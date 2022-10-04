Read full article on original website
Major hurricane threat looms for the US next week as Tropical Depression 9 takes shape
Tropical Depression Nine developed in the central Caribbean on Friday morning, and it could become the next named tropical storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season later on Friday or Saturday morning. It is likely to become the first threat from a major hurricane to the United States this season after it makes the trek from the Caribbean into the eastern Gulf of Mexico, putting Florida in harm’s way, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.
Tropical Storm Julia expected in Atlantic
The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Depression Eleven formed today in the Atlantic Ocean. It is not expected to threaten any land. “Some slight strengthening is possible today, and the depression could become a short-lived tropical storm.
New Tropical Depression Heading Toward Gulf Could Develop Into Major Hurricane
A tropical depression in the central Caribbean could develop into a major hurricane as it churns towards the Gulf of Mexico and a possible Florida landfall. The National Hurricane Center has been monitoring the system all week. The tropical system became strong enough to earn depression status early Friday. And it could reach tropical storm status as soon as today. If it does, you can call it Tropical Storm Hermine.
East Coast on alert for Tropical Storm Ian's impacts
AccuWeather meteorologists warn that the tropical system they have been tracking for nearly a week will not only threaten to cause damage in Florida, but it could also bring widespread impacts to the East Coast. For the first half of the new week, Ian is expected to intensify rapidly over...
Tropical Depression Forms on the Heels of Hurricane Ian Crushing Florida
The National Hurricane Center said on Tuesday that Tropical Depression 12 had formed a few hundred miles west of the Cape Verde islands.
deseret.com
Tropical Storm Ian closes in on the Gulf Coast
This year’s hurricane season has yet another storm headed toward the U.S. Tropical storm Ian is expected to strengthen into a Category 4 storm before it hits Florida’s west coast, making it the largest storm to hit the state since 2018, according to CNN. The Storm’s Path.
wfit.org
Tropical Storm Ian will rapidly intensify in the Gulf of Mexico on a path that remains uncertain
Tropical Storm Ian continued to strengthen overnight Saturday and remains on a path to enter the Gulf of Mexico as a potential major hurricane. And while the National Hurricane Center's forecast track continues to nudge Ian to the west, it warns that the long-term forecast remains largely unpredictable as it enters the Gulf of Mexico with the potential of becoming a powerful Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph by mid-week.
Orlene weakens from a hurricane to a tropical depression as it dissipates over Mexico
A hurricane that hit southwestern Mexico has weakened to a tropical depression Monday afternoon, according to the National Hurricane Center.
natureworldnews.com
Storm Alert: Former Typhoon Merbok Violently Hits Alaska with Powerful, Damaging Winds
Alaska is bracing for a powerful and historic storm this weekend as remnants of Typhoon Merbok violently struck the US state through the Bering Sea. Previous forecasts from the National Weather Service (NWS) indicates that the remnant storm will bring high winds and intense flooding due to heavy rainfall. Communities...
Two ‘Tropical Disturbances’ to Form in Atlantic Days After Hurricane Ian Slammed Florida
Two new “tropical disturbances” have formed in the Atlantic Ocean just days after Hurricane Ian pummeled into Florida’s gulf coast, leaving the state in devastating wreckage. According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), Tropical Depression 12, which is located 440 miles west of Cabo Verde, showed sustained...
natureworldnews.com
Tropical Storm Orlene to Bring Heavy Rains and Gusty Winds to Mexico
Forecasts revealed that Tropical Storm Orlene is expected to pound Mexico with heavy rains and gusty winds, causing small to massive flooding. Residents are advised to keep updated with the weather update. Tropical Storm Orlene is the 16th storm of the East Pacific Hurricane Season and is said to approach...
natureworldnews.com
Another Tropical Depression Brewing Over the Atlantic Ocean
On Tuesday, a new tropical depression developed over the Atlantic Ocean. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported that Tropical Depression 12 developed late Tuesday afternoon far out over the Atlantic Ocean, close to the west of the Cabo Verde Islands. Developing Weather Condition. According to AccuWeather meteorologists, one of two...
Tropical Storm Ian: Maximum sustained winds rise to 60 mph as storm moves northwest
Tropical Storm Ian continued to strengthen Sunday, with forecasters projecting it to become a powerful storm as it turns northward toward Cuba and the Florida peninsula. Update 8 p.m. EDT Sept. 25: Tropical Storm Ian increased in strength Sunday evening as it traveled over warmer water. According to the National Hurricane Center’s 8 p.m. EDT advisory, the storm now has maximum sustained winds of 60 mph and is still moving northwest at 12 mph.
Tropical Depression 13 to strengthen into hurricane, forecasters say
The National Hurricane Center said Potential Tropical Cyclone 13 became a tropical depression and is expected to strengthen into a hurricane before landfall in Central America over the weekend.
natureworldnews.com
Eastern Atlantic Tropical Wave Could Develop Into Hurricane Julia
A tropical wave is currently developing in the eastern Atlantic region, and experts are watching it closely. The system may develop into Hurricane Julia, the next storm of the season. A couple of tropical disturbances in the Atlantic are being watched by the National Hurricane Center for potential development. The...
The Weather Channel
Hurricane Ian Made Landfall Exactly Where Charley Did, But It's Still A Different Storm
Hurricane Ian made landfall in exactly the same location as Charley in 2004. However, Ian is a much different hurricane than Charley. Ian is much larger than Charley, and that matters for surge, wind and rain. Ian will also move slower than Charley, also important for those impacts. Hurricane Ian...
msn.com
Forecasters watch Tropical Depression 12, disturbance in Atlantic
Tropical Depression 12 formed in the Atlantic Tuesday and another disturbance could make its way into the Caribbean later this week. Neither system currently poses a threat to Florida or the United States. According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Depression 12 was about 555 miles west of the Cabo...
natureworldnews.com
Forecasts Monitor Tropical Disturbance in the Caribbean With Potential of Heavy Rainfall
A recent weather update showed that tropical disturbance over the Southeastern Caribbean Sea could bring heavy rainfall and localized flooding. On October 6, 2022, the National Hurricane Center announced the recent tropical advisories on Tropical Depression 12, located several hundred miles on the west-northwest Cabo Verde Islands. NHC also said...
