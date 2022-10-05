Read full article on original website
Couple receives courtesy police ride to cross railroad tracks: Olmsted Falls Police Blotter
A train stopped on the northern tracks at 1:51 p.m. Oct. 2. It blocked the Mapleway, Brookside and Columbia roads crossings. Norfolk Southern Railway was contacted at 1:54 p.m. but it did not know why the train stopped. It later told the city the train was picking up cars. An officer gave an elderly couple a ride to the other side since they were on the wrong side of the tracks and could not get across where they were standing. The train began moving at 3:31 p.m.
Parma awards emergency asphalt repaving project for State Road hill
PARMA, Ohio -- Nearly a month has passed since two water main breaks on the State Road hill just south of W. Ridgewood Drive on Parma wreaked havoc with motorists traversing the busy thoroughfare. While the area is open, currently it’s one-way traffic in each direction with the northbound vehicles...
Two temp workers “swordfight” each other with grass trimmers in Brook Park cemetery
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Two workers from a temporary agency fought each other with grass trimmers at about 11:30 a.m. Sept. 27 in Holy Cross Cemetery, 14609 Brookpark Road. The workers – one a 42-year-old Parma man, the other a 25-year-old Cleveland man – were trimming grass around headstones. The younger man walked past the older man while carrying a trimmer that was running. The older man warned the younger man to be careful with the trimmer, saying he could have cut him with it.
Cleveland woman throws brick at Burger King window: Rocky River Police Blotter
On Sept. 19 at 12:35 p.m. a resident reported the theft of a package left on her front porch. On Sept. 20 at 5:15 p.m. a fast food restaurant employee accused a co-worker of stealing cash from her purse. No evidence of theft was found, but the accused employee had several felony arrest warrants. The 22-year-old East Cleveland woman was arrested.
Cleveland neighborhood left with orange barrels for months after sidewalk project never finished
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Amos and Nyasha Muhammad have taken pride in not only their home, but their neighborhood for 38 years. They tell 19 News that keeping things clean and safe has become difficult because of the large holes on their sidewalk. About four months ago, the Muhammads said...
Cleveland aims to replace coin-operated parking meters with mobile payment system
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In an effort to modernize Cleveland’s on-street parking system, city officials revealed a plan on Thursday to replace coin-operated meters with smart devices. The city is seeking a vendor to replace the current meters with credit card-enabled ones that accept mobile payments through an app,...
Middleburg Heights man flees from police: Fairview Park Police Blotter
On Sept. 27 at 2:15 p.m. an unlocked car was reported entered overnight. A set of keys for another car on the property that currently does not run and $40 cash were taken. Information was collected for a report. Possession, Center Ridge Road. On Sept. 29 at 12:51 p.m. an...
UPDATE: Accidents cleared on Dead Man’s Curve, I-71
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Three crashes affected the morning commute Friday. Along Interstate 71 North, near the Bagley Road entrance, the left two lanes were blocked due to a crash. That crash is no longer slowing traffic, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. A look at the accident 71N at Bagley Ent. pic.twitter.com/NDAt0pRLzw — Patty […]
Motorcyclist flees; officers stop burglary in progress at fairgrounds: Berea Police Blotter
The driver of a bright orange motorcycle led police on a high-speed chase at about 4 p.m. Sept. 29. Police saw the orange motorcycle -- believed to be a Suzuki GSX-R750 -- and a bright green Yamaha motorcycle heading north on North Rocky River Drive. Both motorcycles had license plates, but the plate on the orange motorcycle was folded backward, making it impossible to read.
University Hospitals’ closing of Bedford hospital reeks of hypocrisy: Cinthia Klements
BEDFORD, Ohio -- In early July, University Hospitals of Cleveland proudly publicized its study attributing poor health conditions in lower-income communities to banks’ unconscionable “redlining” practices of routinely denying housing loans to predominantly Black neighborhoods decades ago. But just days later, UH CEO Dr. Cliff Megerian and...
Seven Hills councilman tells police he had ‘a lot’ to drink after crashing into mailboxes
SEVEN HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - A Seven Hills city councilman is facing criminal charges after he got behind the wheel drunk and crashed into several of his neighbors’ mailboxes in the process. 19 Investigates got a hold of the dash camera video from police on Friday. In the video...
Officers deem hotel visitor’s $16,000 bill a civil matter: Mayfield Heights Police Blotter
Management at the Staybridge Suites reported Sept. 27 that a woman vacated the hotel after living there for six years but failed to pay approximately $16,585 that was owed. They said the South Euclid woman, 51, had checked into the hotel in 2017 due to water damage at her home and because she was a traveling nurse. They said that over the years, they would allow the bill to get up to $10,000 but she would then pay it down to $1,600. However, when they contacted her about the outstanding debt, she said they were prejudiced, and she would call her attorney.
Man says woman threatened him with handgun, man uses gun to rob woman in Brook Park
BROOK PARK, Ohio – A Parma man, 29, contacted police at about 10:30 a.m. Aug. 8 and said his wife, a 21-year-old Cleveland resident, threatened him with a handgun in front of MGI Distribution Center, 19400 Holland Road. The man told police he was separated from his wife. He...
Akron firefighter hurt while battling vacant house fire
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Fire Department said a firefighter was hurt early Friday morning while battling a vacant house fire. The incident took place around 5:20 a.m. on Bellows Street near Cole Avenue. According to the fire department, the house was fully involved when crews arrived on scene.
6-year-old injured in Akron funeral procession crash dies
Akron, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Akron Police, the 6-year-old who was severely injured in Thursday’s funeral procession crash on South Arlington Road has died. He was pronounced dead at the hospital tonight. The child’s name is being withheld at this time. No arrests have been made at...
Man killed in parking lot of Dave’s Markets in Cleveland, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Cleveland man was killed in the parking lot of Dave’s Markets on Thursday night, police say. Donti Eric Summers, 30, of Cleveland died in the shooting that happened about 9:15 p.m. outside the supermarket on East 61s Street, near Chester Avenue, according to Cleveland police and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office. No arrests have been made, but police say Summers knew the shooter.
12-year-old severely burned in Lakewood car fire trying to protect younger brother from flames
Columbia Station haunted house that hired sex offenders says they plan to start background checks. Connectivity issues with AT&T causes refill delays at Discount Drug Mart.
Clean up of salt pile that devastated Mentor Marsh will cost another $3 million - increasing tab to more than $13.5 million
CLEVELAND, Ohio – It’s going to cost another $2.97 million to clean up the infamous “salt fill site” that contaminated Mentor Marsh decades ago and created a major environmental disaster that is still being dealt with today. The additional funds will increase the amountallocated for the...
19 Troubleshooters gets dangerous pothole paved on the city’s West Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - People driving near Denison and West 54th Street in the Stockyards neighborhood were dealing with a dangerous pothole with piece of rebar sticking out of it. A lot of drivers were nearly driving into oncoming traffic or onto to the sidewalk to avoid it. George Vandersummon,...
Driver wanted by authorities for crashing into Cleveland house, causing porch collapse
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said overnight that a driver crashed a vehicle, believed to be a white box truck, into a home on the city of Cleveland’s West side. The crash was reported before 2:30 a.m. on Thursday at a home near the intersection of West 100th Street and Fidelity Avenue.
