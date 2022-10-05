ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Comments / 0

Related
San Diego Channel

Pepsi will be first company to get the Tesla Semi

Pepsi truck drivers will soon be delivering goods in a Tesla Semi. Tesla Founder Elon Musk tweeted Friday that the company started production on the tractor-trailers. They are scheduled to be delivered to a plant in California in December. Production of the Tesla Semi has not been smooth sailing. Musk...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Diego Channel

Amazon plans to hire 150K holiday employees

Amazon is preparing for the holiday shopping rush. The online retailer said it plans to hire 150,000 employees across the U.S. Amazon says various positions will be available for full-time, seasonal and part-time work. More than 10,000 of those roles are in Southern California, with over 1,500 of those being...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy