooting at a Salem homeless camp sent one person to the hospital Thursday. According to the Salem Police Department, officers responded around 11:10 p.m. to reports of a person with a gunshot wound near Bill Frey Drive and Portland Road NE. Officers located a...
SALEM, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 101 IN TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OREGON

TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR (October 3, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on September 29, 2022 at approximately 5:27 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 101 near milepost 70. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound black Toyota 4Runner, operated by Tysa...
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Lebanon men arrested in connection with shooting in Salem

LEBANON, Ore. -- Two Lebanon brothers are in jail after being arrested in connection with an August shooting in Salem, the Salem Police Department reported. According to SPD, the shooting took place on August 28 at about 11 p.m. Police said two men, later identified as Israel Fausto Anaya, 27, and Aaron Max Anaya, 19, who are brothers, approached a woman in front of her home who was talking with a friend. Police said words were exchanged, and one or both of the brothers shot at the woman. Police said the woman suffered a single gunshot wound and was treated for her injuries.
LEBANON, OR
The News Guard

The News Guard

Lincoln County, OR
