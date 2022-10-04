ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onondaga County, NY

OnondagaValleyMan
3d ago

After forcing folks out of their homes with the THREAT of Eminent Domain to build this thing, now folks will be SQUEEZED in an already Tight Housing Market by the impending migration to Onondaga and Oswego counties! 😖😫😳

cnycentral.com

Cash offers for land in Clay triggers massive Onondaga Co. tax base boost from Micron

CLAY, N.Y. — Some of the properties in Clay have been on the market for years with no movement. Then Micron happened. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon revealed a host of new, immediate impacts after the announcement this week that the semiconductor chip manufacturer plans to invest $100 billion over two decades in a plant to be constructed in Clay.
Syracuse.com

As Micron deal loomed, Onondaga County revved up land-buying spree in Clay (list)

Clay, N.Y. — Over the past two years, Onondaga County embarked on a land-buying binge, an essential part of wooing a major computer chip manufacturer to the town of Clay. Even as the county was courting Micron Technology to build a semiconductor plant here, it was scurrying to buy up enough land to satisfy the tech giant’s needs. The buying started slowly in 2019, then accelerated this year as the Micron deal started to look more promising.
Business
Syracuse.com

Seeds for Micron chip plant in Clay were planted decades ago (Your Letters)

The Micron selection of the White Pine Commerce Park as the site for its multi-phase semiconductor manufacturing complex is, without question, a transformative project for Onondaga County (”Micron picks Syracuse suburb for huge computer chip plant that would bring up to 9,000 jobs,” Oct. 4, 2022). Those engaged in the preparation and recruitment events over the past two years are most relevant regarding this remarkable success. However a project timeline that commences with the initial acquisition in 1999 of property at the Clay site ignores actions taken during the years prior to that time that made acquisition possible, actions usually taken with little support and much skepticism. The actions, and related conditions supporting the actions, included:
98.1 The Hawk

Hochul Announces Milestone in Converting State Route 17 to Interstate 86

In a press release on Wednesday, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced an Environmental Impact milestone in the conversion of State Route 17 to Interstate 86. According to the press release, an environmental review process has begun in Orange and Sullivan Counties after the state allocated up to $1 billion to accelerate the process of converting State Route 17 to Interstate 86.
TRAFFIC
96.1 The Breeze

Gas Prices About To Soar Again In New York State

Love to drive but hate the gas prices? It is not going to get any better any time soon here in New York State. The prices change more than the weather it seems these days. Just when we were all enjoying a bit of a reprieve from the extreme prices, there is word this week that the prices are about to surge again around The Empire State! The reason? OPEC is making a few changes to their production.
TRAFFIC
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Onondaga Community College to provide training pipeline for Micron jobs

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– When international technology company Micron announced its plans to build a computer chip manufacturing plant at Onondaga County’s White Pine Commerce Park in the Town of Clay Tuesday morning, Buffy Quinn, the Assistant Dean of Natural and Applied Sciences at Onondaga Community College got emotional.  “This is life-changing, it’s regional-changing,” Quinn said. […]
spectrumlocalnews.com

New York Democrats tout CHIPS Act in big week of tech manufacturing project announcements as Election Day nears

With the midterm elections just over a month away and concerns about the economy atop voters’ minds, New York Democrats at various office levels seized the opportunity to tout major announcements in technological manufacturing projects this week in several parts of the state, as well as the legislation instrumental in making those projects possible.
ELECTIONS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Exploring efforts to lower gas prices across NY state, country

While New York's gas prices have been ticking down slowly over the past few months, the cost at the pump is still significantly her from this time last year. According to AAA, the state average is currently $3.61 a gallon. Let's take a look at today's average for a gallon...
localsyr.com

Amazon: Needs 700 local employees for the holidays

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Amazon announced on October 6 that they are looking to hire more than 700 employees in the Syracuse and Central New York region for the holiday season. Positions will include full-time, seasonal, and part-time. Amazon released that they will be offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus...
newyorkupstate.com

Masks urged in 9 NY counties with high Covid levels; Onondaga County downgraded

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging masks in nine New York state counties with high Covid-19 levels. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday, Oct. 7, showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. Face coverings are recommended in areas with high Covid levels, including Albany County, Broome County, Oswego County and Tioga County.
WKTV

Steelite International acquires Walco division of Utica Cutlery Company

UTICA, N.Y. – A unit of Utica Cutlery Company has been sold to Steelite International, a company that supplies and manufactures flatware and other items for the hospitality industry. Steelite, which is based in Pennsylvania, has acquired Walco Stainless, an independent division of Utica Cutlery that makes flatware, steak...
wwnytv.com

North country patients feel effects of staffing shortages at Syracuse hospitals

SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - Syracuse hospitals are suffering from staffing shortages, and it’s having a trickle-down effect on north country patients. “It affects us as patients come into our emergency department and they need a higher level of care,” said Leslie DiStefano, Director of Communications at Samaritan Medical Center. “Something that we cannot provide in specialty care. Syracuse hospitals are typically our go-to due to proximity.”
SYRACUSE, NY

