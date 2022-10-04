ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

news4sanantonio.com

Uvalde families gain retired agents in their corner to help them fight for change

SAN ANTONIO - Several recently retired law enforcement officers are joining the Uvalde families to fight for transparency and accountability. For months, the families of the Uvalde victims have battled for accountability. Now, they have a couple of experienced troops on their side. "Antonio Hubbard. Retired deputy Special Agent in...
UVALDE, TX
news4sanantonio.com

H-E-B recalling mislabeled Tomato Basil Soup

SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B is recalling their 32-ounce Meal Simple Tomato Basil Soup because it’s mislabeled as Meal Simple Beef Chili With Beans. The company that actually makes the soup, Bakkavor USA, says the mislabeled soup contains undeclared dairy (milk). So if you have an allergy or severe sensitivity to dairy, you could have a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction.
TEXAS STATE
news4sanantonio.com

Burger Showdown 3.0: All the burgers you can eat!

All the burgers you can possibly stomach! Burger Showdown 3.0 is a big fundraiser benefiting the San Antonio Food Bank. Chef Kristina Zhao from Dashi and Sichuan House with all the delicious details!. Burger Showdown 3.0. Friday Night (October 14) 6-9pm Alamo Beer Company (202 Lamar Street) General Admission $50...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

New giant pumpkin record set in the US

HALF MOON BAY, CALIFORNIA -- A pumpkin grown in Minnesota has won the Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off at the Half Moon Bay Art and Pumpkin Festival. It's a US record, weighing in at 2,560 lbs. The pumpkin, dubbed "Maverick," was grown by Travis Gienger. Gienger credits his success with...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
news4sanantonio.com

'House of 1,000 Pumpkins' collecting donations for American Cancer Society

CRANSTON, R.I. (TND) — A Rhode Island man has carved 1,000 craft pumpkins and assembled them on his front lawn for visitors to see during the Halloween season. Guests were admiring the Jack-o-lanterns at the "House of 1,000 Pumpkins" while The National Desk visited the display Monday night. I'm...
CHARITIES
news4sanantonio.com

Woman wins $1M on the way to a birthday party in SC

ANDERSON, S.C. (WPDE) — A Georgia woman on the way to a birthday party in South Carolina won $1 million when she decided to buy a $10 lottery ticket. The woman told lottery officials she FaceTimed her husband from the B K World in Anderson to show him the winning ticket she had bought.
ANDERSON, SC
news4sanantonio.com

Massive mulch fire shuts down South Side road in New Braunfels

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - A massive mulch fire has shut down South Side Road in New Braunfels. The New Braunfels Fire Department said the fire started around 1 a.m. Tuesday off Solms Road near Wald Road and Interstate 35 South. Fire officials said that two large mulch piles were found...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Dead person found inside drainage tunnel in Live Oak

SAN ANTONIO – The Live Oak Police found a deceased person in an underground drainage tunnel Saturday morning. The deceased individual was found on Judson Road towards the Northeast Side of town. Upon arrival, officers walked the tunnel and located the deceased person. The victim was a male and...
LIVE OAK, TX
news4sanantonio.com

3-car accident shuts down Highway 90 near Lackland Air Force base

SAN ANTONIO - A head-on crash, involving three cars, shut down a Southwest Side highway early Tuesday morning, preventing access to Lackland Air Force base. The accident happened around 5:30 a.m. along U.S. Highway 90 and Military Drive. Bexar County Sheriff's deputies said three cars were involved in the accident....
BEXAR COUNTY, TX

