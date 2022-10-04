Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
MCPD Responds to Report of Shots Fired in Montgomery Village on Thursday Night
Per MCPD: Montgomery County Police responded to the 9900 block of Walkers House Road on Thursday, October 6, at approximately 8:20 p.m., for the sound of shots fired. When officers arrived on scene, the observed property damage as the result of gunshots. At this time, there have been no injuries confirmed on scene. No arrests have been made stemming from this incident.
mocoshow.com
MCPD Responds to Report of Shooting in Twinbrook Area Friday Night
Per Montgomery County Police: MCPD responded to the area of Twinbrook Parkway on Friday, October 7, at approximately 9:27 p.m., for the report of a shooting that just occurred. No injuries have been reported on scene at this time. This appears to be an isolated incident. A gun and shell...
Police: Man killed in parking lot shooting in Columbia
Howard County Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Friday. Around 8 p.m., police found an unresponsive man in a parking lot in the 10400 block of Hickory Ridge Road.
Anonymous tip helps police find mall shooting suspect on Instagram
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: The video above was published on Sept. 21, 2022. Court documents are giving more insight into the arrest of a man connected to a deadly shooting at the Mall at Prince George's that happened in August, including how they found the suspect on Instagram.
Bay Net
Suspect In Custody In Connection With August Homicide In P.G. County
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. – The suspect wanted for a fatal shooting in August is in custody. The suspect is 32-year-old Randy McFail of Capitol Heights. He’s charged with fatally shooting 22-year-old Robert Earl Price of Washington, DC. On August 7, 2022, at approximately 6:30 pm, patrol officers were...
mocoshow.com
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Ask for Public’s Assistance Locating Missing 13-Year-Old
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Zahra Khadar, a missing 13-year-old from Silver Spring. On Thursday, October 6, 2022, at approximately 6 p.m., Khadar was last seen in the 13800 block of...
Thomas Johnson HS Student In Custody After Attempted Cafeteria Stabbing, Sheriff Says
There was a heavy police presence at a Maryland high school on Friday afternoon as sheriff's deputies investigated an alleged stabbing, officials said. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office was called in to investigate an incident at approximately 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7 at Thomas Johnson High School when a student attempted to stab others, according to a spokesperson from the agency.
Attempted stabbing inside Frederick school cafeteria, student in custody
A student is in police custody after allegedly trying to stab multiple people inside a school cafeteria in Frederick.
Sheriff: Student in custody after trying to stab multiple students at Frederick County high school
FREDERICK, Md. — A student is in police custody after trying to stab multiple students at Governor Thomas Johnson high school Friday, according to authorities. Officers responded to the Governor Thomas Johnson High School located at 1501 N Market Street Frederick, Maryland, just before 1 p.m. According to a...
Anne Arundel Police officer accused of crashing into tree while driving impaired
A police officer with Anne Arundel County is suspended after allegedly driving impaired and crashing into a tree.
Woman killed when motorcycle hit people at bus stop in Frederick identified
UPDATE, Oct. 7, 3:03 p.m. — The Frederick Police Department said the woman who died at the bus stop after the motorcycle hit her was Ana Julia Escobar, 76, of Frederick. The motorcyclist and the other person whom the motorcycle hit still were in R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center with serious injuries. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________ FREDERICK, Md. […]
fox5dc.com
14-year-old crashes mom's car, violates curfew in Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A 14-year-old stole his mother's car and crashed it Thursday morning, violating the youth curfew in Prince George's County. According to County Executive Angela Alsobrooks Office, the incident occurred behind a building in Beltsville in the 3600 block of Powder Mill Road. Officers responded to...
fox5dc.com
Police search for attempted child abduction suspects in Wheaton
WHEATON, Md. - Montgomery County police are searching for a suspect who attempted to kidnap a young girl. Police said the attempted abduction happened around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Georgian Woods Place in Wheaton. A man got out of a black four-door sedan with tinted windows...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Man Sentenced to Over Nine Years in Federal Prison for Distribution of Fentanyl That Led to an Overdose Death
Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: U.S. District Judge Paul W. Grimm sentenced Enitan Mouroukeji Agbi, a/k/a “Anton Agbi” and “Tone,” age 38, of Germantown, Maryland to 114 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for distribution of fentanyl. A victim died from using drugs that Agbi distributed. Judge Grimm also ordered Agbi to pay restitution of at least $1,125.
One Killed, Two Hospitalized In 'Serious' Hagerstown Crash: Report (DEVELOPING)
One person was reportedly killed in a “serious vehicle collision” at a busy Maryland intersection, according to police. Officers from the Hagerstown Police Department in Washington County responded to the intersection of Dual Highway and Edgewood Drive at approximately 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, where there was a reported crash that was backing up traffic.
mocoshow.com
Suspect Now Identified (and Still Wanted) in Attempted Purse Snatching That Was Caught on Video in March
A suspect has been identified in an attempted robbery of another person that occurred at the Chick-fil-A in the 12000 block of Tech Road. The suspect, who was caught on video, has been identified as Jamara Hampton. Original press release from MCPD and photos of the suspect, who is wanted, can be seen below:
Video shows good Samaritans tackle gunman during shooting
SILVER SPRING, Md. — A convicted felon is back behind bars after police said he was tackled by good Samaritans who were trying to stop a shooting. The Montgomery County Police Department said in a news release that officers were called to a report of a shooting on Oct. 1 and found a man bleeding from what appeared to be gunshot wounds. Police said that the suspect, identified as Marcus Conway, was restrained by multiple witnesses at the scene.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore police identify 2 two men killed in separate shootings Wednesday
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore police have identified two men who were killed in separate shootings on Wednesday. Police said Garcia Stevenson, 43, was fatally wounded in a triple shooting just before 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 2800 block of Edmonson Avenue in West Baltimore's Mosher section. The two other victims -- a 22-year-old man and a 23-year-old man -- are expected to recover from their injuries.
WJLA
Arrest made in Darrion Herring murder at Mall at Prince George's, police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — An arrest has been made after a 20-year-old Hyattsville man was murdered inside the food court of the Mall at Prince George's back in August, according to Prince George's County police. The U.S. Marshals Task Force has been searching for 33-year-old Stephon Edward...
Police: Girl runs after man tries to pull her into car in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating an attempted abduction reported in Montgomery County Monday evening. According to a release from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division, the attempted abduction happened in the 2000 block of Georgian Woods Place in the Wheaton area sometime between 4:15 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
