Say what? Beet juice is a key ingredient used to maintain roads in Chelan County
WENATCHEE - Of all things, beet juice is the go-to ingredient when it comes to maintaining roads in Chelan County. Beet juice apparently has dual purposes when it comes to keeping roads: It’s an effective deicer and prevents deterioration. This week, road crews contracted with Chelan County applied a...
Lake Wenatchee-area fires show growth, send off more smoke
The three major fires burning above Lake Wenatchee were more active Wednesday in temperatures about 10 degrees above normal, creating extra smoke that drifted into the already besieged Wenatchee Valley. In addition, the incident management team on the White River, Irving Peak and Minnow Ridge fires has been setting tactical...
Closure of off-ramp at Olds Station delayed a week
The planned closure next week of the highway off-ramp near the new Chelan PUD building has been delayed a week. The Highway 285 northbound Olds Station exit will now be closed October 17-28 as work continues on roadway changes being made to accommodate the new PUD headquarters and service center.
East Wenatchee intersection will be closed next two nights
The intersection of 9th Street and Valley Mall Parkway in East Wenatchee will be closed overnight the next two nights as work continues on a traffic light installment and sidewalk improvement project. The City of East Wenatchee said the closures will be from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. tonight and...
Moderate air quality expected across Puget Sound region this weekend due to wildfire smoke
The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency is warning that air quality will be in the moderate range for much of the Puget Sound region this weekend due to wildfire smoke. The agency said areas closer to U.S. Route 2, the city of Darrington and the eastern parts of King and Snohomish counties could have air quality ranging from unhealthy for sensitive groups to unhealthy, or worse.
Active shooter drill in Moses Lake will mean lots of emergency vehicles
An active shooter drill Saturday morning will mean a heavy presence of emergency vehicles at a pair of health care facilities in Moses Lake. Confluence Health’s Moses Lake Clinic and Samaritan Hospital are both participating in the drill with extensive emergency activities at both facilities. The Grant County Sheriff’s...
Two charged in East Wenatchee pepper-spray assault
WATERVILLE — Two Wenatchee Valley men are accused of breaking into an East Wenatchee home two weeks ago, and injuring four people with pepper spray. Kurtis Robert Ickes, 32, of Wenatchee and Zane Russell Grissom, 35, of East Wenatchee are now held in the Chelan County jail on burglary, assault and related charges. East Wenatchee police say the two men barged into a house in the 1800 block of North Aurora just after 3 a.m. Sept. 23, and sprayed all four victims in the face as they woke from their sleep.
Moses Lake farm donates 8,000 pumpkins to local students and non-profits
SPOKANE, Wash. — The leaves are starting to change colors, the weather is cooling down and it is starting to feel like fall. Even before fall started, a Moses Lake farmer and his family grew 8,000 pumpkins to donate to local students and non-profits in Spokane. The Great Pumpkinfest...
Wenatchee Valley unemployment rate shows increase
The local unemployment rate ticked up in August compared to July of this year. The latest report from the state Employment Security Department shows thEmployment See Wenatchee Valley’s unemployment rate was at 4.4 percent in August. That’s compared to 3.1 per cent unemployment in July. However, the 4.4...
Puget Sound Energy to increase natural gas rates 17 percent for residential customers
BELLEVUE, Wash., October 6, 2022—On Monday, Puget Sound Energy (PSE) files with the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission (UTC) to increase natural gas rates effective on November 1, 2022. PSE services natural gas to Snohomish County. A typical residential natural gas customer the uses 64 therms per month would...
Air quality in Wenatchee got even worse this afternoon
The air quality reading in Wenatchee deteriorated rapidly between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. today, pushing the city's air quality from unhealthy at 11 a.m. to very unhealthy at noon, then to the hazardous 1 p.m. Department of Ecology readings at the 5th Street monitoring station had Wenatchee at 345...
Survey finds potential flash flood areas caused by Bolt Creek Fire
A professional assessment of the Bolt Creek Fire has found burned areas that are now susceptible to flash floods and debris flows, including some areas of concern along U.S. Highway 2. A Burned Area Emergency Response team from the U.S. Forest Service determined there is flooding risk for the community...
Ephrata man injured after his motorcycle collides with car
A motorcyclist was hospitalized this morning after a collision with a car outside Moses Lake. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the wreck at the intersection of Road E Northeast and Road 4 Northwest happened at 7:38 a.m. A 2013 Kia Rio being driven by a juvenile was southbound...
Buttigieg wades into Northwest salmon transportation
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is visiting Washington Thursday to promote a traffic improvement project in Wenatchee and a salmon corridor outside Issaquah. He will announce that the first $196 million of a $1 billion fund to replace fish-blocking road culverts is now available and local and tribal conservation departments can apply for grants next fiscal year.
2 People Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Yakima (Yakima, WA)
According to the police, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Saturday in Yakima. The officials stated that two people were traveling in an ATV on River Road when they struck a raised railway embankment at a high rate of speed. The officials stated that the vehicle flipped and landed...
City of Wenatchee’s “Safe Park” Already Having Positive Impact on Homeless Issue
The City of Wenatchee’s “Safe Park,” which opened at the end of September to assist the area’s homeless population, has proven to be a successful solution to a difficult problem thus far. The park, which is located at 1450 South Wenatchee Avenue next to the Wenatchee...
Don't expect Wenatchee Sonic to reopen any time soon
Whether the Sonic restaurant in Wenatchee will ever reopen is uncertain after the owner of the franchise filed for bankruptcy just before a court order shut down their 10 Sonics restaurants in Washington and Oregon. The Wenatchee Sonic closed at the end of August after the Poulsbo-based franchise owner, Olympic...
4 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash On SR 17 (Grant County, WA)
Authorities are investigating a motor vehicle crash on State Route 17 west of Warden in Grant County that injured four people. According to the deputies, a 2001 Chevy Silverado Pickup driven by Steven Booth, 57, of Warden, was just ahead of a 2008 Subaru Outback. The Outback was occupied by Stephen Fuchs, 67, and Mathew Bobbitt, 41.
Man accused of long-haul theft of Wenatchee trailer
WENATCHEE — A suspect from Federal Way is accused of driving 150 miles to steal a trailer from Wenatchee, loaded with valuable goods. Fedir Anisiyevick Kvashuk, 45, is charged with first-degree theft for allegedly removing a loaded trailer from a Wenatchee heating and cooling company, and driving it back to Federal Way. The multi-agency Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force put Kvashuk under surveillance in March, suspecting him of storing vehicles taken in a string of thefts.
Moses Lake police tap into community funds to aid struggling woman
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Simple acts of kindness can completely transform the outlook of people in need. This was the case in a recent situation when Moses Lake police officers made contact with a woman who simply needed a nudge in her pursuit of a brighter tomorrow. As detained...
