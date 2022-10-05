ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

bigislandnow.com

Flood advisory issued for East Hawai‘i

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for East Hawai‘i till 7:30 p.m. At 5:31 p.m., radar indicated heavy rain over windward sections of the Big Island from Hilo to Waipi‘o Valley. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Some locations that will experience flooding include: Hilo, Honoka‘a, Laupahoehoe, O‘okala, Pa‘auilo, Ninole, Honomū, Hakalau, Pepe‘ekeo, Papaikou, Kukuihaele, Kamuela, Waipi‘o Valley, Mountain View, Waimanu Valley, Glenwood, Pauka‘a and Wainaku.
bigislandvideonews.com

High Surf Advisory, Flood Advisory For East Hawaiʻi

Due to excessive rainfall, the National Weather Service in Honolulu issued a Flood Advisory for parts of East Hawaiʻi on Friday evening. “At 5:31 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over windward sections of the Big Island from Hilo to Waipiʻo Valley,” forecasters said. “Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour,” forecasters said, adding that the advisory would be in effect until 7:30 p.m. HST.
HILO, HI
GreenMatters

The Closure of Hawaii's Waipio Valley Has Helped Nature Heal — So Why Is It Controversial?

Those local to Hawaii may seem relatively relaxed. But nothing gets in the way of their R&R time on the beach. Earlier this year, Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth released an emergency order to shut down the road winding down to the Waipi'o Valley to all pedestrians and cars. The road only stayed open to residents, farmers, and property owners in the area, because of unsafe conditions. But while Waipi'o Valley has been closed, nature has started gotten the chance to heal.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
KITV.com

KITV4's Hilo transmitter temporarily offline for repairs

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) – Repair work is underway on KITV4’s Hilo transmitter, limiting viewing options for residents on the Big Island. The repair work is expected to last until around 4 p.m. We apologize for the inconvenience. The outage only impact those customers on the Hilo side of the Big Island who use an antenna to watch KITV4.
HILO, HI
bigislandmusic.net

Big Island Weekend Entertainment Guide: Oct. 7-9

Here’s your Big Island Weekend Entertainment Guide for Oct. 7-9 Friday Oct. 7. Show: 7:00 – 10:30 p.m. Show: 7:00 – 10:30 p.m. Musicians and venue proprietors lead complicated lives: checking in advance to confirm engagements is advisable. Check mask requirements with individual venues. This entertainment guide...
mauinow.com

Volcano Watch: Where’s that lava headed and when will it get there?

By US Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists and affiliates. This week’s article was written by Postdoctoral Researcher David Hyman. When lava flows break out on the flanks of Kīlauea or Mauna Loa, Hawaiʻi residents and emergency management agencies from all over the world want to know what to expect.
hawaiimomblog.com

Visit Hilo: Fairway Grill

I was pleasantly surprised with the food from Fairway Grill. Apparently, the previous incarnation of the Hilo municipal golf course restaurant was not that great from what people have told me, but after finding out that it is now under new ownership, I thought we should give it a try.
KHON2

Puka Puka Kitchen

We checked out a hole in the wall in Hilo town on Hawaii Island that’s been serving big grinds out of a small establishment near Hilo airport. Lorin Corre, head chef at Puka Puka Kitchen joined us with the ono details.
KITV.com

Big Island investigating possible missing diver case in Keaau

KEAAU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island police is asking the public for information on a possible missing diver, last seen in waters near the cliffs at the end of Beach Road in Hawaiian Paradise Park in Keaau on Monday. Rescuers with the Hawaii Island Fire Department were called out to...
KEAAU, HI
hawaiimomblog.com

Visit Hilo: Millie's Deli & Snack Shop

I was looking online for healthy eats in Hilo per a friend's request, and came upon Millie's Deli & Snack Shop. I ordered the Portuguese Sausage Chili Bowl. I thought the Portuguese Sausage would be diced in the chili, and there would be more of it versus the beef, but I liked it overall.
KITV.com

Big Island man charged on six counts for drugs, forgery

CAPTAIN COOK, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Hawaii Island police charged a man on six counts for drug crimes and forgery, after searching a property in the Captain Cook area. Matthew B. Cummings, 41, was charged with two counts of promoting a dangerous drug in the first degree, and one count each of third-degree promoting a dangerous drug, second-degree promotion of a detrimental drug, first-degree forgery, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
CAPTAIN COOK, HI

