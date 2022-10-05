Read full article on original website
Owatonna Man Arrested in 125 MPH Police Chase
Minnesotans suspected in Wisconsin catalytic converter theft arrested after 125 MPH police chase
MENOMONIE, Wis. – Authorities say two Minnesotans led police on a high-speed chase in western Wisconsin after they were seen stealing a catalytic converter.The Dunn County Sheriff's Office says police in Menomonie were called to a theft in progress on Stout Street early Wednesday morning.Deputies spotted the suspects' vehicle leaving the city and tried to pull them over, leading to a chase that reached speeds of more than 125 mph. Deputies soon backed off near the Pepin County line.Wisconsin state troopers saw the vehicle soon after and gave chase, with the suspects eventually crashing near Interstate 94 and Highway 128.Two men were arrested: a 49-year-old from St. Paul and a 45-year-old from Owatonna. Neither men were hurt in the crash.They are expected to be charged with multiple crimes, including theft of major vehicle parts, possession of burglary tools and meth possession.The sheriff's office is asking for anyone with more information on this case to leave an anonymous tip by calling 1-855-TIP-DUNN.
Not Guilty Plea From Minnesota Woman Charged With Murdering Son
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Twin Cities woman accused of the shotgun slaying of her young son today entered a not guilty plea to a second-degree murder charge. 28-year-old Julissa Thaler was recently deemed to be competent to stand trial on the charge. After ruling today that there is probable cause to proceed with the case, a Hennepin County judge scheduled her trial to begin in late January of next year.
SCAM: Callers pretend to be sheriff’s department, demand money
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Department wants to alert you to an on-going scam that is targeting them. In a release, the department says they’ve received multiple calls from residents saying someone claiming to be from the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office has contacted them demanding money because they missed a court date. The caller requests an electronic transfer of funds to resolve the matter.
Update: Missing Person Found Safe in Rochester
Mankato-Update: Cullen Duane Kennedy has been found and is safe. He was located in Rochester, Minn. around 4 a.m. this morning (Wednesday, October 5). The Rochester Police Department assisted the Mankato Department of Public Safety with this case. ORIGINAL NEWS RELEASE. Public Safety seeks assistance locating missing person Cullen Duane...
Cannon Falls police, Goodhue County sheriff reports
This past week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Gooodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. Tools were reported stolen on Monday, Sept. 26, from a shed on the 200 block of Hoffman Street West. Motorcycle parts were reported stolen on Monday, Sept. 26, from a trailer on the 300 block of Timber...
1 killed in crash near Burnsville-Apple Valley border
BURNSVILLE, Minn. – One person is dead following a crash Thursday night in Burnsville.City officials say it happened on the 1500 block of County Road 42 near the city's border with Apple Valley. Police are expected to provide more details about this crash at a later time.
Sheriff: 18-year-old caught driving at speeds nearing 120 mph -- twice the speed limit
MINNEAPOLIS -- An 18-year-old driver has been cited for extreme speeding in southeastern Minnesota.According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, the incident took place shortly after 1:15 a.m. Wednesday on State Highway 19 and County Highway 7 in Lincoln County. A deputy at the intersection of the highway observed a pair of headlights "very quickly approaching" on Highway 19 so the deputy checked the vehicle's speed. The readings came back between 118 mph and 120 mph, the citation said. The speed limit on Highway 19 is 60 mph.The teen, who is from Glencoe, was stopped and cited for reckless driving, a misdemeanor, and speeding, a petty misdemeanor. They were driving a 2011 Chevrolet Impala.
Albert Lea man pleads guilty to knife threats
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man accused of threatening two people with a knife has been sentenced to nearly two years in prison. Jose Adan Mendoza III, 24 of Albert Lea, was arrested on March 2, 2020, and charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and threats of violence. Police say he went to an Albert Lea home and threatened two people with a butcher knife, pointing it at them and saying “I will kill you.”
Ben Kaus eyes North Mankato mayoral seat
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Born and raised in North Mankato and now raising a family in North Mankato, Ben Kaus is looking at the seat of mayor. As president of Vetter Stone, he believes his background in business and finance will suit him well in the role of mayor.
Albert Lea Police Department investigating fatality
ALBERT LEA, MN — On Oct. 4 at approximately 11:30 p.m., Albert Lea Police responded to the Union Pacific railroad crossing near the intersection of Garfield Avenue and Ramsey Street after receiving a report from the train operations crew that an individual had been run over by the locomotive. The train was traveling southeast approaching this crossing when the crew observed a person laying across the railroad tracks. Immediate actions to stop the train before striking the person were unsuccessful.
Faribault County to unveil Freedom Rock to honor veterans
WINNEBAGO, Minn. (KEYC) - On Saturday, Oct. 15, the city of Winnebago will unveil its Freedom Rock, a painted rock honoring Faribault County veterans who served in the U.S. military during World War II and the Vietnam War. “People in Minnesota have now kind of caught onto it,” Winnebago City...
Body of Missing Man Found in Minnesota River
The body of a rural LeSueur man was found in the Minnesota River Tuesday after authorities were asked to do a welfare check on the man on Monday. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says 58-year-old David Scheiber was last seen on September 26 and believed to have been canoeing on the river.
Sheriff: Man seriously injured after possible explosion in Dakota County
DAKOTA COUNTY, Minn. -- A man was seriously injured and air lifted to a hospital after a possible explosion just south of Hastings.According to the Dakota County Sheriff, deputies were dispatched to the 19000 block of Rhoda Avenue in Dakota County on a report of a possible explosion around 3 p.m.When crews arrived, a man had already left; he was taking himself to the hospital but was intercepted near the Hastings Civic Arena and was air lifted to a Twin Cities hospital.The sheriff's office says there is no ongoing threat to the community, and they are investigating the incident.
Former Glencoe fire chief identified as man killed in semi crash
The former fire chief of Glencoe, Minnesota has been identified as the driver killed in a crash west of the Twin Cities earlier this week. Gary Vogt, 72, died in the crash Monday around 4 a.m. after colliding with a semi-tractor that had tipped into his path. "It is with...
KMSU lets college students dive into radio
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - To recognize National College Radio Day, Kelsey and Lisa introduce you to KMSU ‘The Maverick,’ a volunteer-run, listener-supported, free-form radio station at 89.7 on your FM dial. Visit KMSU’s website to learn more about the station.
Donations being accepted for Bundle Me Warm program
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Salvation Army will be hosting its free winter wear program in the coming weeks, one you can donate to at any time. Before the cold properly settles in for the season, the Bundle Me Warm program helps those in need of winter clothing. During...
Albert Lea police investigating parking lot shooting
(ABC 6 News) – Albert Lea police said they are investigating a shooting that occurred in a parking lot on Tuesday night. According to police, at approximately 9:34 p.m., officers responded to several 9-1-1 calls reporting a shooting at a parking lot known locally as the “North Lot” at 201 N. Broadway Ave.
Fall leaf collection begins Thursday for North Mankato residents
On Nov. 8, Minnesotans will head to the polls for the midterm elections. Pastor Mary Iverson and her congregation decided to cultivate their resources in a mission for the community and decided to rejuvenate the space. Weekly state high school football rankings. Updated: 3 hours ago. Rankings based on the...
