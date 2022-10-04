Read full article on original website
Laredo man indicted on human smuggling charge after rollover near checkpoint
LAREDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An 18-year-old Laredo man has been indicted on human smuggling charges after a rollover that caused serious injuries to five migrants near a border checkpoint. U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced Tuesday that a federal grand jury returned a two-count indictment against Cesar Alberto Rodriguez, who is expected to appear for […]
FBI seeks public’s help in locating missing Laredo man
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The FBI is looking for any information regarding a missing man from Laredo. According to authorities, 38-year-old Celerino Guadalupe Jasso III was last seen on September 30, 2022 after being dropped off by a family member at the Gateway to the Americas International Bridge and made his way to visit family in Nuevo Laredo. He never made it back home.
Sureño gang members arrested by Border Patrol
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents arrest two Sureño gang members. On Saturday, October 1, Laredo South Station agents arrested two undocumented individuals on Highway 83 in Laredo. Once in custody, Border Patrol found out that Hector Angel-Centeno and Gustavo Angel-Centeno, two Mexican citizen brothers, are affiliated with the Sureño gang.
Man accused of kidnapping and killing woman in Houston captured in Laredo
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - A man on the run for allegedly kidnapping and fatally shooting a Houston-area woman was arrested at a Laredo port of entry. The arrest of 30-year-old Daniel Fernando Chacon from Houston happened on Wednesday, October 5 at 11:30 p.m. Pasadena Police officers assigned to the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force, the US Marshall Service, DEA, and Customs and Border Patrol collaborated to capture Chacon.
Two men hospitalized, one arrested following north Laredo shooting
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Two men remain hospitalized, and another is facing charges after a shooting in north Laredo. The incident happened on Thursday afternoon at around 1 p.m. when Laredo Police received a shots fired call at the 800 block of Nafta. According to Laredo Police, three men ages...
Sheriff’s office arrests two on drug charges
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - Two people were arrested and charged with drug possession after the Webb County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at an apartment on the 100 block of East Calton Road. On Thursday, October 6, authorities say they found several baggies filled with...
Agents arrest man after foot chase near Laredo shopping center
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - At least one person is taken into custody by federal agents after an apparent chase in north Laredo. The incident happened at around 8:30 a.m. when Border Patrol agents were chasing a vehicle that ended at a business near 120 West Del Mar. Border Patrol agents...
Three men injured after shooting in north Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating what led to a shooting that sent three men to the hospital Thursday afternoon. It happened at the 800 block of Nafta and Delta right behind the Alamo Drafthouse theater at around 1 p.m. Laredo Police said they received a call regarding shots...
Fifth suspect arrested in connection to Laredo’s eleventh homicide
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A fifth suspected wanted in connection to Laredo’s eleventh homicide is arrested. Laredo Police spotted Javier Contreras on Tuesday evening walking near McPherson and Manor Street. After a brief chase, authorities were able to detain and apprehend Contreras. A total of five people have been...
KHOU
Ex-boyfriend of woman kidnapped, found dead in SUV arrested in Mexico
Pasadena police said Daniel Chacon was tracked to Nuevo Laredo and arrested. He's been returned to Texas where he faces kidnapping charges.
Woman detained after disrupting Laredo press conference
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A woman is detained after confronting political leaders during a press conference on Wednesday morning. On Wednesday, a press conference was held for the opening of a new clinic on Mines Road. A man at the conference claimed they have had issues with the woman before,...
Four arrested, one at large following Laredo’s 11th homicide
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Several people are arrested, and one is at large in connection to what Laredo Police are calling the city’s eleventh homicide. Authorities have identified the victim as 28-year-old Alfredo Villarreal. Villarreal’s body was found in the backseat of a black Buick that was parked at...
City of Laredo’s Run on the Runway taking place Saturday
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Local runners are invited to pound the tarmac at the Laredo Airport base this weekend!. Saturday is the City of Laredo’s second annual 5K Run on the Runway. It’s a unique opportunity that gives athletes the chance to run alongside the planes and jets while...
Vehicle crashes into utility pole in south Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An accident knocks out power to large portions of south Laredo. It happened at around 9 p.m. near Highway 83 and Napoleon Street. According to reports, an electric pole was knocked over by Highway 83. The Laredo Police Department has shut down traffic for the highway...
Man wanted in connection to 11th homicide arrested
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A fifth suspected wanted in connection to Laredo’s eleventh homicide is arrested. Laredo Police spotted Javier Contreras on Tuesday evening walking near McPherson and Manor Street. A total of five people have been charged in connection to the death of 28-year-old Alfredo Villarreal. Officials have confirmed...
Man accused of stealing debit card arrested
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly stole someone’s wallet and used their debit card. Laredo Police arrested 33-year-old Ignacio Salinas IV and charged him with burglary, theft, and credit card abuse. The incident was reported on Aug. 30 at around 9:51 a.m....
Multiple people injured in Loop 20 accident
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A woman is seriously injured in a multiple vehicle accident along the Loop 20 Wednesday evening. It happened a little after 7 p.m. along Loop 20 and University Blvd near the entrance of TAMIU. The Laredo Police Department says it was four vehicles but the fire...
City of Laredo decides not to renew contract with Tecos
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - After multiple back-and-forth conversations, the Laredo City Council voted not to renew the contract for the Tecos of Los dos Laredos. The discussion was held behind closed doors but in the end, it came to a five to two vote. Council members for Districts 4,5,6,7 and...
Body found by train tracks in downtown Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A body was found close to some of the train tracks in downtown Laredo. On Monday, October 3, around 8 p.m., Laredo police arrived close to the intersection of Santa Isabel Avenue and Zaragoza Street where they found the body. Currently, police report that there is...
City Council reduces speed limit on Loop 20
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s been 22 years since the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has not reported a day without deaths on the road. The tragic statistic is a reason why city officials are taking action. City council approved reducing the speed limit on one part of Loop 20.
