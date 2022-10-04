SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B is recalling their 32-ounce Meal Simple Tomato Basil Soup because it’s mislabeled as Meal Simple Beef Chili With Beans. The company that actually makes the soup, Bakkavor USA, says the mislabeled soup contains undeclared dairy (milk). So if you have an allergy or severe sensitivity to dairy, you could have a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction.

TEXAS STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO