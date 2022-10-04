Read full article on original website
San Antonio billionaire, Charles Butt is giving away his fortuneAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
A San Antonio energy rebate comes into play next month- what are your options?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
2022 NBA Draft Review: San Antonio SpursAdrian HolmanSan Antonio, TX
Abandoned Bexar County Juvenile Center in Texas.Rooted ExpeditionsBexar County, TX
San Antonio pageant winner makes Miss USA history but contestants claim that the contest was "rigged"Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Uvalde families gain retired agents in their corner to help them fight for change
SAN ANTONIO - Several recently retired law enforcement officers are joining the Uvalde families to fight for transparency and accountability. For months, the families of the Uvalde victims have battled for accountability. Now, they have a couple of experienced troops on their side. "Antonio Hubbard. Retired deputy Special Agent in...
H-E-B recalling mislabeled Tomato Basil Soup
SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B is recalling their 32-ounce Meal Simple Tomato Basil Soup because it’s mislabeled as Meal Simple Beef Chili With Beans. The company that actually makes the soup, Bakkavor USA, says the mislabeled soup contains undeclared dairy (milk). So if you have an allergy or severe sensitivity to dairy, you could have a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction.
Burger Showdown 3.0: All the burgers you can eat!
All the burgers you can possibly stomach! Burger Showdown 3.0 is a big fundraiser benefiting the San Antonio Food Bank. Chef Kristina Zhao from Dashi and Sichuan House with all the delicious details!. Burger Showdown 3.0. Friday Night (October 14) 6-9pm Alamo Beer Company (202 Lamar Street) General Admission $50...
New giant pumpkin record set in the US
HALF MOON BAY, CALIFORNIA -- A pumpkin grown in Minnesota has won the Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off at the Half Moon Bay Art and Pumpkin Festival. It's a US record, weighing in at 2,560 lbs. The pumpkin, dubbed "Maverick," was grown by Travis Gienger. Gienger credits his success with...
Buildings across the city will light up purple for Domestic Violence Awareness month
SAN ANTONIO - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and District 8 Councilman Manny Pelaez has requested buildings across the city to be lit up purple Monday night to acknowledge it. Buildings will include the City Hall, Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, and the Tower of the Americas. UTSA will...
'House of 1,000 Pumpkins' collecting donations for American Cancer Society
CRANSTON, R.I. (TND) — A Rhode Island man has carved 1,000 craft pumpkins and assembled them on his front lawn for visitors to see during the Halloween season. Guests were admiring the Jack-o-lanterns at the "House of 1,000 Pumpkins" while The National Desk visited the display Monday night. I'm...
Many local leaders came together to celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day at SAC
SAN ANTONIO – Many local leaders came together at San Antonio College to celebrate what's also known as Indigenous Peoples' Day. Members of the Tehuan band of Mission Indians of San Antonio along with the Society of Native Nations and Tribal Communities shared their cultures, songs, dances, and teachings.
SAPD Association fighting for its officers' mental health after suicides
SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio police officer tragically took his own life last week. It's the latest in a number of similar tragedies in the past few months. But officer suicides are a problem that's happening at police departments across the nation. We sat down with the president of...
Jocelyn Straus, local philanthropist and community leader has died at the age of 91
SAN ANTONIO - Jocelyn Straus, a local philanthropist and community leader has died in her home at 91. Jocelyn Levi Straus was one of San Antonio’s most successful community leaders and master fundraiser. She voluntarily raised millions of dollars to enhance the economic and cultural growth of San Antonio and South Texas.
Funeral service for Bexar County Judge Karen Crouch will be held at San Pedro Presbyterian
SAN ANTONIO - Funeral services for longtime Bexar County Court Judge Karen Crouch will be held Monday night at San Pedro Presbyterian Church. A viewing will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., followed by a worship service. Crouch served as a judge for more than two decades and...
'Every breath is a struggle,' Teen on life support after being shot by police officer
SAN ANTONIO - A teenage boy is fighting for his life after being shot multiple times last week by a San Antonio Police officer while eating a hamburger with a female friend in the parking lot of a North Side McDonald's. The shooting took place around 10:30 p.m. on Oct....
Woman wins $1M on the way to a birthday party in SC
ANDERSON, S.C. (WPDE) — A Georgia woman on the way to a birthday party in South Carolina won $1 million when she decided to buy a $10 lottery ticket. The woman told lottery officials she FaceTimed her husband from the B K World in Anderson to show him the winning ticket she had bought.
San Antonio police seek help finding teen who has been missing for nearly a week
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a teenager who they said has been missing for nearly a week. According to authorities, Saad Sasduldeen Wassef was last seen on Oct. 6 on the 4000 block of Gus Eckert Rd. Wassef is 6’0 tall, weighs 190 pounds, has...
Man carves his name into history books with his state's largest pumpkin
WHEATON, Ill. (CNN Newsource/WLS/WKRC) - It is the spooky season and one man from Illinois is carving out his place in the history books, growing the biggest pumpkin in the state this year. “I think this might be one of his biggest ever,” said Kurt Reidenbach, a pumpkin admirer.
Traffic stop by Kerrville PD leads to drugs, a stolen gun, stolen checks and more
KERRVILLE, Texas - The Kerrville Police Department says a man from Spring Branch and a woman from Pennsylvania were arrested during a traffic stop along Sidney Baker. Police say the driver was identified as 32-year-old Cecilia Anne Keefer and the passenger was 26-year-old Aubrey Dale Friar II. The two were...
Suspect stabs man, tosses lady's purse into river near Downtown McDonald's, police say
SAN ANTONIO - At least one person was stabbed overnight after police say a man was attacking pedestrians near a Downtown McDonald's. The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday near the McDonald's on West Market Street and South Alamo Street. Police said an intoxicated man left a downtown bar and...
REWARD: Suspect forces employees to zip tie each other while he robs North Side smoke shop
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for the person who recently robbed a North Side smoke shop. The robbery took place just after 6 p.m. on Oct. 7 at the Super Nova Smoke Shop off West Avenue near Trudell Drive. Police said the suspect had two employees zip tie each...
Massive mulch fire shuts down South Side road in New Braunfels
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - A massive mulch fire has shut down South Side Road in New Braunfels. The New Braunfels Fire Department said the fire started around 1 a.m. Tuesday off Solms Road near Wald Road and Interstate 35 South. Fire officials said that two large mulch piles were found...
Dead person found inside drainage tunnel in Live Oak
SAN ANTONIO – The Live Oak Police found a deceased person in an underground drainage tunnel Saturday morning. The deceased individual was found on Judson Road towards the Northeast Side of town. Upon arrival, officers walked the tunnel and located the deceased person. The victim was a male and...
3-car accident shuts down Highway 90 near Lackland Air Force base
SAN ANTONIO - A head-on crash, involving three cars, shut down a Southwest Side highway early Tuesday morning, preventing access to Lackland Air Force base. The accident happened around 5:30 a.m. along U.S. Highway 90 and Military Drive. Bexar County Sheriff's deputies said three cars were involved in the accident....
