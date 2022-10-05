ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Wenatchee, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ncwlife.com

Lake Wenatchee-area fires show growth, send off more smoke

The three major fires burning above Lake Wenatchee were more active Wednesday in temperatures about 10 degrees above normal, creating extra smoke that drifted into the already besieged Wenatchee Valley. In addition, the incident management team on the White River, Irving Peak and Minnow Ridge fires has been setting tactical...
WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

Closure of off-ramp at Olds Station delayed a week

The planned closure next week of the highway off-ramp near the new Chelan PUD building has been delayed a week. The Highway 285 northbound Olds Station exit will now be closed October 17-28 as work continues on roadway changes being made to accommodate the new PUD headquarters and service center.
CHELAN, WA
ncwlife.com

East Wenatchee intersection will be closed next two nights

The intersection of 9th Street and Valley Mall Parkway in East Wenatchee will be closed overnight the next two nights as work continues on a traffic light installment and sidewalk improvement project. The City of East Wenatchee said the closures will be from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. tonight and...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Wenatchee, WA
Local
Washington Government
East Wenatchee, WA
Government
County
Chelan County, WA
Chelan County, WA
Government
MyNorthwest

Moderate air quality expected across Puget Sound region this weekend due to wildfire smoke

The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency is warning that air quality will be in the moderate range for much of the Puget Sound region this weekend due to wildfire smoke. The agency said areas closer to U.S. Route 2, the city of Darrington and the eastern parts of King and Snohomish counties could have air quality ranging from unhealthy for sensitive groups to unhealthy, or worse.
DARRINGTON, WA
ncwlife.com

Active shooter drill in Moses Lake will mean lots of emergency vehicles

An active shooter drill Saturday morning will mean a heavy presence of emergency vehicles at a pair of health care facilities in Moses Lake. Confluence Health’s Moses Lake Clinic and Samaritan Hospital are both participating in the drill with extensive emergency activities at both facilities. The Grant County Sheriff’s...
MOSES LAKE, WA
ncwlife.com

Two charged in East Wenatchee pepper-spray assault

WATERVILLE — Two Wenatchee Valley men are accused of breaking into an East Wenatchee home two weeks ago, and injuring four people with pepper spray. Kurtis Robert Ickes, 32, of Wenatchee and Zane Russell Grissom, 35, of East Wenatchee are now held in the Chelan County jail on burglary, assault and related charges. East Wenatchee police say the two men barged into a house in the 1800 block of North Aurora just after 3 a.m. Sept. 23, and sprayed all four victims in the face as they woke from their sleep.
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncwlife Evening News#The Bolt Creek Fire#The Chelan County Pud
ncwlife.com

Wenatchee Valley unemployment rate shows increase

The local unemployment rate ticked up in August compared to July of this year. The latest report from the state Employment Security Department shows thEmployment See Wenatchee Valley’s unemployment rate was at 4.4 percent in August. That’s compared to 3.1 per cent unemployment in July. However, the 4.4...
WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

Air quality in Wenatchee got even worse this afternoon

The air quality reading in Wenatchee deteriorated rapidly between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. today, pushing the city's air quality from unhealthy at 11 a.m. to very unhealthy at noon, then to the hazardous 1 p.m. Department of Ecology readings at the 5th Street monitoring station had Wenatchee at 345...
WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

Survey finds potential flash flood areas caused by Bolt Creek Fire

A professional assessment of the Bolt Creek Fire has found burned areas that are now susceptible to flash floods and debris flows, including some areas of concern along U.S. Highway 2. A Burned Area Emergency Response team from the U.S. Forest Service determined there is flooding risk for the community...
SKYKOMISH, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Customer Service
ncwlife.com

Ephrata man injured after his motorcycle collides with car

A motorcyclist was hospitalized this morning after a collision with a car outside Moses Lake. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the wreck at the intersection of Road E Northeast and Road 4 Northwest happened at 7:38 a.m. A 2013 Kia Rio being driven by a juvenile was southbound...
EPHRATA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Buttigieg wades into Northwest salmon transportation

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is visiting Washington Thursday to promote a traffic improvement project in Wenatchee and a salmon corridor outside Issaquah. He will announce that the first $196 million of a $1 billion fund to replace fish-blocking road culverts is now available and local and tribal conservation departments can apply for grants next fiscal year.
WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

Don't expect Wenatchee Sonic to reopen any time soon

Whether the Sonic restaurant in Wenatchee will ever reopen is uncertain after the owner of the franchise filed for bankruptcy just before a court order shut down their 10 Sonics restaurants in Washington and Oregon. The Wenatchee Sonic closed at the end of August after the Poulsbo-based franchise owner, Olympic...
WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

Man accused of long-haul theft of Wenatchee trailer

WENATCHEE — A suspect from Federal Way is accused of driving 150 miles to steal a trailer from Wenatchee, loaded with valuable goods. Fedir Anisiyevick Kvashuk, 45, is charged with first-degree theft for allegedly removing a loaded trailer from a Wenatchee heating and cooling company, and driving it back to Federal Way. The multi-agency Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force put Kvashuk under surveillance in March, suspecting him of storing vehicles taken in a string of thefts.
WENATCHEE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy