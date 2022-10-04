The Micron selection of the White Pine Commerce Park as the site for its multi-phase semiconductor manufacturing complex is, without question, a transformative project for Onondaga County (”Micron picks Syracuse suburb for huge computer chip plant that would bring up to 9,000 jobs,” Oct. 4, 2022). Those engaged in the preparation and recruitment events over the past two years are most relevant regarding this remarkable success. However a project timeline that commences with the initial acquisition in 1999 of property at the Clay site ignores actions taken during the years prior to that time that made acquisition possible, actions usually taken with little support and much skepticism. The actions, and related conditions supporting the actions, included:

CLAY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO