Montgomery County, MD

mocoshow.com

MCPD Responds to Report of Shots Fired in Montgomery Village on Thursday Night

Per MCPD: Montgomery County Police responded to the 9900 block of Walkers House Road on Thursday, October 6, at approximately 8:20 p.m., for the sound of shots fired. When officers arrived on scene, the observed property damage as the result of gunshots. At this time, there have been no injuries confirmed on scene. No arrests have been made stemming from this incident.
